Digi Postpaid Infinite comes with truly Unlimited Internet & Unlimited Calls

Digi today unveiled two new postpaid plans that are exclusively offered via its online store, Digi Postpaid 80 Infinite and Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite.

Digi Postpaid 80 Infinite comes with Unlimited Internet up to 5Mbps and Unlimited Calls at RM80/month. Tethering is billed separately at RM10/month for usage up to 5GB however the first 10,000 customers who sign up for this plan will enjoy Digi’s Hotspot Pass (tethering up to 5 users) free every month for 1 year (5GB/month). Subsequent tethering usage exceeding 5GB will be charged, RM10/5GB.

On the other hand, Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite comes with Unlimited Internet (no speed limitation) and free lifetime tethering at RM150/month.

For SMS, Digi posted on its community website revealing that 300 SMS (to all networks) are bundled with Digi Infinite 80 while 1,000 SMS (to all networks) are bundled with Digi Infinite 150. Additional usage cost 10sen/SMS.

Despite the Unlimited Internet offering on both plans, Digi is restricting peer to peer downloads speed to 64kbps. Unlimited Calls applies to domestic mobile/fixed on-net and off-net usages only (excluding video calls, calls to special numbers, calls to toll-free 1-300/1-800 numbers and calls to 121 numbers).

For International roaming, Digi is offering the Roam Like Home Monthly plan in 8 countries (Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand). This service is free for Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite users but cost RM10/month for Digi Postpaid 80 Infinite users.

According to the Telco on its website, the Digi Postpaid 80 Infinite and Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite postpaid plans are available for limited time only, from now until the 24th June 2017.

While there are no contract, a two month upfront fee applies, RM160 for Digi Postpaid 80 Infinite and RM300 for Digi Postpaid 150 Infinite. Users can sign up, upgrade from an existing Digi plan or port in at the Digi Online Store now.

