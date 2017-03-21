Dato’ Sri Shazalli is the new MD & Group CEO of Telekom Malaysia

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today announced the appointment of Dato’ Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly as its new Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the retirement of Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as Group CEO of TM with effect from 30 April 2017. The new appointment is effective 1 May 2017.

Dato’ Sri Shazalli has been with Celcom Axiata for the last 11 years and was recently appointed the Regional CEO of Axiata for Southeast Asia. Prior to joining Celcom, he was the Chief Executive Officer of ntv7, Malaysia’s 7th terrestrial TV station, a position he held for 8 years since its launch in 1998. Dato’ Sri Shazalli had earlier left his mark in the fast moving consumer goods industry, with Lever Brothers (1987-1993), followed by the Malaysian Tobacco Company and British American Tobacco (BAT) (1993-1996) both in Malaysia and the UK. He also served as Astro’s Marketing Director for two years where he pioneered the launch of Astro digital satellite services in Malaysia.

Apart from this, TM promoted Datuk Bazlan Osman as the new Executive Director / Deputy Group CEO. He is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO).

Meanwhile, its current Financial Controller, Nor Fadhilah Mohd Ali has been appointed acting Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) effective from 1 April 2017 until a permanent replacement is found.

In a media statement, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman, Chairman of TM said: “We are indeed excited with these appointments as it marks new era of leadership for TM as Malaysia’s Convergence Champion. Dato’ Sri Shazalli brings with him the energy, drive and industry know-how to build on the strong foundation established by Tan Sri Zam. Together with Datuk Bazlan as his deputy; this dynamic duo makes for a formidable team,”

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman further added, “Datuk Bazlan has been an important member of our leadership team, ensuring financial discipline as we execute our strategic growth plan. He has been a key figure in driving the success of TM’s transformation. Under his stewardship as Executive Director and Group CFO, the operational performance and financial position of TM have grown from strength to strength, with sustained high returns to investors since demerger. These achievements were recognised by the numerous accolades received by TM, particularly in the fields of corporate governance, corporate finance, risk management and investor relations.”

“As Group CFO, he has helped develop a strong financial team, responsible for critical investment decisions necessary for the Group to compete effectively in today’s dynamic market environment and create value to our stakeholders,” he said.

“The Board unanimously agrees that Dato’ Sri Shazalli’s leadership experience complemented by Datuk Bazlan’s proven ability to deliver results make him the right person to help execute TM’s strategic priorities. The board is very confident that TM has the leadership to drive its success to the next stage of growth. The Group looks forward to continue on our next transformation trajectory into Malaysia’s Convergence Champion and will continue to be guided by our vision “To Make Life and Business Easier, for a Better Malaysia”,” he added.

Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman Mahbob expressed his gratitude to Tan Sri Zam for his vast contribution and dedicated service to the TM Group during his tenure. “Tan Sri Zam is a true TM career man, from his first job right to the top position of the Company. He left the Company for a short time, but then re-joined the Group and devoted his attention in bringing TM to where it is now. He has been a transformative leader and his passion for TM inspires a sense of belonging and purpose amongst Warga TM – we attribute this as instrumental in driving the Company’s exemplary success. Tan Sri Zam is a consummate TM leader who will be remembered by everyone across the TM Group as a leader of great integrity, passion, charisma and intellect. As he once said: “TM is not just an organisation, it is an institution”, and this is true as the shared purpose and values are carried and displayed by all Warga TM irrespective of rank,” said Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman.

“The entire Board, management and TM employees are tremendously grateful to Tan Sri Zam for his leadership and all his contributions to the Company. We would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best for his future endeavours. You have indeed made an indelible impact on all of us Warga TM. In a similar note, I welcome Dato’ Sri Shazalli to join TM as its next CEO,” Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman concluded.