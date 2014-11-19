Free mobile Internet roaming for U Mobile Prepaid users

U Mobile Sdn Bhd announced that prepaid customers can now enjoy free mobile Internet roaming service in 8 different countries. The free mobile Internet roaming service was offered to U Mobile postpaid customers back in May.

The Free Internet Roaming service enables U Mobile prepaid customers to surf mobile internet for free in 8 countries including Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

To be eligible for the prepaid free Internet Roaming special offer, consumers simply need to make a top up with the minimum amount of RM50 to enjoy complimentary 50MB data everyday for the next 30 days. Once the 50MB limit is exhausted, customers can continue to enjoy internet roaming services at a low rate of RM30/day or RM36/day for the applicable countries.

Once U Mobile prepaid subscribers reach their travel destination in any of the 8 countries and regions, they will be automatically connected to U Mobile’s preferred roaming operator, allowing them to immediately enjoy the free Internet Roaming service.

U Mobile told MalaysianWireless that customers will be informed via SMS when users utilise 90% of the free 50MB. If customers continues the usage of data after exceeding the 50MB, they will charged a maximum RM30 or RM36 for the day depending on country.

The Telco said the 50MB free quota is sufficient for consumers to share their special moments, interesting thoughts, and latest status updates via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or for them to connect on instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE and KakaoTalk.

“U Mobile recognizes the year-end as a condusive time for consumers to travel. 38% of leisure travelers and 57% of business travelers use their mobile devices to look up travel information or to stay connected with their loved ones or work. Looking at the rising consumer trend and demand for data usage, we believe our free Internet roaming offerings, first available for postpaid users and now for prepaid users, will be a great value-added service to our customers and a strong proposition for U Mobile,” said Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile Sdn. Bhd.

U Mobile first offered free Internet Roaming for its postpaid customers in May 2014 earlier this year. The service was initially offered to 7 countries and regions but has since been extended to Australia and India, amounting to 9 countries and regions in total. Recently, the 4G Telco also launched free data for radio & music, access to Youtube and Tonton.

For further information on U Mobile’s free Internet Roaming promotion, please visit the U Mobile website.