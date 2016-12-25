webe Broadband at RM59/month for 10GB plus free 20GB data

Telekom Malaysia’s mobility arm, webe has recently announced its service called webebroadband. The postpaid broadband service is priced at RM59 a month (excluding GST) for 10GB data.

Users who sign up now will enjoy an additional 20GB data per month till the end of February 2017, and a waiver of RM50 one-time activation fee; however, the RM50 upfront fee is still applicable during sign-up. Each webe member can register for up to three webe broadband lines per account.

Once the 30GB Internet quota are used up, customers will experience a throttled Internet speed of up to 128kbps. No additional data quota can be purchased at the time of writing. Only 10 devices can access the webe broadband service/network at one time.

Unlike the webe mobile service (priced at RM79/month for all), the new webe broadband service does not support voice calls and will not roam on the Celcom 3G network. The webe broadband service also does not support Mobile Number Portability (MNP) or porting from another service provider.

Upon successful registration, the broadband SIM card can be delivered to the customer’s doorstep, or they can choose to collect it at their preferred webe lounge at Sunway Pyramid Selangor, Queensbay Mall Penang or JBCC Johor.

The postpaid broadband service works on any devices and tablets that supports LTE Band 5 (FDD-LTE, 850Mhz), 38 (2.6Ghz, TDD-LTE) or 40 (2.3Ghz, TDD-LTE). Some of the devices include all the existing 4G LTE devices supported by the webe mobile service and tablets such as the iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, Asus ZenPad 8.0 Z380KL, Huawei MediaPad M3 8.4, selected Samsung Galaxy Tabs and others.

According to Lai Shu Wei, webe Chief Marketing Officer, “webe is always about doing things differently and that’s what we’re doing now to cater towards a niche audience who were not able to rely on internet at home, but now have the accessibility to do so. Our new broadband plan differs from our mobile service plan because it is designed for multi-device usage such as through fixed wireless terminal, portable WiFi and tablets”.

“webe is expanding its services to families and communities who have yet to be able to experience broadband or internet usage beyond their mobile phones. We believe that this broadband solution will answer the basic need of our members – good connectivity all around allowing them to enjoy any apps, contents or services they love on the Internet,” added Shu Wei.