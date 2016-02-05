5 things I Like about Grab, the taxi & private car booking app [Opinion]

Grab (formerly known as GrabTaxi) is one of the largest transport booking app in Southeast Asia. It is available in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The app allow users to book for taxis (GrabTaxi), private car services (GrabCar), motorcycle taxis (GrabBike), social carpooling (GrabHitch) and last mile delivery (GrabExpress).

Here’s 5 things I like about Grab, the taxi & private car booking app:

Grab is a Malaysian Company

Originally established in 2011 as MyTeksi in Malaysia, Grab is a Southeast Asia focused taxi-booking app founded by Harvard Business School graduates Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling. Grab is available throughout Southeast Asia with presence in 26 cities across 6 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

It has over 200,000 drivers and more than 11 million app downloads to date.

Grab is headquartered in Singapore with offices in countries that it operates. It also has research and development centre (R&D) in Seattle, Washington, US and Beijing, China. It has more than 1,000 employees.

Allows me to choose between Taxi, Grab or Grab Premium

Using Grab, I can choose the type of transport I prefer: Budget Taxi, Executive Taxi, Grab car and Grab+ (Premium), even Teksi1M.

Its also easy to book for Grab. Pick your car type>Input your drop off location to get your estimated fare>Book and Grab will find you the nearest available driver>Once a driver has been assigned, know your driver’s location and ETA in real-time>Wait for pickup.

Pay with Card or Cash Payment, Fixed Fare for Grab

Grab users can choose between paying for cash or by credit/debit card.

There’s an estimated fare for the Taxi ride. For Grab Car, the fare is fixed and agreed upfront so users don’t really need to worry about traffic jam especially during peak hours. Cashless payment is also available for Teksi1M.

Free Rides, sometimes

The thing about Grab, there always on-going promotion, giving users free rides.

To be honest, I rarely use any promo codes (most of the time, I’m in a hurry to get a ride) but the recent Visa card promo is automated and I get free credit, just like that.

Occasionally, there’s also discounted rides to the latest event in town or giveaways.

You can add Notes for the driver

This is a simple yet probably one of the best feature found in the Grab app.

I could key in Notes for the driver regarding my exact location or landmark/direction. So I don’t need to call up or SMS the driver for further instructions.

