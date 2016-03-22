iPhone SE launched, price approximately RM1616

Apple introduced its least expensive iPhone today, the iPhone SE from $399 (approximately RM1616), the “most powerful phone with a four-inch display”.

The new 4″ display iPhone SE comes with a body almost identical to the iPhone 5s, but features the latest specification found on the iPhone 6s such as the latest gen Apple A9 chip with a dual-core 1.85 GHz Twister processor, PowerVR GT7600 six-core graphics and the 12MP camera.

Key features of the iPhone SE:

4.0 inches display with a resolution of 1136×640 pixels, 326 ppi

iOS 9.3 mobile operating system

Apple A9 Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister processor, PowerVR GT7600 (six-core graphics)

16GB or 64GB Internal storage, No expandable memory slot

Rear Camera: Rear: 12 MP, f/2.2, 29mm, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama)

Front Camera: 1.2 MP, f/2.4, 31mm, [email protected] , Retina Flash, face detection, HDR, FaceTime over Wi-Fi or Cellular

Communications: 2G/3G/LTE Cat4 (150Mbps/50Mbps), Dual Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac,Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC for Apple Pay, Apple Lightning connector

Sensors: Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Nano SIM

Four colors are available with matte chamfered edges: Silver, Gold, Space Gray, and Rose Gold

Non-removable Li-Po 1642 mAh battery

113g

No information has been revealed about RAM yet but the iPhone SE could come with a 1GB LPDDR3 RAM.

The iPhone SE starts at $399 for a 16GB model, or $499 (estimated RM2031) for the 64GB model.

Apple said that customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, the UK, US Virgin Islands and the US will be able to order iPhone SE beginning Thursday, March 24, with availability beginning Thursday, March 31.

Following the initial availability, the iPhone SE will be available in early April in Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guernsey, Jersey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and UAE.

There’s no information on iPhone SE availability in Malaysia yet but Apple said that it will be available in over 100 countries by the end of May.