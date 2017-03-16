3 new Celcom Business plans with Internet quota up to 1100GB

Last week, Celcom Axiata Berhad launched Celcom Business – a postpaid mobile plan that is designed for business owners.

Celcom Business comprises three customisable plans, the Celcom Business S, Celcom Business M and Celcom Business L. The Celcom Business S plan offers up to 100GB with 5 lines at RM490 per month while Celcom Business M plan comes with 550GB and 25 lines at RM2,300 per month. The Celcom Business L plan offers 1,100GB and 50 lines for RM4,500 per month. All three plans comes unlimited and free Calls and SMS.

The Telco said its business postpaid plans are unique because business owners are provided the flexibility to expand, share and customise their mobile plans and meet the evolving needs of their organisations, including managing their employees’ internet allocation.

The new plan also offers add-on unlimited additional lines at RM70 per line, that has an extra 5GB internet allocation and unlimited calls and SMS for each line.

Celcom Business also provides subsidies for the latest smartphones and is now offering a one-month promotion on smartphones for ‘early bird’ customers.

Afizulazha Abdullah, Chief Business Services Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom Business is the perfect product for any business as it addresses the many concerns of Small Medium Businesses (SMB).

“At present, business mobile packages in the market can be complex, rigid and restricted. This is why Celcom designed a mobile plan that will give our users a good customer experience and will cater to their digital needs. Celcom Business offers the best business deals with an abundance of internet allocation, without the complexity and on Celcom’s best 4G network,’’ he said at the product launch.