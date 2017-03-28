For the SECOND time, Huawei opens up First Flagship Store in Malaysia

On Saturday last week, the Huawei Consumer Business Group announced its “very first flagship store in the Southern Pacific Region” located at Pavilion Elite.

The new Pavilion Elite store is not the first Huawei Flagship store in the Southern Pacific Region or in Malaysia. There were at least 3 existing Huawei Flagship Store in Malaysia which were announced in the past.

A few years ago, on 30th April 2014, Huawei Consumer Business Group announced its first flagship store in Malaysia, located at the Ground Floor of Plaza Lowyat. Story here.

Back then, the company also said its 3rd flagship store was opened in Malaysia at Suria KLCC on July 2014.

Just like the other existing Huawei Stores in Malaysia, the one at Pavilion Elite will serve as a one-stop center that provides onsite services, send-for-repair service for Huawei devices. The store will also offer a selection of smart devices, including phones, tablets and wearables will also be available for all to experience at the store.

Huawei said there will also be “private product consultation in its premium service center”.

The China-based telecommunication giant said the launch of the new flagship store serves as a strong addition to other 200 Huawei Branded Stores and 11 Service Centers in Malaysia, expanding its already “impressive service range” that Huawei is committed to bring to the consumers.

“Since Huawei first set foot in Malaysia six years ago, we have seen tremendous opportunities this country has to offer and with the continuous support from our consumers and partners, we have been able to reach new heights,” said Carlson Leong, Retail Director of Consumer Business Group Huawei Malaysia.

“We believe that our job is not limited to R&D, product development and sales. Top notch after-sales services play an integral part in cementing customer satisfaction therefore we will continue to work closely with our network partners to engage and provide the best mobile experience to our customers,” he added.

In conjunction with the “regional first” flagship store opening, a charity auction was also held in the flagship store where a total of RM7,200 was donated to Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak Kanak Terencat Akal Malaysia.