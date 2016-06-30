webe 4G LTE with Unlimited Calls, SMS & Internet from RM79/month

webe has just launched its 4G LTE service today targeted to selected, existing Telekom Malaysia and P1 WiMAX subscribers. The new webe 4G LTE service is priced at RM79/month (terms & conditions) and comes with unlimited Internet data, unlimited calls and SMS.

According to webe, the webe 4G LTE is service is priced at RM199/month (excluding GST) for non-TM/P1 customers, however at this point, the service is not available to everyone. As for the selected TM and P1 customers, they will enjoy a discount of RM60/month plus another RM60/month if they use a “webe certified” smartphone. At the moment, there are some 40 “webe certified” smartphones including from leading brands.

Selected TM and P1 customers will receive an invitation email starting today to sign up for the new service. The sign up process is done completely online where customers get to pick their preferred mobile number and make payment online. The sim card will be delivered within 3 working days according to the company.

Sources close to MalaysianWireless revealed that webe was launched this morning with an estimated 4G LTE coverage of 70% (human population) in the Klang Valley and about 90% coverage in Kuala Lumpur. The webe 4G LTE network currently runs on the 850Mhz band (FDD) which is supported on a number of smartphones. The company has yet to commercially deploy its 2.6Ghz network (TDD) which is able to offer much faster Internet speed.

Speedtest conducted by MalaysianWireless showed that webe’s 850Mhz network is able to offer download speeds up to 15Mbps.

New webe 4G LTE customers will also be able to roam on the Celcom 3G network (nationwide) at no additional cost starting today.

Despite the service being “unlimited”, webe is offering the service with a “Fair Usage Policy”. For example, customers who use the SIM for “Machine-to-Machines (M2M)” purpose or SMS blasting will be blocked. Customers who wants to use tethering or turn on WiFi Hotspot on their phone will have to pay RM6/2 hours.

The webe 4G LTE service is expected to be available to everyone within the next 1-2 months.