Internet of Xpax is the new Celcom Prepaid Plan

Celcom Axiata Berhad has launched a new prepaid plan in the Malaysia market last week called Internet of Xpax.

With the new Internet of Xpax prepaid pack, customers can look forward to benefits such as:

Free Internet – get 10 minutes of free internet up to three sessions a day(up to 30 minutes a day, 10 minutes per session)

Free Games – customers can play 10 games for free daily

Free Calls – enjoy 10 seconds worth of free voice calls for every call made within Celcom network

To redeem free internet and free games, customers simply need to dial *118# and follow the instructions or they can send a request via SMS and send to 28882.

The new plans also introduces a maximum pay-per-use data chargers of RM10 a day. Upon reaching a maximum RM10 of data, customer can still browse up to free 150MB data for the rest of the day until 11.59pm. In the event customer utilized all 150MB before 11.59pm, the customer will need to subscribe to any Internet plan to continue using Internet service.

Internet of Xpax Internet Plans:

Package Type Volume Quota Validity Period Tariff Monthly RM58 Internet Plan 4GB 30 days RM58 Monthly RM38 Internet Plan 2GB 30 days RM38 Monthly RM28 Internet Plan 800MB 30 days RM28 2 weeks RM20 Internet Plan (800MB) 800MB 14 days RM20 Weekly RM10 Internet Plan (300MB) 300MB 7 days RM10 Daily RM5 Internet Plan (300MB + 300MB for Social Media) 600MB 24 hours RM5 Daily RM2 Internet Plan (100MB + 100MB for Social Media) 200MB 24 hours RM2 No time limit, Social Pack (RM10 for 150MB) 150MB NO TIME LIMIT RM10 No time limit, Chat Pack (RM 5 for 50MB) 50MB NO TIME LIMIT RM5

Celcom said the new Internet of Xpax prepaid pack is the first prepaid internet pack that is empowered with 4G LTE and is available in the market from today onwards. The pack is priced at RM8.50 and comes pre-loaded with RM5 airtime. The Internet of Xpax pack also has the best call and SMS rates for as low as 33sen/10min on Voice Call within same network, and 33sen/3 min to other networks, and 20sen/5 SMS to all networks.

Speaking during the launch of the Internet of Xpax pack, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “Mobile internet is becoming more and more important for almost everyone and has shaped the way we live, work and play. Hence, our decision to introduce Internet of Xpax that was designed with the perfect, high-speed Internet pack to enable everyone to gain access to richer mobile entertainment content while on the go. The new prepaid pack also gives our customers a greater control over their usage and expenses, and be worry-free as the rates are affordable. We are confident that this is the perfect internet pack. This is simply because the pack comes with a flexi plan that fits our customers’ needs, convenient and backed by a strong network for them to enjoy a delightful surfing experience.”

“Celcom continues to be committed to being at the forefront of Long Term Evolution (LTE) advancement through our rapid LTE deployment and maintenance of unparalleled network. We have invested substantial amount of investment on network modernisation, LTE and IT transformation, network quality and capacity for better customer internet experience. Our LTE roll-out progress to date in major populated areas and are on track. Today, we believe that the new Internet of Xpax pack launch will further cement our leadership in mobile internet and strengthen our focus to develop attractive internet services and applications to meet customers’ growing demands,” Zalman added.

In conjunction with the new Internet of Xpax pack, freebies such as starter pack and airtime reload will be given away to customers nationwide through Internet of Xpax roadshows in major cities namely Penang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. For more information about Internet of Xpax and its roadshows, pls visit the Xpax website.