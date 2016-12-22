All U Mobile UMI Prepaid Plans upgraded, UMI 30 now with 10GB Internet [Insider]

In conjunction with Christmas and the New Year, U Mobile is upgrading its Unlimited Mobile Internet (UMI) plans for prepaid users with 3 times (3x) more data.

All Unlimited Mobile Internet (UMI) plans are automatically upgraded starting today till 15 February 2017. Details below:

UMI 20 (Total 5GB)

RM20/month

4.5GB data

Free 500MB Video ONZ

Unlimited Music ONZ

20 minutes free calls to all networks

UMI 25 (Total 7GB)

RM25/month

6GB data

Free 1GB Video ONZ

Unlimited Music ONZ

UMI 30 (Total 10GB)

RM30/month

7.5GB data

Free 2.5GB Video ONZ

Unlimited Music ONZ

30 minutes free calls to all networks

UMI 38 (Total 8GB)

RM38/month

6GB data

Free 2GB Video ONZ

Unlimited Music ONZ

150 minutes free calls to all networks

UMI 50 (Total 16GB)

RM50/month

12GB data

Free 4GB Video ONZ

Unlimited Music ONZ

50 minutes free calls to all networks

Users will enjoy the upgraded Internet data when they renew their UMI plans.

On top of these, U Mobile Power Prepaid users currently enjoy free 1GB of high speed Internet every month for life (if user activate by 31 Jan 2017) and 2GB Basic Internet. Voice calls are charged 12sen/min while each SMS cost 8sen each. Power Prepaid is priced at RM8.50 and comes pre-loaded with RM5 credit. It is available nationwide, including at more than 1,800 7-Eleven outlets.

For more information please visit the U Mobile website.