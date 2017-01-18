Digi “Power Outage”, mobile service disrupted

Digi announced yesterday evening that it has experienced a major TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) power outage that affected its mobile services.

Around 4pm yesterday, a number of Digi subscribers have reported issues with Voice Calls, SMS and Internet. Customers were also unable to reach the Digi Customers Service Helpline during the outage.

On its Facebook Page, Digi posted the following announcement at 5.33pm (17 January 2017):

You may experience intermittent services due to an unplanned power outage in the area. We seek your patience & understanding as we work with TNB to resolve this issue soonest possible.

The power outage also affected “MyDigi, calls to our contact center, selected third party services, payments and reloads”. The FB posting received over 800 comments.

According to Digi (at 9.26pm on 17 January 2016), the issue have since been resolved.

At the time of writing (9am, 18 Jan), Digi’s website appears to be offline. Despite the latest announcement, Digi’s customer service helpline continued to play the announcement of its service disruption.

The Telco is asking its users to reboot their mobile phone (turn off and then turn back on) if they continue to experience problems with the mobile network.