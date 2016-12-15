New Digi Business Postpaid plans with Free Smartphone

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has launched its new mobile plans for businesses, Digi Business Postpaid, which provides corporate customers with the freedom to choose from 3 plans that best suits their day-to-day business communications.

Digi Business Postpaid offers a free 4G LTE smartphone, unlimited voice calls and SMS, as well as 4G LTE internet access from as low as RM78 a month. The list of smartphones offered free with the new plans at the moment includes Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S7 Edge, the Galaxy A9 Pro and the Galaxy J2 Prime.

All Digi Business Postpaid plans comes with 24-months contract, key details below:

S Plan

Monthly Fee: RM78

Free Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime

Unlimited Calls and SMS within network

2GB Internet quota, 2GB 4G Plus Internet Quota

M Plan

Monthly Fee: RM138

Free Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Unlimited Calls and SMS within network

4GB Internet quota, 4GB 4G Plus Internet Quota

L Plan

Monthly Fee: RM198

Free Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Unlimited Calls and SMS within network

6GB Internet quota, 6GB 4G Plus Internet Quota

Customers who desire a different device from the free bundled smartphone may opt for BizSmartFree credits instead which can either be used to exchange for other devices or alternatively, used as rebates for monthly phone bills to enjoy further savings.

In addition to the benefits of the bundled plans, a range of top-ups are also available for customers to meet their business needs, which includes:

Add-on Internet quota for RM10

Smart Internet Roaming for seamless connectivity when travelling in selected countries for a daily flat rate of RM36/day

Smart IDD Package for keeping in touch with business contacts in 28 countries

Smart Voice Roaming where customers enjoy up to 70% savings with special voice rates when roaming in five key Asia Pacific countries

“At Digi, we aspire to be our customers’ favourite partner in digital life, be it at work or at home. We know what matters for businesses and we understand that a good mobile plan can help to keep our corporate customers and their workforce happy and productive. With the new Digi Business Postpaid plans, we can help businesses stay connected while at the same time giving them the freedom to choose from a range of plans for one that suits their business best,” said Ignatius Lee, Digi’s Head of Enterprise Business.

“Businesses are always looking for ways to cut expenditure. With our new Digi Business Postpaid plans, they get to save cost in purchasing the latest smartphones from Samsung with every plan they sign up for,” he added.

More information on the Digi website.