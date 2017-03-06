U Mobile offers e-Book and e-Magazine services called booKu

U Mobile Sdn Bhd announced a new e-Book and e-Magazine called booKu in partnership with four popular regional and local digital publishers – SPH Magazines, Pubu eBook, FullAMark and NovelPlus.

booKu enables U Mobile subscribers to purchase e-books and e-magazines from publishers such as SPH Magazines, Pubu eBook, FullAMark and NovelPlus even if they do not own a credit card. There are over 65,000 titles available via the booKu service.

U Mobile’s prepaid subscribers will have their e-book and e-magazine purchases deducted from their mobile credit, while postpaid subscribers will be charged through their monthly bills.

How to use U Mobile booKu:

Go to App Store or Google Play Store and search for booKu partners’ apps – SPH Magazines, Pubu eBook, FullAMark and NovelPlus. Download your preferred digital publishers’ apps. Once the app has been downloaded, connect to U Mobile network (3G/4G) to sign up for the service. A code will be sent to you via SMS or email. Key this in as you complete the subscriber sign-up process. Sign up processes by the various publishers may differ from one another. Browse available titles on the app and select your favourite reads. First timers will get to enjoy exclusive promotions for a limited period of time. You are now ready to purchase e-books by using your U Mobile prepaid credit or have your purchases charged to your monthly bill.

To celebrate the launch of booKu, U Mobile will be offering RM20,000 worth of e-book vouchers to be given out this year. For the first phase of this campaign until 3rd April 2017, contestants will stand a chance to win up to RM8,000 worth of e-book vouchers while one grand prize winner will get to win brand new iPhone 7 when they participate in U Mobile’s booKu’s contests.

More details on the U Mobile website.