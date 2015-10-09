Celcom iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus – Plans & Pricing [Exclusive Insider]

MalaysianWireless managed to obtain the plans and pricing of the Celcom iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Celcom iPhone 6S pricing:

16GB- RM2998

64GB- RM3498

128GB- RM3968

Celcom iPhone 6S Plus pricing:

16GB- RM3498

64GB– RM3968

128GB- RM4438

The new iPhones from Celcom comes with First Basic 85 (RM85/month), First Basic 85 with Max up all (RM135/month) and First Elite (RM235/month). All plans comes with a 24-months contract, details below.

Celcom iPhone 6s, 16GB Plans (RRP: RM2998):

Plans (iPhone 6s 16GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite 1st SIM 2nd SIM Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235 Internet 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi N/A Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS

to all networks 350 minutes + 350 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700 Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months Device price RM2,138 RM1,768 RM1,058

Celcom iPhone 6s, 64GB Plans (RRP RM3498):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 64GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite 1st SIM 2nd SIM Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235 Internet 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi N/A Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS

to all networks 350 minutes + 350 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700 Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months Device price RM2,568 RM2,198 RM1,478

Celcom iPhone 6s, 128GB Plans (RRP RM3968):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 128GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite 1st SIM 2nd SIM Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235 Internet 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi N/A Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS

to all networks 350 minutes + 350 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700 Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months Device price RM2,988 RM2,628 RM1,908 Total Payment Upon Registration RM3,638 RM3,628 RM3,608

Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 16GB Plans (RRP RM3498):

Plans (iPhone 6s Plus, 16GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite 1st SIM 2nd SIM Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235 Internet 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi N/A Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS

to all networks 350 minutes + 350 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700 Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months Device price RM2,568 RM2,198 RM1,478

Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 64GB Plans (RRP RM3968):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 64GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite 1st SIM 2nd SIM Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235 Internet 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi N/A Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS

to all networks 350 minutes + 350 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700 Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months Device price RM2,988 RM2,628 RM1,908

Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 128GB Plans (RRP RM4438):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 128GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite 1st SIM 2nd SIM Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235 Internet 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 3GB Internet +

3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi 2GB Internet +

2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi N/A Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS

to all networks 350 minutes + 350 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks 200 minutes + 200 SMS

to all networks Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks 600 minutes + 600 SMS

to all networks UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700 Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months Device price RM3,418 RM3,048 RM2,338

Details of the Celcom iPhone 6s / 6s Plus plans:

Celcom First Basic 85 (RM85/month):

2GB (3G/4G) + 2GB WiFi data

Additional 1GB a month, for 6-months 12-months

12-months 100 min voice call + 100 SMS

Internet Optimiser: 3GB mobile data + 3GB Wifi data

Call & SMS Optimiser: 600 minutes + 600 SMS

Upfront Payment: RM1000

Rebate RM65 x 10 months

Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM1000

Celcom First Basic 85 with Max up all (RM135/month):

3GB (3G/4G) + 3GB WiFi data

Additional 1GB a month, for 6-months 12-months

12-months 350 min voice call + 350 SMS

Internet Optimiser: 3GB mobile data + 3GB Wifi data

Call & SMS Optimiser: 600 minutes + 600 SMS

Upfront Payment: RM1000

Rebate RM100 x 10 months

Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM1000

Celcom First Elite (RM235/month):

SIM 1 and SIM 2 each get: 3GB (3G/4G) + 3GB WiFi data

Additional 1GB a month, for 6-months 12-months (not available for SIM 2)

12-months (not available for SIM 2) 200 min voice call + 200 SMS

Internet Optimiser: 2GB mobile data + 2GB Wifi data (not available for SIM 2)

Call & SMS Optimiser: Unlimited (not available for SIM 2)

Upfront Payment: RM1700

Rebate RM170 x 10 months

Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM2000

To pre-order for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from Celcom, customers need to walk in to the Blue Cube or Celcom Xclusive stores listed here. A refundable deposit of RM300 is applicable.

[Update 1, 4pm]: Celcom made some last minute change before officially posting their iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus plans on the website. Changes are in the subsidised iPhone pricing (about RM20-RM50), free Internet is now 12-month.