TP-Link launches Neffos X1 & X1 Max in Malaysia

China-based networking product maker, TP-Link has launched the Neffos X1 smartphone in Malaysia and announced the availability of the X1 Max.

Key Specifications of the Neffos X1:

Display: 5 inches, HD 1280 x 720, 293.7PPI, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass

5 inches, HD 1280 x 720, 293.7PPI, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass CPU: Helio P10 Octa-core Processor, MT6755M 4Cortex-A53 1.8GHz + 4Cortex-A53 1.0GHz, GPU:ARM mali-T860MP2 550MHz

Helio P10 Octa-core Processor, MT6755M 4Cortex-A53 1.8GHz + 4Cortex-A53 1.0GHz, GPU:ARM mali-T860MP2 550MHz Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM or 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, Micro SD Card (up to 128 GB)

2GB RAM + 16GB ROM or 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, Micro SD Card (up to 128 GB) Camera: Front 5 Mega-pixel, Rear 13 Mega-pixel, PDAF

Front 5 Mega-pixel, Rear 13 Mega-pixel, PDAF Connectivity: LTE FDD Cat4 (up to 150Mbps DL / 50Mbps UL), HSPA+(up to 21Mbps DL / 11.5Mbps UL), DC-HSPA+(up to 42Mbps DL / 11.5Mbps UL), GPS/GLONASS/AGPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth: 4.1, Dual Nano SIM Cards (Dual SIM Dual Standby). SIM1 supports 2G/3G/4G; SIM2 supports 2G/3G/4G

LTE FDD Cat4 (up to 150Mbps DL / 50Mbps UL), HSPA+(up to 21Mbps DL / 11.5Mbps UL), DC-HSPA+(up to 42Mbps DL / 11.5Mbps UL), GPS/GLONASS/AGPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth: 4.1, Dual Nano SIM Cards (Dual SIM Dual Standby). SIM1 supports 2G/3G/4G; SIM2 supports 2G/3G/4G Battery: 2250mAh

The Neffos X1 Max is quite similar to the X1. The major difference are, the X1 Max has a 5.5-inch 1080p display and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Neffos X1 and X1 Max are available in two colours, Cloudy Grey and Sunrise Gold. The Neffos X1 is priced at RM769 for 2GB RAM with 16GB ROM and RM849 for 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM. The X1 Max will be priced at RM999 RAM for 3GB with 32GB ROM and RM1199 for 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM.

The Neffos X1 is now available at all authorised Neffos retailers and resellers nationwide while the X1 Max will hit the stores in March 2017.

The Neffos X Series also comes with a two-year warranty for selected mechanical and technical issues excluding accidental damage or broken screens. Neffos is also providing a one-on-one device exchange to customers whose Neffos device experience damages beyond repair within the first three months of purchase.

In addition, TP-Link announced an exclusive online promotion with Lazada Malaysia, where the first 50 buyers will have the opportunity to own the Neffos X1 2GB RAM with 16GB ROM Cloudy Grey with free accessories such as a Groovi Bluetooth Speaker worth RM159, a phone case and screen protector.