Digi Prepaid LiVE pack with free RM30 Internet credit at myNEWS, newsplus

in DiGi 15/09/2016 21 Comments 455 Views

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has partnered with Bison Stores Sdn Bhd, which operates retail press and convenience stores under various trade names including myNEWS.com, newsplus, MAGBIT and The Front Page to expand the distribution channels for its recently launched Digi Prepaid LiVE packs.

(L-R) How Lih Ren, Digi’s Head of iTelco, Loh Keh Jiat, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dang Tai Luk, Bison Stores’ Managing Director and Lim Ray Hoon, Bison Stores’ Head of Merchandising.

The collaboration allows the Digi Prepaid LiVE sim pack to be retailed at all 290 outlets in Malaysia. This is on top of a previous agreement through which Bison Stores has been selling Digi prepaid reloads at its outlets. 

To celebrate this new partnership, customers at any Bison Stores owned outlets stand to receive up to RM30 of free internet credit with every purchase of the new Digi Prepaid LiVE pack from now until 30 November.

Digi Prepaid Live:

  • Cost RM12 inclusive of 6% GST, RM8 pre-loaded credit, 7 days validity
  • Comes with 300MB Internet quota (7 days validity). Redemption required
  • Free 1GB of Video and 1GB of Music Streaming quota every week (total 8GB streaming quota every month). Subscribers need to stay active to enjoy this benefit. One time redemption is required
  • Call rates at 30sen/minute
  • Each SMS cost 20sen
  • Free Calls and SMS to 3 Buddyz
  • Free 100GB Cloud storage with no internet charges

“At Digi, we aim to provide convenience to our existing and potential customers by maximising the reach of our latest prepaid offering. With majority of Bison Stores’ outlets located in high traffic areas such as shopping malls and transportation hubs, we believe that our customers are able to benefit from this increase in accessibility to our products,” said Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer Loh Keh Jiat.

“We are excited about our partnership with Bison Stores Sdn Bhd, as the customers of myNEWS.com are in line with Digi Prepaid LiVE’s target segment, Malaysians who lead a contemporary lifestyle,” Loh added.

Dang Tai Luk, Managing Director of Bison Stores said, “This new partnership with Digi is great for us as we now have a new and attractive product that we can offer all our customers in our stores across the country. The new Digi Prepaid LiVE is a fantastic offer that brings a lot of value for customers who love streaming videos and music.”

For more information, please refer to Digi.

  • YoungMan

    I have almost get confuse on this package…
    tot the free 8GB data is for internet who know is the video & music streaming only…
    luckily dint switch from my xpax burung hantu package @.@
    anyone know digi got any free data like xpax did?

    • LeeBongsun

      I don’t know about Digi plan nowadays. I just know about the ‘Yellow people’ that follow other people who subscribe to Digi everywhere. Whoa like a fairy tale. Please tell me about that too.

    • peiyu

      but as i know that xpax turbo even though provide free internet data but restricted for 333mb per day only. dunno y they have to restrict this way.

      • DivasLim

        333mb definitely not enough to use for a whole night
        this new plan really not consider about our daily needs
        i miss the old burung hantu promotion period bcause it is unlimited

        • Holista Yen

          There are pros and cons, if all take unlimited plan no any prepaid can do so at the moment…
          Have to balance it while the giving reload discount at 11street apps right?
          Last time burung hantu not need to pay rm2 or rm5 if not mistaken?
          Dont think so everyday you streaming at midnight right? the data should be can keep for next time usage…

          • DivasLim

            reload through 11street got discount? and how we get this discount?
            since xpax cancel the carry forward cause us need to finish it on time and midnight streaming is a good choice because the line will be better compare to others time

          • ZaiZaiRyu

            It has to be via 11 street apps by mobile if not mistaken.
            10% off can purchase more data for day time use already…
            but 10GB is more than enough for one month to me…
            as long as no need pay burung hantu i’m well satisfied .

        • peiyu

          yalor, 333mb how to download drama? if finish 333mb but still want to use high speed data then hv to pay some more right?

          • AimiKhan

            If 333MB is enough for certain peoples, i think they must have to upgrade their plan or subscribe to Xpax internet plan as to get more data. Xpax Turbo perhaps use high speed internet, so no worries if want to subscribe to this plan.

          • YoungMan

            It could be, this is just basic and standard when your purchase this sim card they already have it…
            if really not enough can top up since it get 10% off via 11 street apps use the 10% off to purchase more data =)
            unless your home no wifi then different story, but if not monthly i use 2GB also more than enough… hahaha

      • petiteLady

        sure it restricted cause its free internet hihihi. but you can always add on the internet if the free internet is not enough for you to use. but their coverage nowadays are much better than other telco.

  • Palan a/p Balakrishnan

    Currently searching for telcos who provides free data without any charges.
    Where to find? So difficult. I think i might build my own telco company and subscribe
    my own plan. Huhu

    • JohnPoPeye

      Nothing is free in this world girl. Perhaps you can try out the Xpax Turbo plan to get more free data. Xpax Turbo so in trend nowadays. Huhu

    • YoungMan

      Can you offer me everything unlimited plan? hahahaha
      If not i rather choose xpax as the line and coverage is more stable than others. every time we went those kampung places the line still able to call in call out…
      just recently changed to xpax turbo was influence by friend because of 10% discount top up… hahaha

  • Zaryl Masters

    I am using the plan now.
    I am taking the rm28 package (6GB = 2gb data + 2gb video + 2gb music).
    2GB free video & music data every week.
    So far so good.

    • YoungMan

      What is this plan and from which telco?
      Are they have similar benefit like xpax turbo did?
      I need free data and the data can be carry forward will be great!
      Because currently i quite enjoying the xpax turbo reload get 10% off immediately… i can save more =)

      • Zaryl Masters

        Umobile UMI30.
        Try it you going to love it!

        PS – earlier i mentioned rm28, that package no longer available. Now is rm30.

  • Mellissa Akhbar

    what are the package all about actually? is it really worth it for me as a heavy user to change my current telco plan to this plan??

  • mimpi kita

    hmm with digi, celcom and hotlink joining the price war we will see better price and service quality in the future.

  • Fatin Nabila

    i heard that digi have the best postpaid plan in Malaysia, is it true?

  • nadirah mahadi

    Thinking of changing my plan to postpaid. Anyone have suggestions what line I should be using? Maxis, celcom, digi, umobile, tunetalk, etc?

