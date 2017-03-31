New Astro Go mobile app offers free viewing of all TV channels for a limited time

Malaysia satelite-TV operator, Astro has relaunched a new user interface for its Astro GO (previously known as Astro on the GO) mobile application.

Astro said the new user interface is sleeker and intuitive to use with more relevant and personalized content surfaced for each individual viewer.

As part of the introduction, from 1 April to 31 May 2017 (60 days), all Astro customers who have registered and linked their Astro GO account can enjoy free viewing of up to 71 TV channels (including sports channels) and on demand content (up to 23,000 on demand titles) on Astro GO regardless of their package take up and entitlement. This free streaming access excludes Pay Per View contents and Premium ala carte sports.

The offer is not available for NJOI subscribers. Despite this, non-Astro customers who download the new Astro GO app will also have access to selected Astro channels during this period.

Astro GO recently offered three exclusive channels — Comedy Central for comedy fans; K-PLUS for those who loves Korean drama series; and ANIPLUS for the latest Japanese anime and pop culture.

Liew Swee Lin, Chief Commercial Officer of Astro said, “The positive response to Astro GO with over 3 million downloads, underscores the growing appetite of Astro customers for greater flexibility and control in how they prefer to watch TV; via any smart device be it their smartphone, laptop or tablet via our new Astro GO app. We remain focused on continuing to grow our customer reach through content recommendations on Astro GO which are predicated on deep viewership insights built from real time viewing behavior, preferences, topical trends and social sentiments. Today, all our customers can enjoy 71 channels, 23,000 on demand titles from around the world via Astro GO, anytime, anywhere”.

To date, the Astro GO app has recorded 3.2 million downloads and 1.1 million registered users. Viewing time on Astro GO has increased three-fold from less than 60 minutes in its initial launch to 215 minutes per week per user today, the company revealed.

In the future, Astro GO would include additional features such as; up to four concurrent user logins for each Astro account; a casting feature for users to cast their favourite programmes from a handheld device onto the big screen without the need for a HDMI cable.

The new Astro GO app is available for download on Android and iOS devices. More information on the Astro website.