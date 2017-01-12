Lenovo announce Moto M in Malaysia

China-based Lenovo Group has announced the availability of the new Moto M in Malaysia. It is priced at RM1199.

The Moto M comes in a full-metal unibody, a lively 5.5″ IPS display, Helio P15 chipset with 4GB of RAM, 32GB on-board storage and a 16MP rear camera.



Moto M Specifications:

OPERATING SYSTEM Android 6.0.1, Marshmallow DIMENSIONS 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85mm, 165g PROCESSOR 64-bit octa-core 2.2GHz CPU STORAGE (ROM) 32GB with microSD Card support (up to 128GB) MEMORY (RAM) 4GB DISPLAY 13.97cm (5.5) Full HD (1920X1080) IPS LCD 401 PPI BATTERY Built-in 3050mAh battery with 10W rapid charge support WATER PROTECTION Water repellent nano-coating REAR CAMERA 16MP (f/2.0), PDAF, Dual CCT Flash, ZSL, Digital Zoom, Touch Focus, Face Detection, Panorama, Auto-HDR FRONT CAMERA 8MP, Beautification Mode SIM CARD Dual nano SIM CONNECTIVITY USB-C port, 3.5mm headset jack BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY Bluetooth version 4.1 LE WI–FI Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi hotspot SPEAKERS / MICROPHONE 1 speaker, 2 mics for noise cancellation VIDEO CAPTURE 480p (30fps) 720p (30fps), 1080p (30fps) AUDIO Dolby Atmos audio enhancement AUTHENTICATION Fingerprint reader BASE COLOR Gold, Grey

According to Lenovo Malaysia, Moto M comes with the following features:

Power Meets Style

With its gorgeous full-metal unibody and vibrant 13.97cm (5.5) Full HD display, Moto M offers an elegant design and a gorgeous display that’s perfect for viewing photos and movies. With the blazing-fast 2.2 GHz Octa-core processor and up to 4GB of RAM now share images, surf the web and play games all at once without compromising on speed. With 32GB of storage built in, Moto M allows you to store all your favorite songs, movies and pictures right on your phone.

Dolby Atmos-Powered Immersive Premium Sound

With a Dolby Atmos powered rear speaker, Moto M is engineered for outstanding audio. Bring your favorite music and movies to life with amazing clarity, richness, power, and depth.

Capture Your Magical Moments

For the ones who love shooting photos and taking selfies, Moto M offers an advanced 16MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera, ensuring your pictures come out in amazing quality. With a dynamic Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, it automatically adjusts for natural-looking skin tones and consistent, vibrant colors. The 8MP selfie camera has a beautification mode and numerous filters that ensure your selfies always look their best.

Your fingerprint is your password.

Instantly unlock your phone with the ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, making your password as unique as you are. With Moto M, simply touch the fingerprint reader and it instantly wakes your phone, conveniently unlocking it at the same time.

Matchless protection with Nano-coating

Water-repellent nano-coating on Moto M protects it against spills and splashes, both inside and out. You’ll never have to worry about a little water while sitting poolside or a bit of drizzle getting in your way.

Power through the day with a powerful battery

The Moto M will let you play music and videos all day and night without worrying about battery life, thanks to its whopping 3050 mAh battery. When it’s time to power up, you don’t need to slow down. Moto M includes the 10W rapid charger to get you going quickly.

Pricing and Availability

Moto M comes in two colours – gold and grey. Both variants are available in stores now for RM1,199.