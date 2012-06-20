Home / Mobile Operators / Tune Talk / Top Up Tune Talk Prepaid via Paypal

Top Up Tune Talk Prepaid via Paypal

20/06/2012

Mobile virtual network operator, Tune Talk announced its new Auto Top-Up service in collaboration with PayPal yesterday. With the new service, Tune Talk subscribers can now use PayPal as a digital wallet and top up their prepaid mobile accounts using the Auto Top-Up service.

[Mr Jalluddin Abu Hassan, CFO of Tune Talk, Mr Jason Lom CEO of Tune Talk, Mr Klas Hesselman, Head of Marketing PayPal Southeast Asia and India, Mr Jay Shanker Pandey, Head of Application & Development and Mr Phoon Fook Yook, Manager, Large Merchant Sales Southeast Asia & India]

Tune Talk subscribers just need to sign up for free for a PayPal account and link it with their credit or debit card.  After signing up, Tune Talk subscribers may then log on to the Tune Talk website and choose to top up their prepaid mobile accounts online with PayPal.

Upon signing up for the Auto Top Up service, Tune Talk subscribers could set standing instructions for the top up value of RM10, RM20, RM30 and RM50 to RM100, as they would in a regular online banking transaction. Subscribers also have the additional flexibility of setting a minimum threshold limit for default top up (default amount is RM10). Once a subscriber’s Tune Talk mobile prepaid credit drops below RM10, an automatic top up will be triggered via the PayPal account which helps prevent cut-offs in the midst of a phone call.

According to the Tune Talk website, the Auto Top-Up service will also be extended to local banks such as Maybank, CIMB and RHB.

As one of the leading online payment player in global market, PayPal offers faster and safer ways of online payment. Tune Talk customers are not required to enter sensitive financial information such as credit card number or debit card number each time they want to top up their mobile prepaid cards. The transactions can be completed by simply clicking the PayPal button and entering in their PayPal account name and password. In addition, PayPal does not share its users’ information with merchants and the company has over 14 years of risk management and fraud prevention experience to ensure safer e-commerce transactions between consumers and merchants worldwide.

For more information visit the Tune Talk website by hitting the link below.

[Source]– Tune Talk

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • Pamper Tiu

    Actually this telco plan is nice, offer so much data for rm30 package, but i feel that the quite hard to find the top up service for this telco…

    • mabel chiah

      U dont have to worry as there are many ways out there, u may use an apps called boost, it is an apps for people to reload their phone credit in just a click, and it just launched few months ago, u may go to google play store and have a try.

      • Luq

        Boost app , for which telco?
        because as i know for digi they having an app called as MyDigi app..its only for digi users ..its really an user friendly apps…is that same like digi ??

        • Bobby

          I also wondering..if it is just for specific telco then I don’t think it is user friendly for everyone

        • jiaqianwong

          This apps support for many telco like hotlink, digi, umobile. And it is supported by many banks like maybank, cimb bank. u dont have to worry about the payment problem bcuz it is so convenient. U can top up ur phone credit in just a click.

      • Bobby

        it just launched last few months? means it is still new…hmm , feel it is abit not safe …. I prefer go to a physical shop and get my top up , it is more safe~

        • jiaqianwong

          No worries about the security as this apps use the latest technology for security purpose. It is safe to use even it involves online transaction, ur detaisl would be kept.

