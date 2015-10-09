Celcom iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus – Plans & Pricing [Exclusive Insider]

MalaysianWireless managed to obtain the plans and pricing of the Celcom iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.
Celcom iPhone 6S pricing:
16GB- RM2998
64GB- RM3498
128GB- RM3968
Celcom iPhone 6S Plus pricing:
16GB- RM3498
64GB– RM3968
128GB- RM4438
The new iPhones from Celcom comes with First Basic 85 (RM85/month), First Basic 85 with Max up all (RM135/month) and First Elite (RM235/month). All plans comes with a 24-months contract, details below.
Celcom iPhone 6s, 16GB Plans (RRP: RM2998):
|Plans (iPhone 6s 16GB)
|FIRST™ Basic 85
|FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All
|FIRST™ Elite
|1st SIM
|2nd SIM
|Monthly Commitment
|RM85
|RM135
|RM235
|Internet
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
|Internet OPTIMISER™
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|N/A
|Call & SMS
|100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks
|350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|Call & SMS OPTIMISER™
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks
|N/A
|Upfront Payment
|RM650
|RM1,000
|RM1,700
|Rebate
|RM65 x 10 months
|RM100 x 10 months
|RM170 x 10 months
|Device price
|RM2,138
|RM1,768
|RM1,058
Celcom iPhone 6s, 64GB Plans (RRP RM3498):
|Plans (iPhone 6s, 64GB)
|FIRST™ Basic 85
|FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All
|FIRST™ Elite
|1st SIM
|2nd SIM
|Monthly Commitment
|RM85
|RM135
|RM235
|Internet
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
|Internet OPTIMISER™
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|N/A
|Call & SMS
|100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks
|350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|Call & SMS OPTIMISER™
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks
|N/A
|Upfront Payment
|RM650
|RM1,000
|RM1,700
|Rebate
|RM65 x 10 months
|RM100 x 10 months
|RM170 x 10 months
|Device price
|RM2,568
|RM2,198
|RM1,478
Celcom iPhone 6s, 128GB Plans (RRP RM3968):
|Plans (iPhone 6s, 128GB)
|FIRST™ Basic 85
|FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All
|FIRST™ Elite
|1st SIM
|2nd SIM
|Monthly Commitment
|RM85
|RM135
|RM235
|Internet
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
|Internet OPTIMISER™
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|N/A
|Call & SMS
|100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks
|350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|Call & SMS OPTIMISER™
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks
|N/A
|Upfront Payment
|RM650
|RM1,000
|RM1,700
|Rebate
|RM65 x 10 months
|RM100 x 10 months
|RM170 x 10 months
|Device price
|RM2,988
|RM2,628
|RM1,908
|Total Payment Upon Registration
|RM3,638
|RM3,628
|RM3,608
Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 16GB Plans (RRP RM3498):
|Plans (iPhone 6s Plus, 16GB)
|FIRST™ Basic 85
|FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All
|FIRST™ Elite
|1st SIM
|2nd SIM
|Monthly Commitment
|RM85
|RM135
|RM235
|Internet
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
|Internet OPTIMISER™
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|N/A
|Call & SMS
|100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks
|350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|Call & SMS OPTIMISER™
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks
|N/A
|Upfront Payment
|RM650
|RM1,000
|RM1,700
|Rebate
|RM65 x 10 months
|RM100 x 10 months
|RM170 x 10 months
|Device price
|RM2,568
|RM2,198
|RM1,478
Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 64GB Plans (RRP RM3968):
|Plans (iPhone 6s, 64GB)
|FIRST™ Basic 85
|FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All
|FIRST™ Elite
|1st SIM
|2nd SIM
|Monthly Commitment
|RM85
|RM135
|RM235
|Internet
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
|Internet OPTIMISER™
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|N/A
|Call & SMS
|100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks
|350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|Call & SMS OPTIMISER™
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks
|N/A
|Upfront Payment
|RM650
|RM1,000
|RM1,700
|Rebate
|RM65 x 10 months
|RM100 x 10 months
|RM170 x 10 months
|Device price
|RM2,988
|RM2,628
|RM1,908
Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 128GB Plans (RRP RM4438):
|Plans (iPhone 6s, 128GB)
|FIRST™ Basic 85
|FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All
|FIRST™ Elite
|1st SIM
|2nd SIM
|Monthly Commitment
|RM85
|RM135
|RM235
|Internet
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
|Internet OPTIMISER™
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
|N/A
|Call & SMS
|100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks
|350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
|Call & SMS OPTIMISER™
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks
|UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks
|N/A
|Upfront Payment
|RM650
|RM1,000
|RM1,700
|Rebate
|RM65 x 10 months
|RM100 x 10 months
|RM170 x 10 months
|Device price
|RM3,418
|RM3,048
|RM2,338
Details of the Celcom iPhone 6s / 6s Plus plans:
Celcom First Basic 85 (RM85/month):
- 2GB (3G/4G) + 2GB WiFi data
- Additional 1GB a month, for
6-months12-months
- 100 min voice call + 100 SMS
- Internet Optimiser: 3GB mobile data + 3GB Wifi data
- Call & SMS Optimiser: 600 minutes + 600 SMS
- Upfront Payment: RM1000
- Rebate RM65 x 10 months
- Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM1000
Celcom First Basic 85 with Max up all (RM135/month):
- 3GB (3G/4G) + 3GB WiFi data
- Additional 1GB a month, for
6-months12-months
- 350 min voice call + 350 SMS
- Internet Optimiser: 3GB mobile data + 3GB Wifi data
- Call & SMS Optimiser: 600 minutes + 600 SMS
- Upfront Payment: RM1000
- Rebate RM100 x 10 months
- Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM1000
Celcom First Elite (RM235/month):
- SIM 1 and SIM 2 each get: 3GB (3G/4G) + 3GB WiFi data
- Additional 1GB a month, for
6-months12-months (not available for SIM 2)
- 200 min voice call + 200 SMS
- Internet Optimiser: 2GB mobile data + 2GB Wifi data (not available for SIM 2)
- Call & SMS Optimiser: Unlimited (not available for SIM 2)
- Upfront Payment: RM1700
- Rebate RM170 x 10 months
- Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM2000
To pre-order for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from Celcom, customers need to walk in to the Blue Cube or Celcom Xclusive stores listed here. A refundable deposit of RM300 is applicable.
[Update 1, 4pm]: Celcom made some last minute change before officially posting their iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus plans on the website. Changes are in the subsidised iPhone pricing (about RM20-RM50), free Internet is now 12-month.