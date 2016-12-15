U Mobile offers Unlimited Data for Music Streaming & PC Gaming

U Mobile Sdn Bhd recently announced Music-Onz and Game-Onz, allowing eligible customers to enjoy unlimited data for Music Streaming on smartphone and PC Gaming.

Game-Onz enables U Mobile Prepaid customers to enjoy selected PC games from publishers such as STEAM, Garena and Playone Asia anytime, anywhere without ever running out of data.

With U Mobile’s Game-Onz, customers will be able to enjoy unlimited data for the following games from STEAM, Garena and Playone Asia:

Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2, published by STEAM

League of Legends and FIFA Online 3, published by Garena

BlackShot and Echo of Soul, published by Playone Asia

U Mobile postpaid and prepaid customers will also be able to purchase STEAM Wallet Codes either by using their prepaid credits or by charging it to their monthly postpaid bills.

Commenting on Game-Onz, Jasmine Lee, U Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “U Mobile is proud to introduce another first in the country with Game-Onz. Never before have prepaid customers been able to enjoy unlimited data and now they will for PC gaming with Game-onz. In short, subscribers of U Mobile’s Game-Onz are able to enjoy their PC games when they connect via their smartphone anytime, anywhere without ever having to worry about running out of data.”

Meanwhile, Music-Onz offers unlimited music streaming from 19 partners without using the quota from customer’s existing Internet data plan. Music-Onz is free for all postpaid (except certain supplementary plans), prepaid and broadband subscribers. The list of partners that users can stream using Music-Onz are:

Spotify

JOOX

Tidal

KKBOX

Raku

BFM 89.9

ERA fm

MY FM

hitz fm

MIX fm

LiteFM

Sinar FM

THR Raaga

THR Gegar

MELODY FM

Fly FM

Hot FM

One FM

Kool FM

For more information on Music-Onz and Game-Onz, please visit the U Mobile website.