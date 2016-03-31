New 50GB & 100GB Broadband plans from Digi

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) today announced its new high speed mobile broadband plans with huge data quota of 50GB and 100GB.

The new Digi Broadband plans, Broadband 145 and Broadband 185, offers 50GB and 100GB internet quota respectively and will be available to customers beginning 1 April. Broadband 145 is priced at RM145/month while Broadband 185 is priced at RM185/month. Existing Digi Postpaid subscribers who subscribe to the new Broadband 145 or Broadband 185, will enjoy an additional promotional discount of RM25 per month.

For Broadband 145, the 50GB data is divided by all day quota (20GB) and off peak data (30GB). Similarly for Broadband 185, it is 30GB all data quota and 70GB off peak data. Off peak time is from 2am to 8am daily.

Broadband 145 comes with a fixed quota, usage is not unlimited. As for Broadband 185, usage is unlimited at throttled speed after 100GB quota is used up.

Digi said these new broadband plans give customers access to high speed internet while on the go through Digi’s new LTE-A capable MobiFi device.

With Digi’s all new MobiFi (Huawei E5786, RRP @RM754), customers will be able to create their very own WiFi hotspot, and share the internet with up to 10 devices, including non-4G LTE-A enabled devices. MobiFi’s longer lasting battery life also provides customers with longer internet surfing time, the Telco said. These devices will initially be available in the Klang Valley and rolled-out to other market centres in stages.

“What we want is to enrich the lives of our customers and enable them to utilise the internet consistently. With these new broadband plans coupled with our widest 4G LTE and 4G LTE-A coverage, we are set to take on the rising need for internet access, enabling our customers to constantly be ‘online’ while at work or play,” said Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Head of Postpaid & Digital Services.

Praveen continued, “LTE-A is set to become the next step in the evolution of LTE networks. The technology is expected to assist the massive increase in mobile data demand, enabling Malaysians to tap on much higher data speeds. The digital lifestyle of Malaysians is ever-growing and what better than to complement this lifestyle with a set of broadband plans that caters to various Digi customers.”

“With the evolution of technology today, we now see a lot of demand for 4G LTE-A enabled devices. Today’s announcement of our new broadband plans represents our testament to providing the best products and services as well as value at the right time for both our loyal and potential customers.” said Praveen.

Digi has more than 12.1 million subscribers. It has close to 7.5 million Internet subscribers representing 61.9% of its total subscriber base. Some 19% or 2.3 million of its Internet subscribers are 4G LTE users.

In terms of coverage, Digi 4G LTE network now covers 72% of the human population areas in Malaysia, measured at the lowest signal quality of -110dBm. It is now available in 150 major cities and towns, with key market centres averaging 95% population coverage. Digi has also switched on its 4G LTE-Advanced (4G LTE-A) network nationwide with a 31% coverage footprint, reaching an average 50% population coverage in key market centres.