Free mobile Internet roaming for U Mobile Prepaid users

in U Mobile 19/11/2014 9 Comments 850 Views

U Mobile Sdn Bhd announced that prepaid customers can now enjoy free mobile Internet roaming service in 8 different countries.  The free mobile Internet roaming service was offered to U Mobile postpaid customers back in May.

The U Mobile team dressed up as the 8 respective countries and regions available for the Free Internet Roaming service during the official launch. The service entitles customers to surf the internet for free at 50MB daily when they travel overseas.

The Free Internet Roaming service enables U Mobile prepaid customers  to surf mobile internet for free in 8 countries including Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

To be eligible for the prepaid free Internet Roaming special offer, consumers simply need to make a top up with the  minimum amount of RM50 to enjoy complimentary 50MB data everyday for the next 30 days. Once the 50MB limit is exhausted, customers can continue to enjoy internet roaming services at a low rate of RM30/day or RM36/day for the applicable countries.

Once U Mobile prepaid subscribers reach their travel destination in any of the 8 countries and regions, they will be automatically connected to U Mobile’s preferred roaming operator, allowing them to immediately enjoy the free Internet Roaming service.

U Mobile told MalaysianWireless that customers will be informed via SMS when users utilise 90% of the free 50MB.  If customers continues the usage of data after exceeding the 50MB, they will charged a maximum RM30 or RM36 for the day depending on country.

The Telco said the 50MB free quota is sufficient for consumers to share their special moments, interesting thoughts, and latest status updates via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or for them to connect on instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE and KakaoTalk.

“U Mobile recognizes the year-end as a condusive time for consumers to travel. 38% of  leisure travelers and 57% of business travelers use their mobile devices to look up travel information or to stay connected with their loved ones or work. Looking at the rising consumer trend and demand for data usage, we believe our free Internet roaming offerings, first available for postpaid users and now for prepaid users, will be a great value-added service to our customers and a strong proposition for U Mobile,” said Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile Sdn. Bhd.

U Mobile first offered free Internet Roaming for its postpaid customers in May 2014 earlier this year. The service was initially offered to 7 countries and regions but has since been extended to Australia and India, amounting to 9 countries and regions in total.  Recently, the 4G Telco also launched free data for radio & music, access to Youtube and Tonton.

For further information on U Mobile’s free Internet Roaming promotion, please visit the U Mobile website.

  • MC Wong

    Scam! Once your exceed 50mb it will quietly deduct your credit with Max rm30 per day. You may end up with a few hundred ringgit if you don’t realize. There only a pop-up warning at 90% on Android while iOS does not show up or we may not notice the warning. There’s no request for approval before deducting. The honest thing is to throttle the speed or stop data until we click approve. In summary it’s more a scam hoping we don’t notice the pop-up.

    • I don’t see how this is a scam when users would normally be charged for that 50MB itself but U Mobile is giving it for free which is good enough for basis Whatsapp messaging.

      Plus if you are roaming, expect high roaming chargers. Good thing it is capped at RM30 a day for unlimited usage or it could be a few thousand ringgit in a day. If you don’t use up that free 50MB, you shouldn’t be charged RM30 for the day.

      If you don’t want to be charged for data roaming, don’t use it.

  • MC Wong

    I do agree but notification to inform users and of course approval by clicking ok to proceed. If approval not given then block or throttle speed. With so many apps eating the MB in the background, exceeding 50mb can be achieved without much WhatsApp usage

    • When a user roams in another network, in another country, it would be difficult to track usage in real time.

      The roaming operators tracks the usage and then informs the Home network (in this case U Mobile) and bills them. This process may not be immediate.
      However, I agree that users should be notified on time. In the mean time, on Android, you could look at Data Usage inside Settings.

      Kugan

  • imandarus

    hurmmmm…. there’s any option of telco that give the same concept like UM did?? like more cheaper i think hhehehe.. coz, i wanna go to Philippines next year…

    • Boldkamen

      i got one…….. im use xpax roam with basic internet.. only rm 1 a day……. so, u want to go to philippines, its can suit to ur budget and it can save more…….. it also can be use to an ASEAN countries..

      • Windfall

        how’s the speed of that basic internet roaming plan? the price is so attractive but i scare the speed is slow..

        • ahrikx

          the speed is about 64kbps, not slow like you thought…
          my sis went to thailand also used this roaming plan, she voice call to me and the line is pretty good..

      • Khushairy

        agreed! xpax roaming with basic internet is the affordable roaming ever!! haha…. roaming with a normal postpaid or prepaid can be expensive as h*ll hehehe… but now, u dun have to worries coz, u can try out xpax roam when u’re in philippines..

