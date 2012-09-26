U Mobile products now available at RadioShack stores in Malaysia

U Mobile Sdn Bhd has announced a collaboration with Berjaya RadioShack Sdn. Bhd., franchise developer for US-based electronics retail brand RadioShack.

[U Mobile’s CEO En Jaffa Sany Ariffin (in jacket) alongside Mr. Kenneth Chang, Director of U Mobile, checking out U Mobile’s device offerings at RadioShack’s outlet in MidValley.]

The partnership allows U Mobile products to be offered via RadioShack stores in Mid Valley Megamall and Borders, The Gardens Mall.

At the two new stores, current and new U Mobile customers will be able to purchase the latest mobile devices, sign up for postpaid and broadband packages, buy prepaid SIM packs and reload coupons.

Jaffa Sany Ariffin, CEO of U Mobile said, “Broadening distribution channels has always been one of our strategies and priorities, and this tie-up helps us meet customers’ needs for greater accessibility and convenience to our products and services. We are indeed honoured to be collaborating with Berjaya RadioShack Sdn Bhd as it carries some of the world’s most innovative electronic and technology products in the market and we believe both U Mobile and RadioShack will greatly benefit from this collaboration.”

In conjunction with the collaboration, U Mobile offered promotions on the opening day where customers who signed up for a postpaid or a broadband service were entitled to a lucky draw. Attractive prizes such as a Blackberry Playbook 64GB, Nokia Lumia 800 and other U Mobile premiums were up for grabs.

RadioShack is an American national retailer that offers mobile and technology products, services and accessories. In Malaysia, the franchise is owned and managed by Berjaya RadioShack Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of franchise developer Berjaya Retail (Cayman) Limited.

The RadioShack stores in Malaysia were officially launched on 20 September. At least three more stores are scheduled to open by end 2012.