MyDigi app redesigned with LiveChat & Free 3GB Internet

Last week, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd redesigned and relaunched its MyDigi mobile app, enabling customers to pay bills via the app, manage their accounts and share internet quota.

According to Digi, a key highlight of the all-new MyDigi app is its cleaner and faster user interface. In addition, customers can now earn rewards by unlocking badges with MyDigi Rewards. Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Super Deals available daily on MyDigi. Digi users will be introduced to more payment options from 16 other banks on top of existing partners Maybank, CIMB and RHB.

Additionally, Digi added the Live Chat support services where customer service consultants will be available from 10AM to 9PM daily. Customers can also track the real time status of their incident/complaint tickets.

Key Features of the MyDigi app:

Track your usage: See your remaining balance, including the amount of data you have left, all at a glance.

Pay your bills: Complete your payments in just a few taps.

Complete your payments in just a few taps. Reload anywhere: Buy reloads and other Internet add-ons from wherever you are.

Emergency top-ups: Get more credit from Digi with Talktime Advance, or get it from another Digi user with Talktime Transfer.

Get more credit from Digi with Talktime Advance, or get it from another Digi user with Talktime Transfer. Get rewarded on-the-go: Enjoy exclusive offers, promotions and privileges.

Improved customer service support: Chat live with customer service consultants from 10am to 9pm daily. Also, track your case ("Incident Tickets") in real time.

Chat live with customer service consultants from 10am to 9pm daily. Also, track your case (“Incident Tickets”) in real time. More payment methods: Wider range of payment options from bank accounts, credit cards and debit cards.

Manage all accounts in one login: Link up all of your Digi accounts/ numbers with ease. Just select your number and the accounts/ numbers that you would like to link together. This will require you to Sign-in via CONNECT.

Link up all of your Digi accounts/ numbers with ease. Just select your number and the accounts/ numbers that you would like to link together. This will require you to Sign-in via CONNECT. Share with your loved ones: Pay bills or reload on behalf of your family and friends thru Digi Share.

As part of the launch, for a limited time, customers who upgrade to or download the all-new MyDigi app will be rewarded with 3GB of internet quota which can be redeemed over the subsequent three months (1GB per month, valid for 7 days).

Digi customers can update their existing app or download the all-new MyDigi app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.