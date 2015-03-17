U Mobile iPhone 6 price from RM98/month, no contract Postpaid & Prepaid plans

Malaysia’s 4th largest Telco in terms of subscribers has launched its iPhone 6 plans for prepaid and postpaid. The new U Mobile iPhone prepaid and postpaid plans are exactly the same and offers the same benefits. Called iPlan, it starts from RM40 a month, comes with no contract.

Apart from the Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone 6 Plus, U Mobile is also offering the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, all at the same subsidised price regardless of postpaid or prepaid. It will be available starting 19 March 2015.

Details of the U Mobile iPhone pricing and prepaid/postpaid iPlans (i40, i60, i90, i130) below.

U Mobile iPlan for Postpaid and Prepaid

An initial top up of RM150 is required for Prepaid customers with iPhone purchase. This RM150 will be credited to customer’s account with 200 days validity.

U Mobile Postpaid & Prepaid Phone price (Old Price, valid until 31st March 2015 or while stocks last)

U Mobile Postpaid & Prepaid iPhone price (New Price, exclude 6% GST, price may vary after 1st April 2015)

Customers who purchase their iPhone using credit card with auto-debit for monthly fees, will enjoy the no upfront payment benefit for the new iPhone as well as contract free that allows them to change their mind within the contract period without incurring any penalty. Should they opt for early termination, they would only need to pay the pro-rated subsidised iPhone price.

U MicroCredit powered by Berjaya Credit

As 1st reported on MalaysianWireless last week, U Mobile also launched U MicroCredit, a first of its kind device micro financing program from a Telco, in partnership with Berjaya Credit and Singer.

The U MicroCredit is akin to a micro loan, but it does not require a credit card, collateral or upfront payment upon registration. Customers could apply online or walk in to any of the U Mobile stores, sign up for the U MicroCredit device financing programme, pick an iPlan to accompany the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, choose a monthly repayment scheme (12, 24 ,30 or 33 months) and wait up to 2 hours for approval.

Depending on income and credit history, customers will then be assigned to an interest rate, either 0.84% (great credit rating), 1.20% (good credit rating) or 1.5% (bad credit rating but still bankable).

The U MicroCredit pricing above excludes GST. There’s also a RM90 “admin fee” for the 1st month. For financing amount below RM1500 (iPhone 5c), an “admin fee” of RM60 will be charged. The application for U MicroCredit is now available on the U Mobile website. For more details, please refer to the U Mobile service centre.

Commenting on the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus offerings, Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of U Mobile said, “We planned for a game-changing approach to our product design specially for iPhone. Our brand new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus iPlans again demonstrate U Mobile’s product leadership. We offer bundled plans with the best subsidised device rate for Prepaid customers who are very often not offered the opportunity to enjoy a low device rate compared to postpaid customers. Our contract freedom benefit challenges the industry practice of locking postpaid customers down with high penalty fee for terminating their contract early. We are confident enough to allow our postpaid customers to change their mind as we believe they will stick with us because of the great value we offer and the best network speed and quality we have demonstrated which is being recognized by the industry.”

“U Mobile is continuously striving to be the leader in terms of product innovation, addressing youths and young executives’ demands and ever-changing lifestyles. This is evident in our U MicroCredit device financing programme that enables our customers to take home the amazing iPhone 6 starting from only RM98 and spread the payment over a period up to 33 months. Our goal is make this dream handset affordable for everyone,” she added.

U Mobile’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus offerings will be available at all U Mobile stores beginning 19 March 2015.