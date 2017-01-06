Celcom offers web self service for customers to troubleshoot smartphones

Celcom Axiata Berhad today introduced a web-based self-service solution, providing customers with quick help to manage, troubleshoot and resolve various common smart device issues on their own.

The free online based self-service solution is accessible via any web browser, either on computers or other smart devices for everyone.

Celcom said the portal enlists a wide range of smart devices models with a detailed visual guide and comprehensive troubleshooting Q&A list. Customers may obtain solutions to issues related to hardware or software, device setting and connectivity for mobile phones, tablets, and smart watches, on any type of mobile operating system.

The portal offers guides and troubleshooting steps for a a number of smartphones including the Apples iPhone, Samsung Galaxys, BlackBerry, Asus, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nokia, One Plus, Oppo, ViVo, Xiaomi, ZTE and more.

Available in English and Bahasa Malaysia, the portal aims to simplify customers’ resolution to device issues, and also serves as an addition to the existing Celcom Careline for customers to enquire on similar concerns.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said the self-service solution demonstrates Celcom’s continuous effort to provide the best convenience in customer experience.

“Customers can now be their own device expert in managing and resolving any concerns related to their device with the one-stop portal, and this will lessen the dependency to Celcom Helpline.

“Our intention is to provide superior customer experience through multiple channels, especially online, hence empowering our customers to choose the channel that best suits their needs,” he added.

The web-based self-service solution for smart device is accessible on the Celcom website.