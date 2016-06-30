webe 4G LTE with Unlimited Calls, SMS & Internet from RM79/month

umobile-musiconz-728x90
in webe 30/06/2016 12 Comments 10,101 Views

webe has just launched its 4G LTE service today targeted to selected, existing Telekom Malaysia and P1 WiMAX subscribers. The new webe 4G LTE service is priced at RM79/month (terms & conditions) and comes with unlimited Internet data, unlimited calls and SMS.

According to webe, the webe 4G LTE is service is priced at RM199/month (excluding GST) for non-TM/P1 customers, however at this point, the service is not available to everyone. As for the selected TM and P1 customers, they will enjoy a discount of RM60/month plus another RM60/month if they use a “webe certified” smartphone. At the moment, there are some 40 “webe certified” smartphones including from leading brands.

Selected TM and P1 customers will receive an invitation email starting today to sign up for the new service. The sign up process is done completely online where customers get to pick their preferred mobile number and make payment online. The sim card will be delivered within 3 working days according to the company.

Sources close to MalaysianWireless revealed that webe was launched this morning with an estimated 4G LTE coverage of 70% (human population) in the Klang Valley and about 90% coverage in Kuala Lumpur. The webe 4G LTE network currently runs on the 850Mhz band (FDD) which is supported on a number of smartphones. The company has yet to commercially deploy its 2.6Ghz network (TDD) which is able to offer much faster Internet speed.

Speedtest conducted by MalaysianWireless showed that webe’s 850Mhz network is able to offer download speeds up to 15Mbps.

New webe 4G LTE customers will also be able to roam on the Celcom 3G network (nationwide) at no additional cost starting today.

Despite the service being “unlimited”, webe is offering the service with a “Fair Usage Policy”. For example, customers who use the SIM for “Machine-to-Machines (M2M)” purpose or SMS blasting will be blocked. Customers who wants to use tethering or turn on WiFi Hotspot on their phone will have to pay RM6/2 hours.

The webe 4G LTE service is expected to be available to everyone within the next 1-2 months.

  • Kumaran Kanapathy

    Bro…. If still i want to use those Internet in my computer…. Is there any ways?

    • Deer

      Nope. Impossible. Its already stated on their terms and agreement. You can check it under Fair Usage Policy. ” 4. Usage Limitation on Our Mobile Internet Data
      These are some of our limitation you should be aware of:-
      • PEER TO PEER TRAFFIC: MOBILE INTERNET DATA IS CAPPED AT 64kbps. << This is for torrent
      • VIDEO STREAMING WILL BE AUTO-TUNED TO 480P WIDE SCREEN (BY THIRD PARTY STREAMING SOFTWARE). << YOUTUBE..ETC
      • OUR WEBE MOBILE SERVICE ALLOWS YOU TO USE VOICE AND MOBILE INTERNET DATA ON YOUR DEVICE. HOWEVER, IT DOES NOT COME WITH TETHERING SERVICE UNLESS YOU PURCHASE A TETHERING PASS. <<< no hotspot..

  • Wanda900

    Makes no sense package offering.

    If I use my webe account as a fixed line using a Webe certified desktop modem like the P1 purple modem at home, why would I need to subscribe UniFi in the first place?

    The Webe certified devices are smartphones? Are they going to deter people from buying their own D-Link USB modems outside or else they need to pay full rate of RM199?

    If I got UniFi at home, and WiFi at office why do I still need this much quota outside when most instant messaging and navigation apps like Waze is now unlimited?

    RM189 (UniFi 30) + RM79(if you fulfill the Webe certified device + TM customer) they’re asking a monthly ARPU of RM280 or something over RM300 which is no joke demand. That would be my Viva monthly car installment or some motorbike higher purchase repayment for some poor families.

    It is ridiculous to ask this much for internet access from the people. When Singaporeans wouldn’t even pay more than $50 for 1Gbps fixed lines, we Malaysians are asked for a monthly commitment of RM300???

    • Altar Fen

      U had point out the fact ?

    • kzm

      It is phone plan not just internet plan. u can terminate phone plan from other telco. u can use any phone that support Webe LTE band like what i’m using rite know.

      • Wanda900

        Now what kind of reasoning is that? A Phone plan? Obamma Phone Plan?

        Even if UniFi offers a top-up of RM20 for unlimited on-the go plan their RM200 UniFi 30M, subscribers will still reconsider with

        I cannot bring my Unifi outside but I can access them in my offices or where there are public WiFi hotspots available.

        Also you can’t tether this plan so it’s a double letdown. Why do I need a Unifi plan for heavy downloading when it is limited to my 5″ phone?
        The most I’ll be watching a 360p/480p streaming video and can’t be bothered initiating any scheduled downloads with it.

        RM300 is no joke. My Viva monthly installment plan cost just about as much.

        TM had just wasted precious public funds acquiring this white elephant just for expanding their marketshare monopoly practices. Then again these bunch of decision makers sitting on their heavy bottoms “tak ada rasa” one. Where is their accountability?

        You subscribed this and your phone does not have VoLTE?
        Staff special pricing is it? RM199 for just a mobile plan that requires VoLTE phones and no tethering? Sorry to tell you even Maxis ONE plan cost way cheaper than this.

        • kzm

          U dont know ur priority and my reason is valid.
          I’m using phone from end 2014 which do not have VoLTE support. My call line will always be Maxis n I’m using Webe just for trial purpose. The phone i buy is from HK and using China LTE band. No, this is not staff price practically u can buy any phone that support Webe LTE band. If u want to use VoLTE find the phone that support it.

        • kzm

          From the comment i know that u dont know where ur priority are. Those package are unlimited TM know people will overuse it. Hence u need to pay to use tethering similar to US telco do.
          For phone n VoLTE part is mistake that phone i’m currently test with YES. Webe can be use with normal GSM. U can still use any phone that support Webe band 5 though. RM79 is great deal for unlimited data don’t u think? By the way I’m currently Maxis customer.

          • Wanda900

            We consumers know greedy telco execs better.

            Sonic CEO: Broadband Usage Caps Just Aren’t Necessary

            “The cost of increasing [broadband] capacity has declined much faster than the increase in data traffic,” says Dane Jasper, CEO of Sonic, an independent ISP based in California.

            A few years ago Sonic (formerly Sonic net) spent about 20 percent of its revenue on basic infrastructure. Since then, the cost of routers, switching equipment and other related gear declined so much that Jasper says the company’s infrastructure costs are now only a bit more than 1.5 percent of its revenue.

            That means the average annual revenue of a telco company outstrips its initial investment costs by 5X. That is initial startup. Once established, the revenue margin increases further to the point that it only makes up 1/50 of its revenues.

            That is how lucrative the scamming telco industry is today. We hope that it meets the same fate as the shale industry(O&G).

            Again, most ISP executives have a vested interest in not admitting that. Most would prefer you believe that bandwidth is an amazingly scarce resource, dug from deep in the earth using solid gold and diamond-encrusted magic drills and fairy dust.

            So please define your meaning of TM know people will “overuse”. A few gigabytes per user a day is peanuts to the telco company when 4G networks are designed to handle high traffic data in such manner. Google Balloons are equipped with 4G LTE Cat 4 equipments to beam coverage to the masses.

            Don’t use the US Bell telcos as a benchmark. They are greedy companies whose shareholders are owned mostly by criminal Middle East bankers/capital funds.

            Look east, look at Google and smaller innovative startups such as Sonic net.

            RM79 is not a great deal when you need to be an existing Unifi/Streamyx subcriber and buy Webe “certified only” devices. There’s too much restrictions. The real asking price from them is RM199.

          • kzm

            Why la u want to compare US small telco? I’m actually compare with US big 4 telco.

            That certify device is actually any phone that can support band 5 LTE (850Mhz).

          • Wanda900

            Why because the big telcos in USA are just money suckers owned by foreign bankers from the Middle East who are interested in money but nothing else.

            The smaller telcos are more innovative and promotes fairer competition practices.

            Unless you’re part of the money bandwagon such as their politicians and media moguls, the it bring almost no advantages to the masses.

  • Wanda900

    Nuff said.

    The telco industry is slowly meet the same fate as O&G in coming years.

    Honest industry players already admitted to the public, yearly revenues equate to 5X of initial investment costs. Who doesn’t want to run a telco business especially mobile telco provider?

    YES was initially awarded a Wimax license to operate an ISP only service that rivals TM fixed lines. Instead they made use of the opportunity to move towards becoming another mobile telco company today joining the same market as Maxis and DiGi now doing voice calls as well.

    It’s your choice, you want to continue hoarding poor Malaysians and maintain a white elephant, or you can make your service more affordable to keep the jobs going.

    The fat execs don’t really care much for Malaysians. They just want fat bonuses and perks. You see these foreign faces around, they’re just here for the lucrative offer.

    The affordability level for most Malaysians to willingly subscribe to broadband services is around RM90-100. This is referencing to Maxis’s recent quarterly report stating that average Malaysian ARPU is RM101.*

    To price Unifi at RM200 for its lower tier plan of 30M is beyond what most Malaysians could afford. I know this because I always observe the FDP boxes at housing gardens around where I live. Most are redundant with max 2 ports used only for drop lines coming out from them.

    HSBB subscription signups have been very discouraging to the rakyat.

    In some countries like US, a telco company named Frontier was just recently this week got sued for $41M for misuse of Federal Broadband Provisioning funds.

    They seem to use the argument that Malaysians should pay the same rates US rates when we know how low value our currency and income levels are.

    Google charges US$70 for 1 gigabit plan, so TM says US$50 should be fine for Malaysians for 30M plan. Good logic.

