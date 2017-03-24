Celcom & Maxis offers the best Youtube mobile streaming experience

YouTube unveiled a new tool called Video Checkup in Malaysia, designed to help mobile Internet users see different Telco providers’ quality of experience when watching YouTube videos.

Based on statistic over the last 35 days and data collected at 471 locations, Celcom Axiata and Maxis offers the best Youtube mobile streaming experience across the country. Generally, Digi ranked 3rd while U Mobile is on the fourth place.

YouTube Video Checkup rating is a star-based rating with each rating associated with a description such as ‘High definition (HD): Smooth streaming’. At this point of time, 4 out of 5 stars is the highest rating nationwide, as 5 stars are reserved for future technology that support higher bandwidth video.

According to Youtube, only official applications on Android, example YouTube, YouTube Kids, YouTube Gaming, YouTube Music contributed toward the scores. It appears that no data were collected from Apple’s iOS devices. All data including user’s Internet connection speeds are collected anonymously from LTE-enabled users only. Data is also collected from LTE-enabled users who stream Youtube via the 2G and 3G network.

The world most popular streaming portal said that most viewers of YouTube in Malaysia primarily watch videos from their smartphones, with two thirds of Malaysia’s YouTube watchtime coming from mobile devices. “Much of this on-the-go watchtime comes from consumers using mobile data plans. The growth momentum for this trend looks strong, as mobile watchtime in Malaysia grew by 84% over this past year. High mobile penetration, plus Malaysian telcos’ concerted effort in improving mobile internet infrastructure for the country, led YouTube to launch Video Checkup in Malaysia first.”

YouTube Video Checkup tool Product Manager Surbhi Kaul said, “We are happy to launch Video Checkup from YouTube in Malaysia as part of YouTube’s continuing efforts to empower users and internet providers with more information about their YouTube experience. More information about their mobile data quality of experience helps consumers and telco operators understand the YouTube streaming experience, allowing YouTube fans to watch with ease of mind — a win-win-win for the mobile operator, the user, and YouTube.”

YouTube, LLC is based in San Bruno, California, and is a subsidiary of Google Inc.

