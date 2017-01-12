CIMB EVA is a mobile chat bot app that manages your banking

CIMB Bank Bhd has recently made available a new chat bot mobile application called CIMB EVA to manage user’s daily banking needs.

Also known as a virtual assistant app, similar to Apple’s Siri (but EVA is chat-based), CIMB EVA does the following:

Check your account balances

Pay your bills

Reload your prepaid mobile

CIMB EVA is available for all CIMB Clicks users and the app works on the Google Android (Android 4.1 and above) and Apple iOS (iOS 8.1 and above) platform.

Some of the CIMB EVA FAQ:

What is CIMB Eva?

CIMB Eva is a conversational banking app designed to help you manage your daily banking needs faster, easier and smarter. With CIMB Eva, you can now easily check your CIMB Current/Savings account balances, pay bills and reload your prepaid phones through chat. CIMB Eva also comes with Messenger feature whereby you will receive notifications of your account activities, as well as the latest offers from CIMB. Who is Eva?

CIMB Eva is a chat bot. Chat bots are programmed to simulate conversations that mirror that of between two people. What are the requirements to use CIMB Eva? Am I eligible to use CIMB Eva?

You will need to have a valid CIMB Clicks User ID and a mobile device running either iOS 8.1 and above OR Android 4.1 and above. How do I download the CIMB Eva app?

CIMB Eva can be downloaded from:

Apple App Store on devices running iOS 8.1 and above; OR o Google Play on devices running Android 4.1 and above Do I have to pay to download CIMB Eva?

CIMB Eva is free to download. However, data charges may apply based on your individual data plan. Please refer to your telecommunication provider for further information on data charges. Can I use CIMB Eva if I have no data plan or Wi-Fi connection?

No. All transactions and messages can only be performed and received while on data plan or Wi-Fi. Can I download and setup CIMB Eva on more than one device?

No. For security reasons, you are only allowed to install CIMB Eva in one device for one CIMB Clicks ID at a time. Please make sure you have CIMB Eva in the device that you always bring along with you. Do I need CIMB Eva if I already have the CIMB Clicks app?

CIMB Eva is a lightweight alternative to the CIMB Clicks App. We encourage that you download both CIMB Eva and CIMB Clicks as they bring difference experience and we will bring to you different services and improvements that would better serve your banking needs. A chat banking app sounds cool, but is it secure?

Yes, we use the same encryption technology and security expected from our mobile banking application. We’d like to remind you NOT to reveal your User ID or Password to anyone. Why do I need to key in TAC received via SMS during first-time login?

This is an additional layer of security feature we use to ensure you are the rightful owner of the CIMB Clicks ID in use. You will be required to key in the TAC received via SMS in addition to your User ID and Password during first-time login. Can I use CIMB Eva app on my friend’s phone?

Yes, you may use the CIMB Eva app on a device belonging to someone else to perform transactions using your own CIMB Clicks ID but it is important to observe caution by logging out before returning the device. Why am I unable to access CIMB Eva after jailbreaking/having rooted my mobile device?

As a security precaution, jail-broken or rooted mobile devices are not able to access CIMB Eva. Where can I change the pop-up notification for CIMB Eva?

CIMB Eva notifications settings can be updated in Settings > Notifications on both Android and iOS devices. What are the operating hours for CIMB Eva?

CIMB Eva is available 24 hours a days, 7 days a week. However, certain transactions such as Bill Payment and Mobile Reloads will not be available during our daily scheduled service maintenance period (11:55 pm to 12:10 am).

Share this article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

More

Email

Print



Pinterest

Reddit



Tumblr

Pocket



