6 things for MCMC to be a better Regulator in the Telco Industry [Opinion]

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), also known in Malay as Suruhanjaya Komunikasi dan Multimedia Malaysia (SKMM), is a regulatory body that regulates the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

According to the MCMC website, it’s objectives are:

Establish Malaysia as a major global centre and hub for communications and multimedia information and content services

Promote a civil society where information-based services will provide the basis of continuing enhancements to quality of work and life

Grow and nurture local information resources and cultural representation that facilitate the national identity and global diversity;

Regulate for the long-term benefit of the end user

Promote a high level of consumer confidence in service delivery from the industry

Ensure an equitable provision of affordable services over ubiquitous national infrastructure

Create a robust applications environment for end users

Facilitate the efficient allocation of resources such as skilled labour, capital, knowledge and national assets;

Promote the development of capabilities and skills within Malaysia's convergence industries; and

Ensure information security and network reliability and integrity

Below are 6 things, in my opinion, that would make MCMC a better regulator in the Telco Industry:

Pick and Look into Complaints on Facebook and Twitter

There are 4 major mobile operators in this country, Maxis, Celcom, Digi and U Mobile. There are also thousands of complaints every month (in total) on the Facebook pages (Twitter as well) of these Telcos. A number of these complaints don’t get a reply, ignored by the mobile operators. These complaints ranges from billing, poor service, no coverage and spam, among others.

Perhaps MCMC should look into these cases individually and not wait until it gets a complaint from a subscriber. It should also directly response and participate on the Facebook pages of the Telcos. This way, the Telcos would do a better job in handling these complaints and solving it quickly. MCMC would also receive a reduced number of complaints.

Set Guidelines for Mobile Service Failures

Digi and Celcom suffered some network issues a few days back. While Digi admitted the issue, Celcom did not. For example, postpaid customers are billed on a monthly basis, for a 24/7 usage around the clock, yet Telcos don’t compensate subscribers for the service downtime.

MCMC should into these matters and perhaps make announcement or acknowledge these service outages.

Perhaps MCMC should set the guidelines for compensation when mobile subscribers are affected by service failure during a long period of time (I suggest 4 hours & above).

While some service outages are unavoidable, consumers should not be left in the dark. Telcos should report all service outages/failures via social media and its website regardless of how tiny the issue is.

Fix Mobile Coverage Problems, force Domestic Roaming

Mobile Coverage problem has been an issue since the day of 2G networks was launched in Malaysia. This was more than 20 years ago. The Telcos are always “upgrading their network” and users are always experiencing poor service and no coverage when they move from one place to another.

MCMC should put these network issues to an end.

For the benefits of all Malaysians, over 30 million mobile subscriptions in this country, MCMC should force domestic roaming among all 4 major mobile operators- Celcom, Maxis, Digi and U Mobile.

Domestic Roaming Agreement among the 4 mobile operators would mean that consumers get to enjoy the best mobile service in a particular area.

For example, Operator A does not have coverage in Location X, but Operator B has good coverage. With Domestic Roaming in effect, Operator A subscribers can continue using the mobile service at Location X via the network of Operator B. In this case, it would mean that Operator A suffers a revenue loss since it has to pay Operator B for the usage of the roaming network at Location X. From a positive perspective, Operator A will make it a priority to fix its coverage problem at Location X as it would prefer its subscribers to use its own network. Ultimately, to avoid domestic roaming and the extra cost incurred due to poor coverage, all mobile operators would do its best to improve mobile coverage nationwide.

Domestic Roaming agreement between all mobile operators would also mean that consumers don’t need to suffer when one of the mobile network goes down. These day, mobile services are considered to be as important as water and electricity. It should be available to consumers 24/7.

One Stop Complaint Centre for Mobile Services



At the moment, when Telcos don’t resolve a complaint, subscribers could refer these complaints to Aduan MCMC and Communication and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) or Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF).

But why are there too many parties to handle complaints? And how long does it take to resolve a complaint?

Why can’t there be just one team to resolve complaints, a one stop centre?

In my opinion, CFM should be given the full powers to handle and resolve consumer complaints while MCMC gets to focus on other regulatory task. There should be a clear process and guidelines on how a complaint is handled and processed. A standard complaint must be resolved in 30 days or the Telco should be penalised (or users get compensation until the problem is resolved).

MCMC should also encourage consumers to make a report when service providers don’t resolve it.

Based on my personal experience and what I have observed over the years, its pointless to report to CFM or MCMC. Cases are generally closed without consumer satisfaction. At the moment, Telcos don’t get penalised on per cases basis.

Despite this, I always tell my readers to make a report to MCMC and CFM as this would contribute to statistic. CFM has a yearly report on how much complaints it gets in a year. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any similar report from MCMC.

I also find the reports on the MCMC website are mostly outdated.

Statistics for Broadband – last report dated 2012

Consumer Satisfaction Survey – as of 19 May 2015

Quality of Service (QoS) Reports – last report dated 2003

Hand Phone Users Survey 2014 – last report dated 2015

Internet Users Survey– as of 15 January 2016

The Communications & Multimedia Statistics is the only one updated as of 3Q16.

MCMC should make available the statistic of complaints it gets in a year. It should also disclose which Telco has the highest number of complaints. This way, consumers will have a better understanding on what to expect when they choose a provider or switch operator (MNP).

Reduce our Broadband Pricing for Real

Malaysians love the Internet. We love Facebook, We love taking selfies and posting it online and We love watching Youtube. All these requires FAST Broadband speeds and a lot of quota.

While the mobile operators have reduced their Internet plans over the past 2 years, fixed broadband operators have yet to follow.

Telekom Malaysia commands about 90% of the fixed broadband market in Malaysia with over 2.37 million subscribers as of 3Q16. Its 2017, but pricing for a 1Mbps Sreamyx service (unlimited usage) has remained over RM100 a month until today.

In my opinion, MCMC has yet to play a good role in reducing broadband pricing in the country.

For example, in response to MCMC, TM created the RM38/month, Streamyx Lite 1Mbps for 1GB data. But look at the market today, for RM38/month, users could enjoy a minimum 3GB mobile Internet data. This makes Streamyx Lite 1Mbps (1GB data) completely irrelevant anymore.

For better comparison, a smaller Internet service provider (ISP) in Malaysia, TIME dotcom is able to offer 100Mbps fibre speed at RM149 a month but TM has priced its 30Mbps (now 50MBps) fibre Internet package at RM179/month. Why consumers should pay more for slower speeds from TM?

This is not acceptable.

MCMC should take a firm stand on Broadband pricing. It should bring the industry together to reduce broadband pricing and set the guidelines.

If TIME dotCom is able to provide Malaysians with cheap fixed broadband plans, why can’t MCMC support them with HSBB/Broadband contracts and funding?

Internet Education for Adults

According to a Telenor study in 2016, Malaysia is most vulnerable to Internet scams in the region, with 46% of respondents saying they had been victims to scams.

A further 46% of Malaysian respondents saying they know a friend or family member who has been scammed online.

Of those who have been subject to an online scam in Malaysia, 6-in-10 have lost money, with the average financial loss per person equivalent to RM7,050 ($1700 USD). However, in comparison to other surveyed nations, the loss was much smaller than its neighboring countries.

According to Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM), there were 14,627 cases of online scams in 2015 where victims lost a total of RM1.09bil.

This has to stop and the best way to do this is by Education.

Education is not an easy job but it has to start somewhere. While there are many Internet education programs designed for school children, there probably aren’t any for adults, especially online.

How many times has MCMC (via the Telcos) sent out a SMS asking users not to believe in SMSes related to online gambling, click bait and other scams? It appears to me, that the scammers and criminals appears to have more budget than MCMC and the Telcos when it comes to SMS Blasting.

MCMC should campaign for Internet Education via its Facebook and its online channels. Education can be fun and made interesting. This can be done via contest, polls, forums, survey, among others. Consumers should also be rewarded for reporting an online crime. These initiatives could help stop the spreading of false news, online scams, among others. It would also help the public better understand the mobile services, example how to unsubscribe from a SMS service, etc.

MCMC has an annual event called “KL Converge!” which should, supposedly bring the industry together, including consumers for the purpose of education, collaboration in the digital space. But I don’t see this having any major impact on the public.

I hope to see MCMC become more transparent, step out from its comfort zone to do right thing for Malaysian consumers and it should start now.

[Story Developing]

