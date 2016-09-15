Digi Prepaid LiVE pack with free RM30 Internet credit at myNEWS, newsplus

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has partnered with Bison Stores Sdn Bhd, which operates retail press and convenience stores under various trade names including myNEWS.com, newsplus, MAGBIT and The Front Page to expand the distribution channels for its recently launched Digi Prepaid LiVE packs.

The collaboration allows the Digi Prepaid LiVE sim pack to be retailed at all 290 outlets in Malaysia. This is on top of a previous agreement through which Bison Stores has been selling Digi prepaid reloads at its outlets.

To celebrate this new partnership, customers at any Bison Stores owned outlets stand to receive up to RM30 of free internet credit with every purchase of the new Digi Prepaid LiVE pack from now until 30 November.

Digi Prepaid Live:



Cost RM12 inclusive of 6% GST, RM8 pre-loaded credit, 7 days validity

Comes with 300MB Internet quota (7 days validity). Redemption required

Free 1GB of Video and 1GB of Music Streaming quota every week (total 8GB streaming quota every month). Subscribers need to stay active to enjoy this benefit. One time redemption is required

Call rates at 30sen/minute

Each SMS cost 20sen

Free Calls and SMS to 3 Buddyz

Free 100GB Cloud storage with no internet charges

“At Digi, we aim to provide convenience to our existing and potential customers by maximising the reach of our latest prepaid offering. With majority of Bison Stores’ outlets located in high traffic areas such as shopping malls and transportation hubs, we believe that our customers are able to benefit from this increase in accessibility to our products,” said Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer Loh Keh Jiat.

“We are excited about our partnership with Bison Stores Sdn Bhd, as the customers of myNEWS.com are in line with Digi Prepaid LiVE’s target segment, Malaysians who lead a contemporary lifestyle,” Loh added.

Dang Tai Luk, Managing Director of Bison Stores said, “This new partnership with Digi is great for us as we now have a new and attractive product that we can offer all our customers in our stores across the country. The new Digi Prepaid LiVE is a fantastic offer that brings a lot of value for customers who love streaming videos and music.”

For more information, please refer to Digi.