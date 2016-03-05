Home / Mobile Operators / Maxis / Maxis Fibre Internet: 5 reasons Why I Won’t sign up [Comment]

Maxis Fibre Internet: 5 reasons Why I Won’t sign up [Comment]

in Maxis 29/03/2016 18 Comments 8,623 Views

Maxis, the No.1 Telco in Malaysia revamped its Maxis Fibre Internet plans yesterday and launched a new MaxisONE Home targeted to selected MaxisONE plan subscribers.

MaxisOne-Home-fibre-Internet

The new Maxis Fibre Internet plans starts from 20Mbps at RM198/month (RM170/month for MaxisONE Plan 128 and above), and up to 100Mbps at RM398 (RM330/month for MaxisONE plan 158 & above users). A 30Mbps plan cost RM248/month (RM220/month for MaxisONE Plan 128 and above).

maxis-fibre-internet-maxperts

Maxis said it intends to focus on quality of service. Here’s what it claims to offer:

  • Maxperts: Expert consultation for optimised home Internet
  • Up to 100Mbps Everywhere: Equally fast upload and download speeds everywhere at home
  • On time every time promise: 99.99% on time record
  • 100% satisfaction guaranteed or your money back
  • 24/7 customer support

Here’s 5 reasons Why I won’t sign up for Maxis Fibre Internet:

1. Expensive Maxis Fibre Internet plans

Maxis marketing team did a “great job” by launching the new Fibre Internet plan just a week after the new TIME Fibre Internet plans were revealed.

A simple comparison between Maxis Fibre Internet and TIME Fibre Home Broadband below:

Maxis Fibre Internet (MaxisONE Home) TIME Fibre Home Broadband Price Difference
20Mbps at RM170/month 100Mbps at RM149/month Maxis more expensive by RM21
30Mbps at RM220/month 300Mbps at RM189/month Maxis more expensive by RM31
100Mbps at RM330/month 500Mbps at RM299/month Maxis more expensive by RM31

 

Based on the comparison above, not only Maxis fibre plans are up to 10x slower, it is also more expensive than TIME.

2. Maxperts, the installer with recommendations that will cost you more

Maxperts are basically technicians who represent Maxis that will consult you on how to get the best Wifi at home.

While the “consultation” itself is free (valued RM188), it will lead to purchasing more wireless devices such as HomePlug, Wifi Extenders/Repeaters if you want Wifi signal in all your rooms (and toilet). For example, a good Wireless Powerline Homeplug WiFi Extender from TP-Link will cost RM229 on 11Street, and this only covers one room with good Wifi signal. At the moment, Maxis has not revealed how much it is charging for these devices and “additional installation cost” despite these items are mostly plug & play.

If you don’t have enough power point plug or socket, non-standard installation, it is going to cost you even more for a truly satisfying Internet service.

3. Up to 100Mbps Everywhere at Home- Unlikely

It is possible to deliver 100Mbps to everywhere at home but it will be extremely difficult, especially on Wifi. Put it simply–you need to be close to your Wifi router to achieve maximum data speed.

If you are living in a high rise condo or apartment, things get even more completed. As many people use Wifi today, the spectrum in 2.4Ghz (frequency) are congested and this causes interference. The only way to solve this is to use a least congested Wifi channel/band and boost the signal (additional cost) with Wifi Extender, etc.

Adding too many Wifi Extenders/Repeaters will likely reduce the bandwidth of the home Wifi network.

The best Wifi band to use is 5Ghz as it is least congested but the coverage can only cover a small area. Also, if you have a 4-5 year old PC, it won’t support Wifi on 5Ghz.

Based on complaints I have seen, I doubt if the lousy Wifi router from Maxis would be able to deliver a good Wifi coverage in the 1st place.

4. 100% satisfaction guaranteed or your money back- but Answer some questions 1st

“If you exercised a return guarantee within 30 day after installation, we will verify your claim using the SLA as stated in the terms and conditions. Once we have verified that no discrepancies and if you are still unhappy, we will proceed to terminate the service at no charge.” – Maxis

To be clear here, Maxis is only guaranteeing a “Happy Service” for 30 days. There’s no 100% satisfaction guarantee for 2 years despite customers will be signing a contract. Why does a Telco keep unhappy customers after 30 days?

There’s also going to be a lot of question asked if you want to terminate the service within 30 days as Maxis need to “verify your claim” that you are not unhappy. So basically, they are not going to let you go easily after you sign up.

In my opinion, a true service guarantee mean that there should be a “rebate guarantee” in place if customers experience slower than usual Internet speed or when Maxis Fibre Internet experience a network outage. Why should customers pay a minimum RM170 a month if they are not happy with the service?

Where’s the guarantee from Maxis that it will deliver 100Mbps speed, 100% of the time? Quality of service should meet customer’s standard, not Maxis standard.

5. 24/7 Customer Support for what?

We all know that all the Telco’s customer service are excellent. You call them to make a complaint, to solve an issue, but sometimes they make your life difficult.

At the moment, I am not clear if Maxis 24/7 customer support for fiber is going to be any different or better; if they have the knowledge on Internet issues, if they will remotely fix a router problem, if they will offer a rebate without asking, if they will dispatch a technician the next working day?

Maxis have a 24/7 customer support like the other Telcos, so nothing special here. Can Maxis offer a guarantee that it will solve a problem within a acceptable time frame and if not, will it compensate customers for the fault. This is not happening right now.

Maxis promises 99.99% on time record for its installer, what happens if they are not on time?

In Summary:

In the past few years, a lot of Malaysians signed up for the Maxis Fibre Internet 10Mbps plan at RM148/month because it was two times faster and cheaper than Unifi VIP 5Mbps at RM149/month. Personally, I have heard many complaints from those who signed up, from slow 1Mbps speed to multiple outages in a month (location specific).

With the new plans, Maxis should offer more value to non-MaxisONE plan users since they are paying more. For example, free subscription to iflix/Netflix, Spotify, among others.

As for MaxisONE Home users (with MaxisONE Plan), why can’t fibre Internet customers enjoy unlimited calls to all networks? There’s Unlimited Calls from Maxis-Maxis, but thousands of people are porting out.

While I don’t agree with the high pricing, Maxis could have done things differently with Maxperts, for example, install Chromecast on my TV, teach me about how to use iflix and Spotify on my TV, tell me about new content and service, etc.

Meanwhile, I am still on Unifi but my contract has expired. I’m waiting for Celcom to launch its fiber service sometime in June 2016. I would happily take up TIME Fibre Internet if not for its limited coverage.

As for now, I am going to completely avoid Maxis Fibre Internet service. I am already seeing many dissatisfying comments online from current and past Maxis Fibre Internet users.

P.s: Maxis Corporate Communication team did not give me any details about Maxis Fibre Internet. So this is my own version of the story. Feel free to correct me if there are any errors.

Disclaimer: This is an opinion based article and it is the personal view of the writer. It does not necessarily represent the view of MalaysianWireless.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2006. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • Eric H

    Well said

    • Gelvin Oug

      i guess this all comments about to shoot most of the ISP in malaysia, TIME really promoting better and cheaper internet package compare to other, TIME 100Mbps only charging for rm149,which is maxxs currently charging 100mbps for almost rm300!!!

      • Dennis Law

        Nothing is perfect.
        Maxis stable but expensive
        Time fast & cheap but no coverage
        TM wide coverage but expensive

        • Gelvin Oug

          dude, you are correct, but who will go for expensive one,which is double or triple the price but speed also slower than TIME? as consumer, of course want fast and cheap

  • mitotsu

    honest review ftw! ?

    • Puke Moon

      Yea,i guess this is general review on most of the ISP, and what we customer must look on, we pay and of course for better services…

  • Robert Lim

    Sir Kugan you missed an important point. Most of Maxis’ fibre internet are repurchased from TM or whatsoever term you call it. If TM does not offer 24X7 how is Maxis going to resolve the customer’s problem if it is those related to TM.

    For example current Maxis home fibre internet router problems will require the presence of TM or its sub-contractor. Heck the router even have a TM logo 😉

    • There is an agreement between Maxis and TM, this has nothing to do with consumers.

      Consumers are paying their bill to Maxis.

      If Maxis can’t offer a good fibre service, it is best that they stop offering it.

      • Robert Lim

        Sir – you said “There is an agreement between Maxis and TM, this has nothing to do with consumers.”

        I know that. Yet Maxis seem fit to offer some sort of 24X7 support. One would have to read the fine print to see what sort of 24X7 support.

        Not very accurate advertising.

      • Wanda900

        Kugan when Maxis offered this ridiculous pricing for 100mbps, we have already pretty much figured out that TM won’t offer anything more surprising since all of them are subjected to TM Wholesale division’s base port rental rates.

        It’s sad that despite 100mbps and 50mbps is now made the mainstream higher tiered plans for UniFi and Maxis Fibre HSBB offerings, outdated old plans which are like almost 10X slower are still fixed around RM150-RM200.

        Does this mean that mid class Malaysians commitment to fixed lines has now reached RM250 on average? Very greedy of our telcos.

        Easily they could re-adjust those 5Mbps -10Mbps plans as entry level plans and have them priced between RM60-RM90 to boost fixed line take up rates and utilized their HSBB build-outs for returns.

        Why do you think they’re still holding back such move?

        • Maxis chargers RM98/month for 5Mbps, via their own fiber lines. Limited coverage.

          First, I am still waiting for TM to bring to down its 1Mbps Streamyx plan to below RM100 a month.

          Then we can talk about cheaper fiber plans.

          • Wanda900

            It’s just absurd to allow 1mbps to co-exist with the 50/100mbps plans at this moment while still maintaining it at beyond RM120/month.I’m pretty sure the investments they made for the ADSL infrastructure has long been recovered over the many years. Excuses from TM shouldn’t be entertained by the rakyat. They are deliberately using speed bumps to push pricing even higher and tell Malaysians, not that we don’t have fast plans, you’re just unwilling to subscribe it that’s not my concern, we’ve done our part. Really?
            RM299 is no joke for some people that’s what they’re paying for a car installment for a Proton Saga or Viva.

            5/10 mbps is now the basic entry speed that even most 3rd world countries are now adopting in Cambodia, and Vietnam. Why aren’t we seeing any fixed line plans now going back to the sub ~RM50 days when RM68 ,10 years back could afford you the 2nd fastest consumer plan without GST back in those good ol days.

          • Puke Moon

            I remember previous n years ago that time Streaxyx charging 1Mbps for only RM88, but exclude telephone fees,so now charging for RM110, but i see TIME only charging most cheaper plan for only RM149 5Mbps already, speechless to other ISP

          • Gelvin Oug

            dude, no choice,TIME is expanding the coverage, but i do believe one day most of the KL area will be covered by TIME and who else will go for expensive package with slow internet? WE NEED SPEED AND UNLIMITED QUOTA

  • Wanda900

    Maxis seriously do you think Malaysians print money on trees?

    RM299 a month? I would consider this if Malaysian salaries were on average 5-digit figures.

    Did your Arab shareholders from STC just clogged up your mind and made you think that money is as easily made like opening some water tap? Or we could throw US Dollar notes at the karaoke party at some lady like it was back in those banana note days or Zimbabwean Dollar?

    Oh and by the way the color green doesn’t make me go envy. It’s irritating.
    Ask your European peers they are too growing uneasy with this color awful color.

    If you wonder why, just ask them why they hate green.

    Just as Starhub is also Green, at least are slowly going 10Gbps(in the plans) down south for consumers.

    Singtel, SuperItnernet, and M1 already launched their 10Gbps plans for home consumers earlier this year.

    • Gelvin Oug

      Dude, exactly correct, currently many ISP charging us expensive fees but the speed is slow, i saw TIME offering 500Mbps for only rm299, which is much cheaper and faster than any ISP in malaysia

      • Wanda900

        We already have mobile telcos now offering Unlimited voice and text plans such as UMobile Unlimited, DiGi Postpaid 80 or Maxis ONE Plan. It’s as good as a fixed line on the go.

        Why is TM still forcing their outdated voice fixed call bundle on their customers?

        Why can’t they just sell us internet fixed lines at home just like our neighbouring countries? Just fixed lines with internet access.

  • ‘Shak Idris

    well said and i agree with you.. They’re suck big time. I’d never ever back to maxis whatsoever

© Copyright 2006-2016, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | Powered by AIMS Data Centre