CFM resolves 99% complaints in 2016, including Poor Telco services

The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) recorded complaints on both Communications and Multimedia services with 7,556 valid complaints and 2,385 general enquiries received in the 2016.

Out of the total valid complaints received, CFM claims that it managed to resolve 99% while the remaining 1% is still under investigation.

It added that 90% of the complaints received were resolved within 30 business days. Complaints that take more than 30 business days to resolve are usually due to its complexity and dependency on other factors or parties. CFM advises consumers to provide all relevant supporting information or documents as requested by the Service Providers upon complaints submission to facilitate its resolution.

The total number of valid complaints received in 2016 shows an increase of 3.14% from the 7,326 valid complaints lodged for the year 2015. CFM also received 2,385 general enquiries from consumers throughout Malaysia on issues relating to Communications and Multimedia services.

Among the top five (5) consumer complaints categories received by CFM in 2016 include Billing and Charging (2914), Poor Service (2506), Poor Coverage (619), Unfair Practice (442) and No Coverage (404). Out of all types of complaints received by CFM in 2016, Billing and Charging recorded as having the highest case volume, which is an increase of 36.62% from the 2,133 complaints lodged in the same category for year 2015.

Furthermore, the highest recorded number of complaints received by CFM in the billing and charging category was billing dispute, topping at 1,484 complaints and which mainly revolve around billing dispute of charges or rates applied to the packages for both prepaid and postpaid subscriptions.

CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behaviour through industry self-governance. CFM is also a channel for complaints redress on Communications and Multimedia services.

CFM is reachable through its complaint portal, www.complaint.cfm.org.my. Alternatively, consumers could also lodge their complaint by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling CFM toll-free number 1-800-18-2222.

Consumers facing a problem are advised to seek assistance from their respective service providers first. They should only refer to CFM if their issues are not resolved by the service providers.