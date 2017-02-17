U Mobile Unlimited Power Prepaid with Unlimited Data for Facebook, Instagram & Twitter

Malaysia mobile operator, U Mobile unveiled a new prepaid plan yesterday called Unlimited Power Prepaid. The new prepaid plan from U Mobile comes bundled with App-Onz, offering unlimited data for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Users on this new plan will be able to share, upload and view posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter without ever having to worry about data. To enjoy unlimited data for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, users need to perform a one-time minimum top up of RM10 to activate App-Onz.

Priced at RM8.50, the Unlimited Power Prepaid pack is preloaded with the following:

RM5 Credit

Free 200MB High Speed Internet

Free monthly 1GB Basic Internet

10 days validity

10 minutes (per day) Free Calls to U Mobile numbers

24 sen/min (all networks)

12 sen/SMS (all networks)

All new U Mobile prepaid subscribers, effective from 17th February 2017 onwards, will be automatically activated on this new plan. U Mobile said existing users of Power Prepaid, New U Prepaid or U Prepaid plan may upgrade to the new via via USSD or SMS.

Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile, who arrived in a helicopter at the launch said “We are extremely excited about our new prepaid pack, UNLIMITED POWER. It really does pack a punch with the App-Onz™ bundling. We hope our prepaid customers will be able to share unlimited excitement on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with their unlimited App-Onz™ data.”

She adds, “UNLIMITED POWER is the real deal with no fine print and customers will enjoy the unlimited data, anytime, anywhere. The product is also in line with our overall approach in giving what we believe our customers really want and need from their data experience.”

App-Onz is also available to customers on Hero Postpaid (U28, P50, P70 and P98) and Broadband plans. It will be activated for existing postpaid customers between 17 February and 25 February 2017, while new postpaid customers will get to enjoy the service immediately upon signing up.