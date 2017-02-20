XOX Mobile opens Concept Store at Sunway Pyramid

XOX Mobile, a Malaysia Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) introduced its first flagship store called XOX Space at Sunway Pyramid.

Located on the first floor of the popular Sunway Pyramid Mall, the concept store is said to provide a fun ambience environment for XOX MOBILE subscribers to hangout, as well as to perform minor work task, with the complimentary WiFi connection available at the store.

Wholly owned and operated by XOX Mobile, it is a service center for people choosing plans, paying bills, buying reloads and SIM card replacements, among other services from XOX Mobile.

According to XOX Berhad Group Chief Executive Officer, Ng Kok Heng, XOX Space is strategically located in one of the Klang Valley’s most popular shopping malls to allow XOX MOBILE to connect readily and easily with its subscribers and potential users, while providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“We want our first ever flagship store to be easily accessible to our loyal customers and to our potential users. XOX Space is our way of extending our reach so that more people can experience our excellent services and customer support in a setting that reflects the XOX spirit or sharing and working together,” said Ng.

“XOX Space has been open for almost two months, with encouraging customer and guest feedback. We look forward to creating more XOX Space outlets in future,” he added.

From now until the end of March, customers and guests to XOX Space can redeem a free ONEXOX Prepaid starter pack that comes with pre-loaded airtime of RM5. With the purchase of a Super Season Pass of 3GB data that can be carried forward for RM30, they will get the longest prepaid validity of 28 months.

XOX Mobile is also kick-starting a top-up campaign, known as 30GB Bonus Campaign for the prepaid subscribers, where 30GB of bonus data will be awarded.

XOX Mobile claims to serve 1.65 million subscribers via more than 200 outlets nationwide, including care centers, dealers, and through distribution partners.