U Mobile offers e-Book and e-Magazine services called booKu

U Mobile Sdn Bhd announced a new e-Book and e-Magazine called booKu in partnership with four popular regional and local digital publishers – SPH Magazines, Pubu eBook, FullAMark and NovelPlus.
booKu enables U Mobile subscribers to purchase e-books and e-magazines from publishers such as SPH Magazines, Pubu eBook, FullAMark and NovelPlus even if they do not own a credit card. There are over 65,000 titles available via the booKu service.
U Mobile’s prepaid subscribers will have their e-book and e-magazine purchases deducted from their mobile credit, while postpaid subscribers will be charged through their monthly bills.
How to use U Mobile booKu:
- Go to App Store or Google Play Store and search for booKu partners’ apps – SPH Magazines, Pubu eBook, FullAMark and NovelPlus.
- Download your preferred digital publishers’ apps.
- Once the app has been downloaded, connect to U Mobile network (3G/4G) to sign up for the service.
- A code will be sent to you via SMS or email. Key this in as you complete the subscriber sign-up process. Sign up processes by the various publishers may differ from one another.
- Browse available titles on the app and select your favourite reads. First timers will get to enjoy exclusive promotions for a limited period of time.
- You are now ready to purchase e-books by using your U Mobile prepaid credit or have your purchases charged to your monthly bill.
To celebrate the launch of booKu, U Mobile will be offering RM20,000 worth of e-book vouchers to be given out this year. For the first phase of this campaign until 3rd April 2017, contestants will stand a chance to win up to RM8,000 worth of e-book vouchers while one grand prize winner will get to win brand new iPhone 7 when they participate in U Mobile’s booKu’s contests.
More details on the U Mobile website.