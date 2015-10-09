Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom / Celcom iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus – Plans & Pricing [Exclusive Insider]

Celcom iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus – Plans & Pricing [Exclusive Insider]

09/10/2015

MalaysianWireless managed to obtain the plans and pricing of the Celcom iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

celcom-iphone5-launched-bluecube

Celcom iPhone 6S pricing:

16GB- RM2998
64GB- RM3498
128GB- RM3968

Celcom iPhone 6S Plus pricing:

16GB- RM3498
64GB– RM3968
128GB- RM4438

The new iPhones from Celcom comes with First Basic 85 (RM85/month), First Basic 85 with Max up all (RM135/month) and First Elite (RM235/month). All plans comes with a 24-months contract, details below.

Celcom iPhone 6s, 16GB Plans (RRP: RM2998):

Plans (iPhone 6s 16GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite
1st SIM 2nd SIM
Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235
Internet 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 N/A
Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks		 350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A
Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700
Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months
Device price RM2,138 RM1,768 RM1,058

Celcom iPhone 6s, 64GB Plans (RRP RM3498):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 64GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite
1st SIM 2nd SIM
Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235
Internet 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 N/A
Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks		 350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A
Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700
Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months
Device price RM2,568 RM2,198 RM1,478

Celcom iPhone 6s, 128GB Plans (RRP RM3968):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 128GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite
1st SIM 2nd SIM
Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235
Internet 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 N/A
Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks		 350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A
Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700
Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months
Device price RM2,988 RM2,628 RM1,908
Total Payment Upon Registration RM3,638 RM3,628 RM3,608

Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 16GB Plans (RRP RM3498):

Plans (iPhone 6s Plus, 16GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite
1st SIM 2nd SIM
Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235
Internet 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 N/A
Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks		 350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A
Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700
Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months
Device price RM2,568 RM2,198 RM1,478

Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 64GB Plans (RRP RM3968):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 64GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite
1st SIM 2nd SIM
Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235
Internet 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 N/A
Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks		 350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A
Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700
Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months
Device price RM2,988 RM2,628 RM1,908

Celcom iPhone 6s Plus, 128GB Plans (RRP RM4438):

Plans (iPhone 6s, 128GB) FIRST™ Basic 85 FIRST™ Basic 85 with Max up All FIRST™ Elite
1st SIM 2nd SIM
Monthly Commitment RM85 RM135 RM235
Internet 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi
PLUS ENJOY ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY 12GB INTERNET
Internet OPTIMISER™ 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 3GB Internet +
3GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 2GB Internet +
2GB complimentary Celcom WiFi		 N/A
Call & SMS 100 minutes + 100 SMS
to all networks		 350 minutes + 350 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks		 200 minutes + 200 SMS
to all networks
Call & SMS OPTIMISER™ 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 600 minutes + 600 SMS
to all networks		 UNLIMITED Calls and SMS to all networks N/A
Upfront Payment RM650 RM1,000 RM1,700
Rebate RM65 x 10 months RM100 x 10 months RM170 x 10 months
Device price RM3,418 RM3,048 RM2,338

 

Details of the Celcom iPhone 6s / 6s Plus plans:

Celcom First Basic 85 (RM85/month):

  • 2GB (3G/4G) + 2GB WiFi data
  • Additional 1GB a month, for 6-months 12-months
  • 100 min voice call + 100 SMS
  • Internet Optimiser: 3GB mobile data + 3GB Wifi data
  • Call & SMS Optimiser: 600 minutes + 600 SMS
  • Upfront Payment: RM1000
  • Rebate RM65 x 10 months
  • Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM1000

Celcom First Basic 85 with Max up all (RM135/month):

  • 3GB (3G/4G) + 3GB WiFi data
  • Additional 1GB a month, for 6-months 12-months
  • 350 min voice call + 350 SMS
  • Internet Optimiser: 3GB mobile data + 3GB Wifi data
  • Call & SMS Optimiser: 600 minutes + 600 SMS
  • Upfront Payment: RM1000
  • Rebate RM100 x 10 months
  • Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM1000

Celcom First Elite (RM235/month):

  • SIM 1 and SIM 2 each get: 3GB (3G/4G) + 3GB WiFi data
  • Additional 1GB a month, for 6-months 12-months (not available for SIM 2)
  • 200 min voice call + 200 SMS
  • Internet Optimiser: 2GB mobile data + 2GB Wifi data (not available for SIM 2)
  • Call & SMS Optimiser: Unlimited (not available for SIM 2)
  • Upfront Payment: RM1700
  • Rebate RM170 x 10 months
  • Penalty fee for contract cancellation: RM2000

To pre-order for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from Celcom, customers need to walk in to the Blue Cube or Celcom Xclusive stores listed here. A refundable deposit of RM300 is applicable.

[Update 1, 4pm]: Celcom made some last minute change before officially posting their iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus plans on the website. Changes are in the subsidised iPhone pricing (about RM20-RM50), free Internet is now 12-month.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • Ahmad Qushairy

    Expensive per data.

  • jesicaloo

    Its so expensive to buy iphone nowadays, but i heard apple smartphone is extraordinary and has good feature. Any recommended plan to purchase with iphone 6s?

    • Pamper Tiu

      you still looking at 6s or 7? 6s is quite old for me now, its like 2 years old device, you may look at iPhone 7, take home a brand new iPhone from only RM25 a month with EasyPhone only….

      • Tyon

        Are you sure? just RM25?
        Is it old model?

      • Winson

        seriously ? the plan allows us to entitle IPhone with that low price…that’s a good news for me..i like iPhone so much and I wanted to change to it so badly ahaha

  • mabel chiah

    Why wont iphone decrease their price, i wan to use it badly but the prce is tooo expensiveeeee, Most of my friends are using nowadays. n their comment on iphone is super good.

    • Mushrom Poon

      they do, they do decrease their price after a new iphone release, by the way if you really want to buy, you can try look for celcom iphone package, they do have installment for it, but first you need to sign for their plan.

      • Winson

        I am a celcom user , but luckily it is not too late for me to notice this Easyphone plan..i am still able to get an iPhone with the low price

        • Steven koay

          However i dont like to tie up by a contract, if u sign the plan u will lose ur freedom as u have to stick to one telco for a long period.

    • Steven koay

      It really depends on the people, as what i know is people who using iphone is to follow the trend. And i think the phone is kinda overprice with the available functions.

