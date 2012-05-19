Home / Devices/Gadgets / HTC / HTC Malaysia Dedicated Support Center

HTC Malaysia Dedicated Support Center

in HTC 19/05/2012 3 Comments 198 Views

HTC has announced it dedicated support call center for customers in Malaysia.

In a statement, HTC said the call center will enable customers to submit queries on technical support, repair services, and provide feedback on HTC smartphones. Customers can expect enhanced response times and service standards to improve their overall smartphone experience.

The HTC Malaysia support service is available from Monday to Friday: 8:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Contact HTC Malaysia via the channels below:

  • Hotline- 1-300-888-HTC (482)
  • Web Chat- http://www.htc.com/sea/contact/#chat-online
  • Email- http://www.htc.com/sea/contact/#email

HTC has some 170k fans on its HTC Malaysia Facebook fan page and about 1.6k followers on its Malaysia Twitter page. However it does not offer any customer support via social media.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2006. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • nicholas

    SUPPORT CENTRE? Or Circus? Customer service staffs, supervisors and manager only know how to cut off customer’s calls. That’s what we called supports?

    • Mahi Melton

      i have called on 31may to arrange fr courier svc to pick up my phone (screen was cracked),the person on line(Lizzel,if not spelled wrongly) said approx $140 fr LCD and $80 fr diognstic!/and after disnostic even if i reject stil i have t pay that $80 /with this prce i agreed and she said wil send someone on next day to pick up my phone /nobody showd up not even a call

      i calld again on same day,they said there s no svc fr thursday,friday,sat and sunday!!!

      so it was arranged again on next monday ,again nobody showd up

      i calld again,it was arranged again for 3rd time and yes this time someone came.the guy just took my phone without any recipt or anything(though i was told i get a recipt when taking my phone),so i suposed t get a call to confirm if they got my phone/nobody caled/ then again i was the one to call and they have not recived my phone after 3 days,and i was promised t get a call next day to check on status/nobody called again and i called the HTC again for 10th times!!!

      yeyyy they got my phne and now its time for quotation so i have to wait again fr their call ,

      there was a sms sent to me frm a personal mob number with a price of $330 !!!

      i was shocked how come they said around $260 and now it turn to this price

      i recived another sms from HTC centre that for quoatation i need to call to get further info

      i calld HTC centre ,i spoke to same person (lizzet)and she said prce is system is $269

      i told her to accept it however i recived such this sms also

      she calld me again next day and told me price is $330 as their system was not accurate and only show estimated

      when i was talking to her that how come their system can be inaccurate but they expect me t accept some bs price sent by a personal nmber she dropd the call on me

      i calld this time again and same thing happen,at point of argue that very initial price might be approx but how cme when i called to HTC centre and was told price s $269

      she disconnct the line again on me!!!

      i calld again ,looking fr supervisor at around 10:45 am/waiting on line t speak to someone higher fr half an hour and nothing happend

      i asked to be calld within 10 mins as im leaving fr office and my f*kng phne is with HTC so i dont have contactable nmber

      anyway i told the guy to call my hme and try for my nmber also if they can reach

      there was no call at all

      i mean WTFFFF

      i cannot belive this shit

      this is BS

      i loved HTC phne but with such this svc i will buy any other shitty brand but not HTC anymore

  • nazarudin que

    why htc desire 628 have battery issue????? i buy this phone 18/11/2016 and now this phone have few problem!!!!!!!!!

