galaxynote8
Home / Mobile Operators / DiGi / New 50GB & 100GB Broadband plans from Digi

New 50GB & 100GB Broadband plans from Digi

in DiGi 31/03/2016 21 Comments 15,140 Views

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) today announced its new high speed mobile broadband plans with huge data quota of 50GB and 100GB.

Digi-100GB-broadband-internet-launch

L-R: Cheong Chen Hoong, Head of Radio Access Planning, Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Head of Postpaid & Digital Services, ?Andrew Sweetman, Digi’s Head of Device Marketing, and Sivakumar Nagaretnam, Head of Network Planning holding Digi’s MobiFi that supports its new broadband plans; Broadband 145 and 185.

The new Digi Broadband plans, Broadband 145 and Broadband 185, offers 50GB and 100GB internet quota respectively and will be available to customers beginning 1 April. Broadband 145 is priced at RM145/month while Broadband 185 is priced at RM185/month. Existing Digi Postpaid subscribers who subscribe to the new Broadband 145 or Broadband 185, will enjoy an additional promotional discount of RM25 per month.

For Broadband 145, the 50GB data is divided by all day quota (20GB) and off peak data (30GB). Similarly for Broadband 185, it is 30GB all data quota and 70GB off peak data. Off peak time is from 2am to 8am daily.

digi-100GB-50GB-broadband-internet

Broadband 145 comes with a fixed quota, usage is not unlimited. As for Broadband 185, usage is unlimited at throttled speed after 100GB quota is used up.

Digi said these new broadband plans give customers access to high speed internet while on the go through Digi’s new LTE-A capable MobiFi device.

With Digi’s all new MobiFi (Huawei E5786, RRP @RM754), customers will be able to create their very own WiFi hotspot, and share the internet with up to 10 devices, including non-4G LTE-A enabled devices. MobiFi’s longer lasting battery life also provides customers with longer internet surfing time, the Telco said. These devices will initially be available in the Klang Valley and rolled-out to other market centres in stages.

“What we want is to enrich the lives of our customers and enable them to utilise the internet consistently. With these new broadband plans coupled with our widest 4G LTE and 4G LTE-A coverage, we are set to take on the rising need for internet access, enabling our customers to constantly be ‘online’ while at work or play,” said Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Head of Postpaid & Digital Services.

Praveen continued, “LTE-A is set to become the next step in the evolution of LTE networks. The technology is expected to assist the massive increase in mobile data demand, enabling Malaysians to tap on much higher data speeds. The digital lifestyle of Malaysians is ever-growing and what better than to complement this lifestyle with a set of broadband plans that caters to various Digi customers.”

“With the evolution of technology today, we now see a lot of demand for 4G LTE-A enabled devices. Today’s announcement of our new broadband plans represents our testament to providing the best products and services as well as value at the right time for both our loyal and potential customers.” said Praveen.

Digi has more than 12.1 million subscribers. It has close to 7.5 million Internet subscribers representing 61.9% of its total subscriber base. Some 19% or 2.3 million of its Internet subscribers are 4G LTE users.

In terms of coverage, Digi 4G LTE network now covers 72% of the human population areas in Malaysia, measured at the lowest signal quality of -110dBm. It is now available in 150 major cities and towns, with key market centres averaging 95% population coverage. Digi has also switched on its 4G LTE-Advanced (4G LTE-A) network nationwide with a 31% coverage footprint, reaching an average 50% population coverage in key market centres.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • Wanda900

    I would consider this is 100GB is all day when you’re paying close to RM200 for this nonsense. After quota speed is 512kbps? Does it hurt to even give 1-2mbps considering LTE-A is already offering speeds exceeding 50Mbps -150Mbps?

    How about doing the same for the BB145 plan? People are already paying something which is more expensive than regular fixed lines, of course they are intending to use it for continuous services such as HD-IPTV or downloading large files.

    Why can’t the off peak hours be made earlier and follow Celcom times?
    Starting from 12am or 1am.
    2am is just ridiculous. You’re encouraging a very unhealthy society of Malaysians with such move.We’re paying RM150-RM190 for a mobile broadband plan which is most likely used mainly for desktops.

    One last thing. DiGi if you’re hearing this, your Asia Live Mobile App from Google Play TRULY SUCKS! After trying it out, to my surprise your channels are mostly Bangla and Indon rubbish channels? It gives Malaysian the impression that your app programmers are mostly bangla and south asians hired for cheap????

    Are you giving priority to immigrants and foreign workers instead of catering to Malaysians? So called Asia Live TV was so shocking that I thought it actually made by some South Asian company originating from India, Pakistan or Bangladesh software houses.

    What Malaysians want is to see more interesting channels from the Far East.
    NHK World, Arirang TV, Channel News Asia, Viu, CTi/TVBS TW, CCTV News, RT News, etc. We don’t want Bangla, Indonesian and Filipino channels.

    DiGi, you’re such a disappointment! Does your European directors even have a lending ear to hear out to Malaysians? Or they’re too occupied with cultural diversity enrichment back in Norway?

  • kelvin san

    not Malaysia first,celcom better tahan this

    • Wanda900

      LOLed at DiGi.

      Why their MVNO Speak Out can sell a 4G data plan for visitors at much cheaper rates somewhere around RM50 with 100GB/50GB all day quota?

      • kelvin san

        celcxx I pay rm30,1am-7am unlimited quata 4g lte speed,up to 100mbps

        • Zaryl Masters

          but most people certainly want to use the on peak hours one. the 1-7am is for working shift people ok la. Normal people would just sleep during that time. 🙁

        • Khairul Hafidz

          Celcome have broadband?

  • Kavithasha Kaur

    Telco C announcing the same plan earlier than them right? Anybody using their plan? Any comment?

    • Shermain Pang

      I think so. Telco C announcing two new plans with 50gb data and 100gb data. Im using their first blue plan, not this new plan.

      • Kavithasha Kaur

        I heard about this plan long time ago. Is their line stabil and how about their features for the plan?

        • Amanda

          Currently I am using Celcm internet plan. So far, I didn’t encountered poor celcom line and internet service in my home area. I’m satisfied with its line and coverage.

          • Walter Lu

            why i cant get the same condition as you get, my line is getting worse and dont have the solution to solve my problem, then i force to change plan

        • Helen Yee

          Heard that, the new internet plans provide plenty of benefits such as unlimited call to all network, unlimited social chatting, free Yonder Music and Video Walla. It sounds nice.

          • Shermain Pang

            It seems attractive to me! I need to make alot of calls and my current plan doesn’t fulfil my demand. Can’t wait to upgrade my plan into the new plan!!

    • Walter Lu

      New plans that provided high internet quota are very expensive, i dont know why the price setting is so high, although the benefit cover is many, but it is nothing to the customer who cant afford

    • Jordan Era

      Im very curious on the GB they offer , do people really able to use the internet quota up to 100GB per month? how they can came out such unrealistic plan?

      • Kavithasha Kaur

        sure they had done marketing survey before the launch the plans. It might seems like unrealistic but as you can see Telco D also launching mostly alike plan as Telco C.

  • F. Elvis

    sounds very promising and attractive to me, but what is holding me back is the price.
    Although I know this price is normal in Malaysia, but is it really worth it, is the network reliable no matter what kind of venue you are in, which part of Malaysia you are at?

    South Korea has Free WIFI on the street and it is faster than our Unifi here, how long will Malaysia take to reach that level????

  • Harry_88

    sounds very promising and attractive to me, but what is holding me back is the price.
    Although I know this price is normal in Malaysia, but is it really worth it, is the network reliable no matter what kind of venue you are in, which part of Malaysia you are at?

    • Amanda

      I think it is really worth it bcoz the user can enjoy many great benefits free of charge. I’m staying in Kuala Lumpur and Celcom’s line and coverage are stable and good at my home area. I’m satisfied with its internet service.

  • John91

    this plan got to be all day long, please please please. I hate it when paying so much for something but they just let you experience the weird terms and condition afterwards, it feels like being scammed.

    And the off peak hours, OMG, so late, you are providing service that even you don’t recommend your own child use it

    • Jordan Era

      agree, my friend introduce me another plan also offer 100GB internet Quota too, the benefit are better than this , there got free yonder music and another 100 GB for video Walla, i would rather choose that plan…

© Copyright 2006-2017, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | Powered by AIMS Data Centre