Pre-order Samsung Galaxy A5 & Galaxy A7 starting 6 Jan 2017

The Samsung Galaxy A Series (2017), Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 will be available for pre-orders starting Friday, 6th January 2017, at 10.00 AM until Sunday, 15 January 2017 at selected participating outlets according to Samsung Malaysia.

Officially announced in Korea yesterday where Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is based, the Galaxy A Series smartphones, including the Galaxy A3 comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and sport fingerprint scanners in their home buttons. They run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, support Samsung Pay and LTE connectivity and comes with USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) comes with a 5.7” FullHD Super AMOLED screen as well as a 1.9” Octa-core CPU and 3GB of RAM on an Exynos chipset (Exynos 7870 Octa). There is a 16MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie snapper, both featuring bright F/1.9 lenses. On-board storage is 32GB, expandable via a microSD card slot.

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017):

Network: LTE Cat.6

LTE Cat.6 Display: 5.7” FHD Super AMOLED

5.7” FHD Super AMOLED Processor: 1.9GHz Octa Core

1.9GHz Octa Core OS: Android 6.0.16 (Marshmallow)

Android 6.0.16 (Marshmallow) Camera: Rear : 16MP (F1.9), Front : 16MP (F1.9)

Rear : 16MP (F1.9), Front : 16MP (F1.9) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C,NFC (UICC, eSE)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C,NFC (UICC, eSE) Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer

Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer IP Code: IP68

IP68 Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage Micro SD slot (up to 256GB)

3GB RAM + 32GB Storage Micro SD slot (up to 256GB) Dimension: 156.8 x 77.6 x 7.9mm,

156.8 x 77.6 x 7.9mm, Battery: 3,600mAh, Fast Charging

Galaxy A7 (2017) is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery with Fast charging support. It will be available in Black, Blue, Pink and Gold color options.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a 5.2” Super AMOLED screen. It has an Exynos 7880 chipset with 8 Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.9GHz and 3GB of RAM. On-board storage is 32GB, expandable via a microSD card slot.

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017):

Network: LTE Cat.6

LTE Cat.6 Display: 5.2” FHD Super AMOLED

5.2” FHD Super AMOLED Processor: 1.9GHz Octa Core

1.9GHz Octa Core OS: Android 6.0.16 (Marshmallow)

Android 6.0.16 (Marshmallow) Camera: 16MP (rear), 16MP (front)

16MP (rear), 16MP (front) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (UICC, eSE)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (UICC, eSE) Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer

Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer IP Code: IP68

IP68 Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 256GB)

3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 256GB) Dimension: 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm

146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm Battery: 3,000mAh, Fast Charging

Just like the Galaxy A7, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) also has two 16MP cameras. Battery capacity is smaller at 3,000mAh with Fast Charging support. Color options are Black, Blue, Pink and Gold.

Pre-order

Available in two variants in Malaysia – the Galaxy A5 and A7, consumers can purchase the smartphone with the recommended retail price of RM1,699 and RM1,899 respectively. To celebrate the official arrival, customers will receive a free wireless headphone Samsung Level U Pro, worth RM399, for every unit purchased during this exclusive pre-order sale.

The pre-order promotion is limited to a first-come-first-serve basis while allocated stocks last.

More information will be available on the Samsung Mobile Malaysia Facebook page.