Samsung partners 11Street to push online sales in Malaysia

SK Planet and Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, “E-Commerce Business Partnership in Southeast Asia MOU,” in Singapore to promote Samsung’s brand presence and provide increased convenience and access to Samsung’ products in the Southeast Asia region through 11street Malaysia, 11street Thailand and Elevenia in Indonesia.

In the past, both companies have successfully collaborated in the Korean domestic market where they are based, and are aiming to extend this relationship into the Southeast Asian markets to provide better services to their customers, and to enhance e-commerce leadership in the region.

Consumers will enjoy a premium experience via Samsung’s official “Shop-in-Shop” page on 11street, complemented by delivery and installation by Samsung Authorised Distributors.

11Street said the Samsung Shop-in-Shop page enables consumers to easily search, browse and purchase Samsung products, as well as gain access to exclusive online-only products and pre-sale offerings.

The premium consumer experience also includes speedy delivery and hassle-free product installation by Samsung Authorised Distributors. 11street consumers will also have access to promotional discounts from Samsung via 11street Malaysia.

To commemorate the partnership, a series of promotions will be rolled out for consumers starting March 2017. These include extended warranty, free installation and free delivery for selected home appliances and electronics (including smartphones) offered directly by Samsung’s official and authorized sellers.

Another highlight is the monthly ‘Samsung Day’ that will provide consumers with value for money through flash deals with shocking discounts, credit rebates and exclusive bundles.

Hoseok Kim, Chief Executive Officer of 11street Malaysia said: “Closer to home, 11street has a vast and extensive network of sellers across the country with over 9.6 million SKUs from 28,000 sellers to date. Through this collaboration, we are forging a stronger alliance with Samsung to increase our offering of handheld devices and consumer electronics products to our consumers. We look forward to supporting Samsung in strengthening their product stronghold in Southeast Asia, and will leverage our platform to offer their range of quality products to our consumers.”

“Today, many consumers are tech savvy and enjoy online shopping in their own space. Thus, the need to spend time driving to shopping malls, pushing through crowds and queuing to make purchases has decreased significantly. We see an increase of online purchases made via mobile from the outlying cities, we are glad to collaborate with 11street as one of our online partners to enhance our loyal and potential consumer’s online shopping experience. With only just a click away, we want Malaysians to experience the whole Samsung ecosystem!” said Lee Sang Hoon, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

Kim concluded: “With our significant presence in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, we are honoured to be chosen to help drive Samsung’s brand awareness on our platform. Indeed, the partnership will help elevate 11street’s fulfilment services and open up a world of exciting Samsung products for our consumers.”