Atilze to utilize 25 edotco sites for LoRa networks in Klang Valley

edotco Group Sdn Bhd announced today that it has reached an agreement with Atilze Digital Sdn Bhd to provide 25 sites for low-power, long-range wireless protocol (LoRa) networks in Klang Valley. Financial details of the agreement were not revealed at press time.

Earlier this month, Axiata Group Berhad, the parent company of edotco, announced their 12-months collaboration agreement to trial, explore, develop and pursue viable IoT opportunities across Southeast Asia with Atilze. Their immediate focus would be on connected car solutions as well as commercializing city-wide LoRa network deployments by implementing Proof-of-Concept (POC) pilots in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

LoRa, known as long range, low-power wide area network (LPWAN) provides a lower cost connectivity solution with broad coverage and lower energy consumption. Hence, it is an environmental friendly and advanced, standardised technology backed by several global telecom companies, designed to suit the demands of IoT applications and services today and into the future. Importantly, LoRa compliments operators’ cellular 3G and 4G LTE networks.

Wan Zainal Adileen Wan Puteh, edotco Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer remarked that, “The recent developments represent an exciting opportunity for edotco as our philosophy is to pursue high quality innovative telecoms infrastructure solutions. The efficiencies and seamless connectivity that can be achieved by leveraging our wide infrastructure coverage and regional footprint will enable breakthrough applications to be implemented.”

This agreement with Axiata and Atilze follows suit similar agreements with Symphonet Sdn Bhd to provide the backbone infrastructure to sustain their broadband services, and with MSD Digital Intelligence Sdn Bhd, who are in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for the “Pusat Internet 1Malaysia” project, enabling ICT and mobile connectivity in rural areas.

edotco is a regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia with more than 16,000 towers across Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan and Myanmar.