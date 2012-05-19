HTC Malaysia Dedicated Support Center

HTC has announced it dedicated support call center for customers in Malaysia.

In a statement, HTC said the call center will enable customers to submit queries on technical support, repair services, and provide feedback on HTC smartphones. Customers can expect enhanced response times and service standards to improve their overall smartphone experience.

The HTC Malaysia support service is available from Monday to Friday: 8:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Contact HTC Malaysia via the channels below:

Hotline- 1-300-888-HTC (482)

1-300-888-HTC (482) Web Chat- http://www.htc.com/sea/contact/#chat-online

http://www.htc.com/sea/contact/#chat-online Email- http://www.htc.com/sea/contact/#email

HTC has some 170k fans on its HTC Malaysia Facebook fan page and about 1.6k followers on its Malaysia Twitter page. However it does not offer any customer support via social media.