Sony Xperia Chinese New Year Promotion, free gifts up to RM837

Sony Mobile Communications announced its Chinese New Year promotion as part of the celebration to usher in the exciting Lunar New Year of the Rooster. The company said the promotion aims to share exciting and rewarding promotions for loyal customers of Sony Mobile.

Until 5 February, customers throughout Malaysia can visit selected Sony Stores, Sony Centres, Sony Mobile Stores, and Sony Mobile authorized dealers to purchase selected Xperia smartphones and receive exciting gifts.

The Xperia smartphones for the promotion includes the recently launched Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra, as well as the Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5, and Xperia M5. The free gifts are worth up to RM837, depending on device purchased. The free gifts include the SBH80 Bluetooth Headset, DK52 Charging Dock, Screen Warranty Care+, microSD 32GB Class 10 Memory Card, Photobook voucher, transparent silicon case and screen protector.

“Chinese New Year is the season for family and friends to gather and share in the celebrations of prosperity and joy. In the same spirit, it is our pleasure to generously reward our loyal customers in hope that they will be able to usher in the New Year with new beginnings with our latest Xperia devices. We at Sony Mobile would like to wish all Malaysians a prosperous New Year,” said Andrew Cheong, Country Director (Malaysia) at Sony Mobile.

More information on the Sony Mobile Malaysia Facebook page.