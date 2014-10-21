Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom / Internet of Xpax is the new Celcom Prepaid Plan

Internet of Xpax is the new Celcom Prepaid Plan

in Celcom 21/10/2014

Celcom Axiata Berhad has launched a new prepaid plan in the Malaysia market last week called Internet of Xpax.

(L-R) Bernard Ho Swee Hong, Head of Brand Management Access, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Alvin Tan Juan Seng, Group Brand Manager Xpax at the launch of Internet of Xpax.

With the new Internet of Xpax prepaid pack, customers can look forward to benefits such as:

  • Free Internet – get 10 minutes of free internet up to three sessions a day(up to 30 minutes a day, 10 minutes per session)
  • Free Games – customers can play 10 games for free daily
  • Free Calls – enjoy 10 seconds worth of free voice calls for every call made within Celcom network

To redeem free internet and free games, customers simply need to dial *118# and follow the instructions or they can send a request via SMS and send to 28882.

The new plans also introduces a maximum pay-per-use data chargers of RM10 a day. Upon reaching a maximum RM10 of data, customer can still browse up to free 150MB data for the rest of the day until 11.59pm. In the event customer utilized all 150MB before 11.59pm, the customer will need to subscribe to any Internet plan to continue using Internet service.

Internet of Xpax Internet Plans:

Package Type Volume Quota Validity Period Tariff
Monthly RM58 Internet Plan 4GB 30 days RM58
Monthly RM38 Internet Plan 2GB 30 days RM38
Monthly RM28 Internet Plan 800MB 30 days RM28
2 weeks RM20 Internet Plan (800MB) 800MB 14 days RM20
Weekly RM10 Internet Plan (300MB) 300MB 7 days RM10
Daily RM5 Internet Plan (300MB + 300MB for Social Media) 600MB 24 hours RM5
Daily RM2 Internet Plan (100MB + 100MB for Social Media) 200MB 24 hours RM2
No time limit, Social Pack (RM10 for 150MB) 150MB NO TIME LIMIT RM10
No time limit, Chat Pack (RM 5 for 50MB) 50MB NO TIME LIMIT RM5

 

Celcom said the new Internet of Xpax prepaid pack is the first prepaid internet pack that is empowered with 4G LTE and is available in the market from today onwards. The pack is priced at RM8.50 and comes pre-loaded with RM5 airtime. The Internet of Xpax pack also has the best call and SMS rates for as low as 33sen/10min on Voice Call within same network, and 33sen/3 min to other networks, and 20sen/5 SMS to all networks.

Speaking during the launch of the Internet of Xpax pack, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “Mobile internet is becoming more and more important for almost everyone and has shaped the way we live, work and play. Hence, our decision to introduce Internet of Xpax that was designed with the perfect, high-speed Internet pack to enable everyone to gain access to richer mobile entertainment content while on the go. The new prepaid pack also gives our customers a greater control over their usage and expenses, and be worry-free as the rates are affordable. We are confident that this is the perfect internet pack. This is simply because the pack comes with a flexi plan that fits our customers’ needs, convenient and backed by a strong network for them to enjoy a delightful surfing experience.”

“Celcom continues to be committed to being at the forefront of Long Term Evolution (LTE) advancement through our rapid LTE deployment and maintenance of unparalleled network. We have invested substantial amount of investment on network modernisation, LTE and IT transformation, network quality and capacity for better customer internet experience. Our LTE roll-out progress to date in major populated areas and are on track. Today, we believe that the new Internet of Xpax pack launch will further cement our leadership in mobile internet and strengthen our focus to develop attractive internet services and applications to meet customers’ growing demands,” Zalman added.

In conjunction with the new Internet of Xpax pack, freebies such as starter pack and airtime reload will be given away to customers nationwide through Internet of Xpax roadshows in major cities namely Penang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. For more information about Internet of Xpax and its roadshows, pls visit the Xpax website.

  • Hatter

    this new plan sux. customers will be charged for pay-per-use internet after ran out off quota. let’s switch telcos!

    • Akane

      Thinking
      of using Xpax coz apparently they are now back to throttle and the plans are
      the cheapest!

      • Faiz

        Serius ke ni?

  • Abah Kau

    Celcom Top up qouta ~ MAXUP send to 28882.
    1 GB = RM 15
    5 GB = RM 50

  • LovelyLolitaa .

    I was a celcom loyalist for years, then I changed to another telco last year January…just to try…but I was keeping my celcom coz I was having it for years…and my HP is dual Sim enabled. What did I get from another telco that I today I completely let go of my celcom line? I get 5GB for RM68 per month, plus I get 3GB offpeak till 8am, I get 30 mins daily freecall to mom and sister who are using the same telco as mine. I rarely call other ppl on phone, so I’m not bothered about charge for other telco users but just in case its 5¢/30 sec, the best part I’m a YouTube addict and I get to browse free from 2am till 10am, best part even if I finished my entire GB, I still get to watch my YouTube videos and download it with speed via tubemate. If celcom can offer me all this, definitely I will come back, but at the moment I’m enjoying this particular telco’s service very much! I’m just speaking of my experience with celcom and and my current telco plan I subscribed in Jan 2014, today there are slight changes in their offers but definitely better worth than celcom’s. But at the end of the day…it depends on the individual usage…and which telco caters the best for your need. Cheers!

  • IronMann

    Look back at this news I just notice now xpax coming new promotion even worth…
    double up data… last time also dint have such great offer… @[email protected]

    • YeoYeo

      Really? last time I was from xpax, after sometime due to coverage I stopped…
      If now have double up data I think I want change it back!!! Where to find out more?

