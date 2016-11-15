New Digi Broadband Plans from RM30 for 6GB, RM100 for 50GB

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) today announced the availability of its latest home broadband plans that offer customers internet quota for streaming movies, TV shows and music from the comfort of their living rooms.

The new Digi Broadband plans are priced at RM30/month for 6GB, RM60/month for 20GB or RM100/month for 50GB and give customers the flexibility of choosing either a prepaid or a postpaid payment method depending on the plan.

All the new Digi Broadband plans also comes with 19 free streaming channels partners including popular streaming services YouTube, Dailymotion and a slew of Astro’s and Media Prima’s radio stations. Those using any of these channels can stream for free without using up their monthly internet quota, Digi said.

Customers can also look forward to enjoying live and on-demand content and offers from top content providers like dimsum, iflix, Netflix, Astro on the Go, Tonton, HyppTV Everywhere, Viu and HeroTalkies. Music streaming partners include Spotify, Sing! Karaoke by Smule, Deezer, Raku, Apple Music, Joox and others.

New Digi Broadband Plans:

Broadband 30

RM30/month

6GB Internet

Stream for free from 19 video/music services such as Youtube, Astro radios, and more

Prepaid only

Broadband 60

RM60/month

15GB Internet quota

5GB Stream on Demand data quota to stream from 20 Premium services such as iflix, tonton, Astro on the Go, Joox and more

Stream for free from 19 video/music services such as Youtube, Astro radios, and more

Prepaid and Postpaid

Broadband 100

RM100/month

50GB Internet Quota

10GB Stream on Demand data quota to stream from 20 Premium services such as iflix, tonton, Astro on the Go, Joox and more

Stream for free from 19 video/music services such as Youtube, Astro radios, and more

Postpaid only

Upon reaching 100% quota utilization, users will no longer be able to continue surfing the Internet.

Apart from these, customers who sign up for the new plans get a 30-day access to 11 premium channels on Astro on the Go for free and 2 months full access to iflix (worth RM20), sponsored by Digi.

“Customer demand is fast changing. Malaysians like the new freedom that streaming content services bring to them. Now they can enjoy the content that matters to them whenever they want. We looked at this growing trend and decided that it was timely for us to offer a broadband plan that can cater to this new digital lifestyle,” said Loh Keh Jiat, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer.

More details on the Digi website.