Get the Huawei Mate 9 or Mate 9 Pro, and enjoy never-ending data, calls and SMS from webe!

#syiokkawkaw this lunar New Year by staying connected with webe! If you didn’t already know, webe’s MR79* promo has been extended till 12 February 2017, and that means 9,999,999 GB of data for you to use anywhere in Malaysia! Never run out of data or be throttled. All day, every day – no more worries about limits, ever. Get a webe sim card here.

As an added reward this lunar new year, webe in partnership with Huawei are now making available the Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro at the same RRP as in the market, but it comes with 9 months webemobile® subscription for you to experience never-ending data, calls & SMS! Details below:

Huawei MATE 9: RM2,699 (64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). Comes with 9-Months of webemobile® plan

Huawei MATE 9 PRO: RM3,399 (128GB storage, 6GB RAM). Comes with 9-Months of webemobile® plan

The latest smartphones from Huawei comes with an all new Android experience – featuring the Kirin 960 for performance, super-fast battery charging capability, a stunning new UX and second generation dual-lens camera co-engineered with Leica.

Key features include:

Kirin 960 chipset, the world’s highest performing smartphone processor

EMUI 5.0, an intuitive user interface that streamlines the users’ experience with the OS

SuperCharge technology that delivers a full day’s charge in 20 minutes

Second generation Leica dual-lens camera with 12-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and Hybrid Zoom, featuring a superior 2x magnification

Maximized Performance and Speed with Kirin 960

Huawei phone model Mate 9 Mate 9 Pro Monthly Commitment for first 9 months – – Data Volume Never-ending Never-ending SMS & Calls Never-ending Never-ending Upfront Payment RM 106 (incl. GST)

Members who purchase the Huawei Mate 9 or Huawei Mate 9 Pro will also enjoy the following after sales services from Huawei Malaysia:

One-to-one device exchange within the 12-month warranty period

Free door-to-door pick-up and delivery service

3-months LCD screen warranty from Proof of Purchase Date – One Time only

Two free cleaning service within the 12-month warranty period

Dedicated “VIP” hotline Service

For a limited time, this offer is applicable to new and first-line webe subscriptions purchased from 19 January – 12 February 2017.

Head on over to webe.com.my to purchase your new Mate 9 or Mate 9 Pro online today! You may also visit the webe lounges at Sunway Pyramid, Queensbay Mall, and JBCC, or 40 selected TMpoints near you.

For more details on the webemobile® plan, Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro offer, hit this link.

This article is brought to you by webe.

webe is the new Digital Mobility Services Provider under the TM Group. webe’s brand philosophy is unique – ‘start here. go anywhere.’ This exemplifies the diversity of how communities can come together to make things happen, for a better Malaysia. The brand exists to empower communities and co-create positive change with the power of data, technology and collaboration.

webe serves as the Centre of Excellence for Mobility in TM, and contributes to the TM Group’s aspiration of becoming Malaysia’s Convergence Champion.