GrabCar service now available in Ipoh, Kuantan, Kuching and Seremban

Ride hailing platform, Grab, is now expanding its GrabCar service to four other major cities, Ipoh (Perak), Kuantan (Pahang), Kuching (Sarawak) and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan), including the districts of Nilai and Port Dickson. Effective March 15, commuters in these cities can consider the private hire car hailing service as an alternative mode of transportation.

The company said the expansion is in line with Grab’s key mission to make transportation more accessible to everyone, especially in its home-country, and continue to play a part in solving local transportation issues by offering fixed fare rides that are safe, convenient and comfortable.

“Since the introduction of GrabCar in Klang Valley as a complementary service to taxis, the service has quickly risen to be one of the preferred alternative mode of transportation. In 2016 alone, we expanded to cities such as Penang, Johor Bahru, Malacca and Kota Kinabalu. As a Malaysian homegrown company, we understand local nuances and consumer needs, therefore we are able to work alongside the government to address the transport issues in in the country,” said Sean Goh, Country Head of Grab Malaysia.

Grab said it was recently appointed by the Pahang state government as one of the official partners for Visit Pahang 2017. “We are honoured with the appointment and the opportunity to serve the tourism industry in the state. With a strong presence in six countries regionally and 36 million downloads, we are certainly poised to be the ride of choice for locals and regional travellers,” shared Goh.

The GrabCar service in the new cities will continue to leverage on the same safety aspects, including all the following features:

Stringent background checks: GrabCar drivers are required to go through stringent background checks and also training with a strict code of conduct to comply with.

To mark the expansion to the new cities, Grab is launching an exclusive promotion in the new cities. Beginning from March 15 to 31, 2017, passengers can book a GrabCar ride and opt to pay either via cash or credit/debit card, with the promo code HIGRAB5 to enjoy RM5 off x 10 rides.

The Grab app is available on the Android and iOS platform.