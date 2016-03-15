iflix from Celcom at RM9/month, free 2-months subscription

iflix, an Internet TV service, has partnered with Celcom Axiata Berhad, offering subscribers unlimited access to tens of thousands of hours of entertainment for Celcom subscribers.

The partnership enables Celcom to offer free 2-months iflix subscription to its customers which includes thousands of TV shows, movies and more from iflix’s extensive library.

From 15 March 2016, all Celcom subscribers will enjoy two months full access to iflix, valued at RM20, compliments of Celcom. Following the two-month expiry, customers can continue to enjoy iflix at a special rate of RM9 per month with auto renewal, charged directly to their postpaid or prepaid Celcom accounts through integrated mobile carrier billing.

To access iflix, Celcom customers can simply log on to the iflix website or download the iflix app and immediately will be able to enjoy unlimited movies or shows on the go across multi-devices without the need to sign up.

Celcom told MalaysianWireless that the iflix subscription requires additional subscription to a mobile Internet plan or customers could activate and pay for iflix via Celcom but stream the video contents using a Wifi connection.

Azran Osman-Rani, iflix Group COO and CEO of iflix Malaysia commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Celcom to the iflix family. With our seamless sign-up process, Celcom subscribers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted and unlimited access to thousands of their favourite TV shows, movies and more on iflix. This partnership with Celcom once again reaffirms our commitment to offer Malaysian audiences the best in entertainment content from around the world.”

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief of Sales and Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom was more focused than ever to ensure the development of its OTT services, to better cater to the ever changing digital needs of its customers.

“Iflix is one of the kind, it can be enjoyed on multiple devices at any time anywhere and it screams value for money. Customers can watch movie content seamlessly backed by Celcom’s extensive network coverage,” he said.

Now available in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, iflix will continue to roll out its Internet TV service to additional key Southeast Asian markets in the coming months. iflix offers consumers a large library of top Hollywood, Asian regional, and local TV shows and movies available in the region. Each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

