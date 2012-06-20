Top Up Tune Talk Prepaid via Paypal

Mobile virtual network operator, Tune Talk announced its new Auto Top-Up service in collaboration with PayPal yesterday. With the new service, Tune Talk subscribers can now use PayPal as a digital wallet and top up their prepaid mobile accounts using the Auto Top-Up service.

[Mr Jalluddin Abu Hassan, CFO of Tune Talk, Mr Jason Lom CEO of Tune Talk, Mr Klas Hesselman, Head of Marketing PayPal Southeast Asia and India, Mr Jay Shanker Pandey, Head of Application & Development and Mr Phoon Fook Yook, Manager, Large Merchant Sales Southeast Asia & India]

Tune Talk subscribers just need to sign up for free for a PayPal account and link it with their credit or debit card. After signing up, Tune Talk subscribers may then log on to the Tune Talk website and choose to top up their prepaid mobile accounts online with PayPal.

Upon signing up for the Auto Top Up service, Tune Talk subscribers could set standing instructions for the top up value of RM10, RM20, RM30 and RM50 to RM100, as they would in a regular online banking transaction. Subscribers also have the additional flexibility of setting a minimum threshold limit for default top up (default amount is RM10). Once a subscriber’s Tune Talk mobile prepaid credit drops below RM10, an automatic top up will be triggered via the PayPal account which helps prevent cut-offs in the midst of a phone call.

According to the Tune Talk website, the Auto Top-Up service will also be extended to local banks such as Maybank, CIMB and RHB.

As one of the leading online payment player in global market, PayPal offers faster and safer ways of online payment. Tune Talk customers are not required to enter sensitive financial information such as credit card number or debit card number each time they want to top up their mobile prepaid cards. The transactions can be completed by simply clicking the PayPal button and entering in their PayPal account name and password. In addition, PayPal does not share its users’ information with merchants and the company has over 14 years of risk management and fraud prevention experience to ensure safer e-commerce transactions between consumers and merchants worldwide.

For more information visit the Tune Talk website by hitting the link below.

[Source]– Tune Talk