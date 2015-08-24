umobile-musiconz-728x90
5 reasons why I won’t upgrade to the new Unifi 30Mbps package

in Telekom Malaysia 24/08/2015 78 Comments 6,496 Views

Telekom Malaysia recently unveiled its new Unifi plans with faster download speeds. The Unifi Advance (Unifi 30Mbps) cost RM199 and comes with 30Mbps download speed and 5Mbps upload speed. Users will have to pay more (additional RM50/month) to upgrade from 30Mbps to 50Mbps.

Here’s 5 reasons why I won’t upgrade to the new Unifi 30 or Unifi 50 packages:

1. Slower upload speed

For me, the main reason why I won’t upgrade to the new Unifi 30Mbps packages is because of its slower 5Mbps upload speed. TM has said that 90% of its users don’t really use much of its upload speed and I agree. Upload speeds tend to be lower because most people do far more downloading than uploading.

However….the Internet world is changing today and upload speed is becoming important too. Take cloud storage for an example, it you have a 100GB of data (notebook’s hard drives are easily 1TB these days), it would likely take 2 days to upload your files to Dropbox/OneDrive/Box with a 5Mbps speed. I am not saying that most of us are going to be uploading big files all the time, but its good to have faster upload speed when you need it. Similarly, not all of us will be using 10Mbps/20Mbps/30Mbps download speed 24/7 unless its high likely for something illegal, for example, Torrenting..:)

Some people, for example photographers, rely on fixed broadband service to upload all their photos, videos and documents because wireless broadband service in Malaysia, generally aren’t suitable for uploading large files. People will have to rely on fixed broadband service for faster upload speeds. That being said, 4G LTE is supposed to offer faster upload and download speeds, similar to fiber connection however coverage and data quota are limited for now.

In my view, Telekom Malaysia should have given more option, so users could choose. A plan with a 20Mbps download speed and 10Mbps upload speed looks good to me.

Update (1 Feb 2016): TM upgraded the upload speed of Unifi Advance 30MBps to 10Mbps from 5Mbps previously.

2. New 24-months contract for Upgrading

Normally, Telcos charge you a penalty for downgrading your plan and, if you are upgrading to a faster/more expensive plan, there’s less hassle generally and no penalty. Telekom Malaysia on the other hand is “rewarding” existing users who upgrade to the new plan with a new service agreement contract, basically locking them down for 24-months again. These customers will be charged a RM500 penalty fee if they terminate the service or migrate to another fibre service provider (example, Maxis Home Fiber) within 24 months.

I think users should be allowed to retain the remaining months of their current contract if they upgrade their VIP plan to Unifi 30Mbps.

3. Asymmetrical speeds

What is Asymmetrical speeds? An asymmetrical Internet connection tend to favor the download speeds. Often in the case of an asymmetrical connection, download speeds will be much faster. Unifi 30Mbps has a download speed of 30Mbps and upload speed is 5Mbps.

Just like Streamyx which offers asymmetrical speeds (another term is called half duplex), its high likely that download speed could impact upload speed on the Unifi 30Mbps plan and vice versa. If someone in your home is downloading a huge file (or torrenting/P2P), this process could use all the available bandwidth. As a result, you could notice extremely slow Internet service especially when you try to upload a file.

In comparison, the current Unifi VIP plan (VIP5/VIP10/VIP20) offers symmetrical speeds. For example, the VIP 10 plan offers 10Mbps download speed and 10Mbps upload speed, concurrently at the same time. With this kind of speed, you could download a 100GB file at 10Mbps and at the same time upload another file at 10Mbps speed.

It is also unclear regarding the Service Level Agreement (SLA) for the new Unifi 30Mbps plan since it is offering asymmetrical speeds. As for the Unifi VIP plan, at least 80% download and upload speed are guaranteed at all time, example the VIP 10 plan will offer at least 8Mbps download/upload speeds all the time.

4. No more HyppTV Mega Pack

For those who took up the double speed upgrade offer in 2013 and subscribed to HyppTV Mega Pack (like me), you won’t be able to enjoy the same number of channels when upgrading to Unifi 30Mbps. HyppTV Mega Pack is now replaced with HyppTV Jumbo Pack which comes at a slightly higher price.

5. Unifi is Expensive

Since Day 1 of launch, many Malaysians were disappointed with the expensive pricing of Unifi. Despite this, service experience are generally positive.

In my opinion, TM should have taken user’s feedback and reduce the pricing of Unifi as the company expands its network globally this should help bring down bandwidth pricing. Perhaps the Unifi packages would cost much cheaper if HyppTV is excluded and offered as an add on for those who require it.

TM’s Unifi fiber network is already capable of delivering 100Mbps download speed (Unifi BIZ), yet it doesn’t want to lower down prices to make it affordable for consumers. Take a look at TIME dotCom’s 100Mbps home fibre plan, available since 2012! Despite the limited areas, TIME offers 100Mbps fibre speed at RM179/month for 100GB data quota. This package is much more affordable compared to Unifi and data quota is more than enough for a regular home broadband user.

There’s no excuse on why TM can’t lower down pricing and offer similar package via Unifi especially when TM owns and have shares in more submarine cable networks compared to TIME. TM Unifi coverage is also much larger than TIME.

Unlike TM and its HyppTV service, TIME did not force its users to take up the Astro packages when it offered it.

In summary:

Advantages of Unifi 30Mbps compared to VIP10/VIP20 plans:

  • Faster download speed at 30Mbps
  • Cheaper than VIP 20Mbps (RM249 vs RM199)
  • Unlimited Data
  • Some premium HyppTV channels

Disadvantages of Unifi 30Mbps:

  • Slower upload speed at 5Mbps
  • Download speed likely to affect upload speeds (Asymmetrical speeds)
  • Unclear Service Level Agreement (SLA) on speeds
  • 24-months contract even if you upgrade from Unifi VIP
  • No more HyppTV Mega Pack
  • No more unlimited free calls to TM fixed line
  • One of the most expensive call rates (20sen per minute to fixed line/mobile)
  • Unifi 50Mbps should be Unifi 60Mbps (Currently each VIP plan has a difference of RM50/month, which doubles the speed)
  • Expensive package
[Link]– More details on the new TM Unifi 30Mbps and Unifi 50Mbps

P.s: For now, I am going to stick with my current VIP Unifi package until my contract ends or would wait for a much better offer, TM Unifi + P1 4G LTE packages, if there is one.

Note: This is an opinion based article and it is the personal view of the writer. It does not necessarily represent the view of MalaysianWireless.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2006. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy

  • Yup. Removing the unlimited calls is a deal breaker for me.

    • MoogleStiltzkin

      i use whatsapp and mobile. rarely do i use house phone so :] not big deal breaker for me.

      • rzach

        If TM removed this unlimited calls for free feature they would have done their checks to find that most people use the unlimited calls a lot to the extent that TM are reluctant to continue to offer it for free for the newer packages.

  • Very informative post. I received this offer to upgrade to the new package last week. Didn’t know about the asymmetrical speed but I decided to stick with the present VIP10 when I heard about the 5mbps upload speed. It may be fast enough for my needs for the files that I tend to upload are often less than 200 MB. But since I was satisfied with the present upload speed, I decided to just hold on first. Fortunate that I wasn’t hasty – would be kicking myself right now after reading this post.

    The 30mbps download speed – it’s only useful if one does a lot of torrent. Or to show off the speed via Speedtest. But in daily use, would the Facebook page and websites load faster? Maybe handphone apps would update faster with the new speed. But not most others.

    I’m not happy with the HyppTV package either that comes with the RM199 price. I need to add another RM9 for an additional channel, which I’m reluctant to do. Nor fork out more money for the Jumbo package. I’ve cancelled Astro to save on the RM140 subscription. HyppTV is a poor alternative but I guess I’ll survive. Especially with the RM8/month iflix subscription.

    • MoogleStiltzkin

      well if one only web surfs, and email only then 5mbps should suffice.

      however from my experience, watching youtube max you would need 20mbps at least. 10mbps 1080p especially those using 60fps really stutters alot because waiting on load time too frequently.

      not to mention 30mbps is same price as 10mbps… so may as well get that. the upload is hardly as important.

      my 2 major gripes here is
      1. they did not bother to lower 5, 10 and 20mbps prices.
      2. their forcefully pushing on internet subscribers useless packages such as aneka, ruby etc…. tying practices in this manner should be considered illegal

      • Wanda900

        100mbps for RM60 has been suggested by MyRepublic’s CEO and his words seems serious that a company can still stay profitable by making less but gain large crowd of subscribers rather than to only “layan” the small percent of crony rich in the country with expensive plans out of reach by the masses.

        • Hope to see them walk the talk…:)

          • Wanda900

            There’s some truth behind the MyRepublic announcement after reading the latest news about a company called [email protected] launching open fibre network.

            It is already taking place in many new housing projects namely in Penang, Kedah, Selangor, and Johor.

            They are already selling 50mbps now for RM150 in Sungai Petani.

            Mr Rodriguez already said that they’re not interested in TM wholesale monopoly but industry players have been guessing who would they choose to lease an open fibre build out.

            This must be it.

        • junclj

          This will never happen in Malaysia. However, you can subscribe to TIME, 100mbps for RM189. For MyRepublic? Sorry, you have to wait until your grand-grand son, until that time Malaysia will get RM60 for 100mbps. However, until that time. Singapore will reach to 1Tbps for RM60.

          • Wanda900

            Singapore already starting to offer 10Gbps plans one after the other.

            I think currently got 3 players offering 10Gbps to home users but prices a bit stiff for consumers with very little reasons to take advantage of additional speeds.

          • interesting facts about Malaysia. ahahahah xD

    • junclj

      I think you better just upgrade to Advance 30mbps. Because your current VIP10 is just 10mbps download speed and 10mbps upload speed but the new Advance 30mbps has 30mbps download speed and 10mbps upload speed.

      • Sorry for the late reply.
        Update on my original comment: @junclj is right. And I had indeed upgraded to the 30 Mbps download package last month. Upload is still at 10 Mbps. Same monthly payment. But have to restart the contract to last month.

        • HmmRFlL

          are you from vip package upgraded to advance package? got any problem after your upgrade?

  • Kuan Ming

    TM Tele Marketing will offer you same MEGA PACK and UNLIMITED PHONE CALL for RM 229.00 excluding GST.

    Check lowyat forum for user testimonial as well

    • Nope, i was told it has been discontinued for new users and not available when you upgrade.

      • Kuan Ming

        different people will say different thing… i was offered that package as part of my upgrade plan from TM Tele Marketing…

        Yes you cannot subscribe it as a new user…

  • zkteh

    User feedback : The new 30/50 pack has asymmetrical speeds.

  • Wanda900

    Out of many Malaysians affordable reach shutting down their true revenue potential.

    Wrong timing as well when our country’s economy is declining more rapidly than many other developing countries in this region including Vietnam and Thailand.

    Most Malaysians will only afford to pay if it’s below RM90 between RM80-RM60 if they wake up to reality.

    We don’t need the phone lines anymore and hope to see “internet-only” lines with the coming IoT era.

    Are they serious in pushing for HSBB adoption rates?

    Why does it cost so much to hook up our PCs to some government surveillance grid 24/7 for monitoring when Malaysians work so hard for our money?

  • Oscar Lin

    The claim of removing mega pack is wrong, I still have the mega pack. The real issue of this 30mbps is still having Unstable connection to Asia region (CN/HK/TW) which really having slow ping dropped connection. VOD is throttled due to it. Disappoint.

    • zkteh

      Do you have any link for us to try?

  • photocrapy

    The best is to note myRepublic offers in Singapore. it is blazing speed for a fraction of price (the offer is from 1Gbps to 2Gbps) that Singaporeans pay to enjoy the best of Internet. And here we are still debating on per Mbps..very very unfortunate. TM must reduce the price per Mbps and give us better speed! They should understand the basic logic, when the speed is faster the more customers would want to subscribe.

    • It all about the the money, and they are really profiting right now.

    • Techtonic

      That’s why am so glad I managed to escape to Singapore. Not only much faster here but much cheaper as well even for mobile. TM as a GLC can blatantly rip people off and there’s nothing anybody can do about it.

  • Karis Abas

    on the 20mbps package. used to get 20mbps upload, but recently ive noticed that the upload has dropped to about 5mbps…..anyone else noticed this?

    • Haven’t heard anything about this yet. If you are still on contract, they probably breached the contract agreement with lower upload speed.

      • Karis Abas

        called TM. complained. they sent technician to the exchange. my configuration was wrong. back to 20 up and down

  • Wanda900

    Just for comparison with Vietnam.

    VNPT MegaVNN Easy 5M/512k entry level ADSL plan with 6 months contract only costs 105k dong a month(RM20). Comes with unlimited quota.

    FPT Telecom FTTH 10M symmetrical plan(lowest plan) is only RM72 a month.

    I also heard news that TM is phasing out their VIP 5M/10M plans too forcing all new subscribers to take the minimum Advance 30M plan which costs over RM200.

    It’s time to boycott the Malaysian telco industry. They’re doing daylight robbery.

  • Pierarr

    I do torrent a lot (shh!), does anyone know the speed for the downloading? I mean is it fast?

  • Wanda900

    This is a secret I want to tell Malaysians out there.

    One of the main untold reasons behind TM HSBB having to skim on upload bandwidth and having restriction on selling any packages beyond 50M even 100M is due to the old network design they adopted since they started offering FTTH years back in 2008 when GPON was at its infancy stage.

    Optical networks uses passive splitters to branch out lines from a single PON port on an OLT device they have in their exchanges. Back then there wasn’t much need to offer gigabit services or speeds over 100M so they went ahead and oversell those ports with passive splitters with very high ratio splits. I’m guessing it’s 1:64 per PON port. Each PON port delivers 2.4G down and 1.2G up.

    If you divide those speeds accordingly to 64 splits, that’s like only 37.5M Up and 19M down reserved for each user’s port.Very little is left considering you need to reserve 8-10M for IPTV.

    FYI, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand’s newer FTTH networks does them with passive splitters that have smaller ratios. Indonesia/Thailand from my knowledge is doing 1:32 splits and Singapore 1:16 with their gigabit plans.

    Stucked with old equipments already in place at old sites, it’ll require considerable amount of spending and work by TM to rewire their FTTH network for lower ratio passive splitters once again to play catch up. They’ll need way more PON ports, feeder cores and bigger cabinets to accommodate newer splitters.

    Not forgetting, lower split ratio means more PON ports and more passive splitters are needed to house in your cabinets.

  • Aman Angah

    As always, nothing surprise me. All of us know that TM is a price bloodsucker ISP.

    • Wanda900

      Starting Jan2016, TM will impose an additional surcharge of RM5 on all Streamyx/Unifi subscribers for paper bills!

      You can however request to waive it by going paperless with e-billing but what a letdown on encouraging Malaysians to adopt postpaid services!

      Another joke is our ministers are saying Malaysians prefer postpaid services than prepaid since they’re meant for immigrants.

      Does this imply that foreign immigrants actually enjoy more convenient services than local Malaysians? My observation also noticed that DiGi has been pushing cheap IDD call rate plans for South Asian countries by heavily promoting them.

      Surprised?

      24 months tie-in contract with such prices? Malaysian consumers better think twice before deciding.

      Also recent free standard Unifi installation quality have been reduced. They use to give FREE fixed terminal box – FTB(the flat grey closure box) that is installed on your house’s external wall, but now have been omitted. They now directly pull the cable directly from the telephone pole’s FDP box directly into your house and terminate it with a fibre wall socket only.

      This is very bad practice when even many countries still maintain this practice the FTB box outside the house to isolate the internal and external fibre cables.

  • chip

    i’ve cutt off Astro service. Then now hunting for new value packages at lower price for big download and upload service internet. Any suggestion anyone?…

  • Lee Hwa Joo

    I really regret on upgrading that stupid plan. When I play dota or anything, the whole house (my family) can’t even load youtube. And sometimes playing other online games that require internet all the time, the connection automatically breaks some times and I could never use it again until I restart the whole router. Very very stupid indeed

  • parad1z

    I received a call last week and was offered an upgrade to 50Mbps which i refused for the very same reasons. ‘Up to 5mbps upload speeds..’ And we all know what ‘Up to…’ means. Coincidentally, my connection speed since then has slowed down to a crawl. As i type this i have to wait for the lag to kick in and my text to appear.

    Is TM purposely throttling bandwidth of users to force them to upgrade to this new plan? I don’t think many people are taking it up and as a result they could be arm twisting us to do so. I am on a VIP 20 package but it currently feels like dial up.

    Anyone else experiencing the same problem?

    //p

    • Chang Koon

      same here. but i am currently using streamyx and was offered an upgrade to unifi 30 Mbps. i have the same thought that tm is doing something fishy too but what can i do? surrender and upgrade the plan?

  • Abbott Wilber

    After reading your article, I immediately went to TMNet in Kangar and cancel my application for 30mbps Unifi. I think it’s not worth it. I sent the form 2 weeks ago and they still haven’t done anything eventho the unifi box is right on the telephone pole beside my house. Their excuse was “tunggu untuk diresmikan oleh … menteri??”
    I said what the heck and canceled the application. I’ll stick with my old streamyx for now until they come out with a good offer. Frankly I don’t like TMnet. But what to do? That’s the only ISP we have here in the north (Perlis).

  • Eh Eh Oi

    old vip5 / 10 / 20 have free fixed line.
    new unifi package is 20 sen a minute fixed line. if call 5 numbers a day. thats roughly rm5 a day. in 1 month can go rm150 additional cost.

  • William Cha

    Im one of them upgrade to 30 mbps, by using router from TM (install while 10mbps), I just get 20mbps, their technician said old modem can’t support 30mbps! If you got to upgrade to 30mbps better to change to a latest modem (and you have to buy the modem/router). regretted, what to do contract is on now.

  • MaelStrom Reigi

    I’ll just use Internet Burung Hantu by Celcom.. Find 4G phone and 60Mbps Upload and Download speed is yours. It just minimum RM30 for 6 hour per Month, Two 4G phone and 2 Magic Sim make 120Mbps 😛

  • Hattie Lee

    Whatever it is… I am still sticks to 1mbps BB deal … Slow enough to end life with .. but ping and phone calls are stable tho

  • the saint

    I got a call 5 months ago offering for 30Mbps at 179, i said not interested. The guy then offered free calls as well, i said ok.
    last week a lady called again, offering the same thing, i said what about my earlier deal? she said no record of it. She said they are promoting this deal as TM want to standardize everyone to the new speeds. I said no thank you, The free voice call was the deal breaker. They better be willing to offer something worthwhile to make me upgrade. Really pissed off the first offer seemed to have disappeared,

  • Ray Lim

    Just very tired with high charges even on VIP5. Transfered to Maxis 10 which has $30 free calls a month even though end connection is still TM. $136 a month (including GST another needless cost!) with savings of over $20/mth. Don’t need HYPTV free channels which can be sourced free from live cast on browser. Using XBMC for movies – free, tutorials for installation on youtube. Waiting for cheaper Republic service…..

  • Alisya Lyana

    well base on ur cons its a pro to me as i dont use any of your cons. and your pros, is exactly why i upgraded. so i guess it depends on the user and what theyre using it for.

  • ChanFung Lai

    Hi everyone, do you guys received a call from telemarketing asking to upgrade from 5mbps package to 30mbps package and the package is just same like previous package including free calls to local and will ADD ON 600 minutes to mobile call and some cinese TV channel (Mention by the telemarketer)? But at the end the bill comes with charges for the calls to local and mobile, after called to HQ for asking they will ask you get the voice plan. Anyone face this issue??

  • inoob26

    Bought a 10 Mbps package, got it…………..watching videos only

  • Robert Lim

    TM’s pricing and hence cost to consumers can be lower if they do not continue to buy contents and bundle them into Hypp. Who watches those programs anyway?

    Customers are paying for TM’s fallacies.

  • junclj

    If possible just hope that Hypptv should remove from the plan, so I can save RM30 for my monthly payment. I am a new Unifi subscriber, since my area is new for this type of broadband. My neighborhood are neither using streamyx nor unifi I guess. So far, I ‘m the only one subscriber for Unifi advance 30mbps. However, I have really no idea why my maximum download speed is just 28mbps. No more others Unifi users around my house. The speed is fast, so far only watching IPTV will consume lots of bandwidth. The only issue is my maximum speed is 28mbps. Never reach until 29mbps. 30mbps download is just a hopeless.

  • Fallychoo

    CORPORATE CON – GOVERNMENT STYLE

    Excellent post. Lucky to find you an page 3 of my ggl search for Unifi download speeds.

    REF THE SAINT:

    Septenber 2015 walked into Kedai TM to pay my bill and was approached to upgrade. Said yes. Filled out the form and kept the receipt. asked them to stamp it with date. Janauary I called them and asked why speed so slow as I had upgarded in september. ‘No’ they said not up graded. So asked TM to go ahead from the date I signed in September. They said NO. Quoted the doc number and date and sales persons name. Still NO. That person doesnt work here anymore ( poor excuse) Supervisor came and said sorry but NO, NO and NO. Final outcome is that they got 2 years contract and the speed is the same as before, actually less stable and when my kids go online I get pushed off. Its a corporate con.

  • Peter Koay

    Unifi just offer me 600min voice call per month, for this 30Mbps package. And Upload speed is 10Mbps. Still i’m not buying it!

  • Wanda900

    Just a reminder for Malaysians to keep up with recent developments around the region.

    Thailand’s 3BB is now offering 100M/10M FTTH for around RM120(1200baht) a month.

    20M/4M for RM60(590baht)
    50M/10M for RM70(700baht)

    We are still lagging far behind despite the recent Time Broadband speed upgrades.

  • Sabrina

    Time’s covering my RM500 penalty by waiving up to RM500 worth of charges in the initial months. That was a major plus when I decided to leave Unifi’s 30Mbps for Time’s 100Mbps (which was also on fibre in our apartment).

    However, when I received my Unifi bill, turns out they didn’t only charge me RM500 for the termination of Unifi contract, they also charged another RM500 for early termination of HyppTV and the Aneka package that they threw in by default when I signed up for the 30Mbps package. My bill was RM1010. They’re actually charging me for early termination of a service that I didn’t even actually request for, or perhaps something that I wasn’t aware of.

    • Wilson

      Sabrina,
      Did TM charge you 17 months x RM30/month = RM510 for termination of Aneka package?

    • Wilson

      Sabrina,

      Did TM charge you 17 months x RM30/month = RM510 for termination of Aneka package? I also think about whether to change to Time but will think twice if TM charge so much for termination.

      From my understanding, HyppTV contract is only 12 months while Unifi contract is 24 months.

      I get this info from another website

      Contract:
      – Unifi Advance Plan 30Mbps : 24-months
      – HyppTV : 12-months

      Termination before the end of the contract period will lead to a penalty of:
      – Unifi Advance Plan 30Mbps : RM500
      – HyppTV : Package price X Remaining months

      • Sabrina

        Wilson,

        To be precise, they charged RM210 for the Aneka package, and then another RM300 for the HyppTV service for whatever that’s left of my 12-months.

        I really wish the customer service staff who served me when I went in for termination made it clear how much I’d be penalized in total. I generally try to prudent customer, but I guess this was a big mistake on my end.

        • Wilson

          Thanks, Sabrina. The customer service staff that served you should have done a better job in explaining this. The worst kind of customer experience is surprises.

          • Wanda900

            If she did that probably risked losing her job or called by her boss to see him in the room served with a verbal warning.

            Being honest is not in boleh land books. even if they know better pretend to be stupid or play dumb to hold on to your job.

            These customer care sales staff might even have daily quotas or sales targets to achieve. If they don’t perform probably their next contract won’t be renewed.

            You first day working in Malaysia?

    • honey bi

      TIME really cover the penalty by TM? if this is a case, i think i can switch to TIME anytime.

      • foodi Co

        Yes, when you port to Time from TM they will cover maximum rm500 penalty. People will port even if they didn’t offer the 500 rebates

        • honey bi

          wow!this sounds really attrative, i can save RM500 for the penalty and switch to the better internet.

          • hun toh

            i do get the RM500 rebates from TIME when i switch from other internet, this is great as we no need worry about the penalty payment anymore.

          • foodi Co

            Good cs combo with cheaper deal = everything.

          • foodi Co

            Indeed, that’s why when the coverage reach certain buildings and the majority will port instantly. TM should start offering cheaper deal right away, otherwise when they day come that Time coverage become wider. They will hard to survive.

          • honey bi

            ya, TIME is improving their coverage now, will be more and more user switch to TIME.

  • gary oppa

    unifi is really expensive, i don’t think i will pay so expensive for this kind of speed.

    • mathang

      agree, better go for TIME since the price is lower and speed is much more faster.

      • gary oppa

        you using TIME now? really nice? which package are you using?

        • mathang

          yes,i am using TIME, you should try, i really amaze with the speed,haha! i am using the 100Mbps package, good enough.

          • gary oppa

            wow!i need speed and good connection,i am a gamer, i always felt that our internet can’t support me to play online game. if TIME is this good, i will contact TIME to check about the installation.

          • mathang

            haha, gamer will love TIME, you can go their official website to email them first or check whether your area is under coverage.

  • Robson Lim

    TIME can be considered as the best currently, but the problem is their coverage is way, way limited. Plus now that they focus on apartments only on their expansion plan, it will be ages until they come to us at landed even though interest has been submitted long, long time ago to them.

    That’s the problem when your residential area has tons of heavy Internet users but have never been put into pictures by the service providers as a priority. And when the service is finally ready, newer and much faster technology comes in, but again not available at your residential area. And this process repeats and repeats continuously.

  • Mohd Amirul Fahmi Ibrahim

    Even my digi data beat unifi at 143.72 mbps download and 13.41 upload speed.
    Please pray that google fiber come to malaysia… Coz Tm is suck hard and expensive as shit… I need to wait 16 hours just to upload 3gb video to youtube

    • Wanda900

      How you achieve that? Are you a site maintenance engineer with first hand tests with the network?

      A live station even with Cat-4 LTE-A user device would only yield around sustained 50-60Mbps on downloads.

      You might be the only user using DiGi in that area.

      • Mohd Amirul Fahmi Ibrahim

        Maybe but only once and now i got 25.73 mbps down and 7.63 up

  • bujang terlajak

    Price/expensive and inexpensive are subjective matters..If you want more speed you hv to pay more..if u cant afford it…just stick it with streamyx…if ur paycheck isnt in the millions…just stick urself with perodua axia…dont dream of buying a lambo.

    • Wanda900

      Singaporeans earn 3X as much as average Malaysians in exchange rates yet they don’t need to pay more than $50 for a 1Gbps line at home yet people are still complaining for not being able to utilize such speeds so cheaper 350Mbps-500Mbps will do with lower monthly rates of around $30.
      Not value for money unless you’re nerd stuck at home.

      Thais living standards have caught up with Malaysians if not exceeded us yet their monthly fixed lines only costs around RM120 for 100Mbps or RM75 for 50Mbps.

      Malaysians are not asking much. What TM is charging like RM200 for a 30Mbps is more than what SG charges for their 1Gbps at $50 yet it’s not even 1/10 of the speed given. 300Mbps for RM190 maybe??

      Also where are the outdated 5M, 10M, 20M fixed line plans for the elderly and students below RM80? Since 30Mbps is now the minimal mainstream plan for UniFi?

      10Mbps fixed lines now you sell at RM60 also lapuk idea already since that pricing could already get you 50M in neighboring countries.So?

      You upgraded your speed(not really since regional ISPs are now selling for 50M and above with lower pricing), you forgot to make your old plans affordable for the masses?

      2 years of contract man. Thailand AIS already launch contract FREE fiber internet so did Singapore. Really yo no contract one bila-bila boleh kasi potong and tukar plan as you wish. the most pay for the equipment charges and installation.

      • Kapla Jingga

        yes i am really agree with u wanda. TM scuks Rakyat also and fully MONOPOLY

  • Mr Advi

    well i think this package good for online gamer maybe 😀

