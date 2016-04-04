Thousands of Malaysian not Happy with Maxis as Customers not treated Fairly [Comment]

galaxynote8
04/04/2016

Thousands and maybe hundreds of thousands of Malaysian are not happy with our Telcos, but right now, Maxis appears to be the most popular among them all.

not-maxshit-maxis

Since late February (or early March), Maxis have been quietly offering a “secret postpaid plan” to customers who requested to port out. The secret plan offered Unlimited Calls and SMS, 5GB data at RM68. The postpaid plan is exactly the same as MaxisONE plan 158, but customers pay RM68/month instead of RM158/month. Some Maxis customers who were porting out were also offered the MaxisONE plan 188 at RM88/month instead of RM188/month.

The offer angered many loyal Maxis customers.The cheaper plans were offered to customers who have decided to leave Maxis, while customers who have been loyal with Maxis over the years were not given the same special treatment.

There are 623k MaxisONE plan subscribers with an APRU of about RM150/month, as of December 2015. Maxis lost 377k subscribers between October, November and December last year.

During these period, many Maxis customers were trying to port out but Maxis did not make the process easy. For Maxis Mobile Number Portability (MNP) to work, customers who wants to port out will have to respond to a SMS from Maxis, confirming the port out request within 24 hours. It is believed that the SMS will be sent to the principle number and all supplementary numbers. The MNP process will fail if one of the number don’t respond to the SMS from Maxis and customers will need to walk in to Celcom, Digi or U Mobile to request for port out again.

Maxis-MNP-fail

This wasn’t the only Maxis MNP issue, I have seen a few possible evidence that Maxis MNP system failed to recognise those port out request despite all procedures were followed (screenshot above).

The popular secret postpaid plan was later launched as MaxisONE plan 68 (March 11), however it is only available in Sabah & Sarawak. Maxis also upgraded all its current MaxisONE plan with a data quota that is almost double and unlimited Internet between 1am to 7am, available in East Malaysia only.

In West Malaysia, MaxisONE plan starts from RM98/month with unlimited calls and SMS but only comes with 1GB data.

Comparison of the confusing MaxisONE plans offered to different “types of Malaysians”:

West Malaysia East Malaysia Maxis Postpaid customers who wants to port out (Mostly in East Malaysia)
MaxisONE Plan 98 RM98/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 1GB Data

 

 MaxisONE Plan 68 RM68/month, Unlimited Calls and SMS, 5GB data. Unlimited Internet 1am-7am.

 

 MaxisONE plan 158 at RM68/month instead of RM158. Customers get Unlimited Calls and SMS, 5GB data

 

Or
MaxisONE plan 128 RM128/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 3GB Data MaxisONE plan 98 RM98/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 7GB Data.

Unlimited Internet 1am-7am.

 MaxisONE plan 188 at RM88/month instead of RM188/month. Customers get Unlimited Calls and SMS, 8GB data
MaxisONE plan 158 RM158/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 5GB Data

 

 MaxisONE plan 128 RM128/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 9GB Data. Unlimited Internet 1am-7am.
MaxisONE plan 188 RM188/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 1+7GB Data MaxisONE plan 158 RM158/month, Unlimited Calls & SMS, 12GB Data. Unlimited Internet 1am-7am.

 

On March 9, a Maxis customer (now ex-customer) posted on Lowyat forum claiming that Maxis have been treating customer unfairly. He pointed out his friend received a better offer while trying to port out to Celcom. He called Maxis but couldn’t get the same offer Maxis despite being with them for over 10 years and with 5 numbers. In the end, he ported to Celcom while his friend took up the better offer from Maxis.

The forum posting became viral over the past 3 weeks  and to date, it has over 200,000 views. You may read it here.

In response to the forum postings, Maxis made a statement on its Facebook page last night at 8.38pm.

Why-are-you-so-dumb

The Maxis Facebook posting received close to 2,000 comment, over 90% of them were not happy with Maxis. Some 3,000 of them were ANGRY (Facebook Like- Angry Emotion) with Maxis.

Maxis did not response to comments from unhappy Malaysians as its social media team have been extremely quiet today, the whole day.

Worst-day-ever-no-status-update

If you are still reading this, there are better postpaid plans from Celcom, Digi or U Mobile.

Celcom’s First Gold plan is priced at RM80/month with Unlimited Calls & SMS, 5+5GB data. Details here.

Digi has a new postpaid plan with 7GB data (roll over data to the next month), Unlimited Calls at RM78/month. Details here.

U Mobile’s Hero P70 postpaid plan comes with 15GB data, Unlimited Call at RM70/month. Details here.

Disclaimer: This is an opinion based article and it is the personal view of the writer. It does not necessarily represent the view of MalaysianWireless.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • CameraExpert

    maxis did the wrong A/B test.

  • John W

    Thanks for the great post Kugan, but sometimes people choose to stay with Maxis not because of price, but rather other influencing factors like signal strength, QoS, coverage and most of all, family plans. The other telcos offered great plans targeted for individual account but when you start comparing with equal family plans, the scale is out of balance. As much as I wish Maxis treat one of his loyal customers (yours sincerely), let’s hear what Maxis next step. It is a matter of time only.

    • Hi John,

      Maxis still has the best 4G network. But to me, treating customers fairly is one of the most important thing that I expect from a service provider. To me, it is about showing that they value their customer.

      But I don’t see that from Maxis. All I see, is about them making more $$.
      I already said goodbye to Maxis more than 1 year ago despite I still keep a prepaid line for test reasons.

      • John W

        Hi Kugen, thanks for the reply. Yes, I do wish they do that. I wonder if DiGi and Celcom also practice the same (treating customers fairly with no secret plans)?

        • Kok Fu Sheng

          well John, Maxis will never back down as they have corporate customers supporting them…so yeah keep dreaming that maxis will have a better plan

          • Wanda900

            Who are their corporate customers who keep pleasing?

            Must be those Datuks and official families who run most of Malaysian businesses in the background like a cartel.

            You pat my back I pat yours method.

            That’s why they are pleasing East Malaysians. Many of our state officials are now East Malaysian based. They need them to stay on in power.

    • Roger 5201

      Maxis needs to listen to its loyal customers and give them a fair deal especialy during these tough economic times. People will compare and Maxis simply does not offer adequate plans to cater to individual needs.

      • Wanda900

        Most of their ELITE customers who can pay without making fusses are not the regular “loyal” customers whom they depend on to keep themselves in business.

        You know how things work here. You can be loyal 20 years customer from day one Maxis existed, if you’re just a nobody running a small business but paying hundreds a month with good payment history that doesn’t count.

        A new official or minister who becomes their customer less than a year still is a customer with higher preferential treatment than you given the ELITE customer tag without needing any conditions.

        Thus why East Malaysia is more important to them.

        West Malaysians can all boycott them all at once moving to other players, I guess it doesn’t matter since they say we can keep our licenses by pleasing those in power?

    • CanTak Ng

      Seriously? All telco are same, they offering the same plan and packages.
      Only Maxis we felt unfairness whereby when you disappointed to take action to port out from them, they only come and taking good care of you…
      What a bad solution ever, definitely will not go back the same situation again and again.

  • Bobby Ang

    I was paying RM168 for 4G. Then when I went to Maxis center to do auto debit payment, they asked me wanna top up RM10 to get 5G? I was like “why not?”

    CHIBAI they lock me down with 2 year contract after that RM10 increase. Bloodsuckers.

    • Wanda900

      What’s the penalty for early termination?

      If you’re not given any FREE device tie-ups or fixed line services, such long binding contracts are actually ILLEGAL.

      Even when offered discounts to be penalized for paying the rest of the remaining months is legal robbery.

  • Vincent Lee

    Please dont go, please dont go away…

    • Wanda900

      Maxis please play fair and offer your UNLIMITED off peak Maxis ONE plans for all Malaysians regardless of geolocation and don’t discriminate people by their social positions.

      The big question was why the extra preferential treatment for East Malaysians?

      By economics of scale logic, the more dense a location with population and higher demand, the cheaper prices should become. But this defies logic why East Malaysia???

      The only possible reason is because of politics and East Malaysia now being the government’s fixed deposit. People asked why they’re not offered this special deal despite being over 18 years with Maxis.

      I tell you why. You’re not a datuk or some VIP official that’s why.

      Did you know that lots of Datuks and VIPs running Malaysia now are East Malaysians? Is our MCMC minister also an East Malaysian?

      Maxis is not being straight forward to Malaysians but I think there’s an obligation for them to keep some quarters happy for indirect interests.

      Could you come straight and tell Malaysians why? Why East Malaysia only? Did we West Malaysians did anything wrong to deserve this much prejudice? People pay RM68 get 5GB and unlimited off peak while we urbanites West Malaysian have to pay over twice as much with not off peak unlimited offers?

      What is this Maxis? Why MCMC is not taking action against you for insulting us West Malaysians?

      • Kok Fu Sheng

        Maxis and ministry are best friend, so

        • Wanda900

          Many of these Datuks live in luxury homes in the Klang Valley but would register these services with their East Malaysian registered address NRICs…

          What’s stopping them from taking advantage of these plans when they actually uses them in West Malaysia?

          You get the flaw in this idea right?

          • Kok Fu Sheng

            well…they are ********** na

  • iena eliena

    Don’t understand why Malaysians only realize it now. I have switched for
    long time ago from Maxis to Digi because Maxis always seem to charge
    more and Digi always come out with initiatives to retain customers:)
    i prefer to choose Digi RM78 7GB with unlimited calls 🙂

  • neyra shazeyra

    I dont know why I’m so dumb to stick with Maxis for 12 years. but yeah, yesterday I terminate my relationship with Maxis. It’s tooooo expensive! RM68 for 5GB only maxis? even Digi also offer us RM78 for 7GB internet and unlimited calls.

  • AMIRNAWAWI

    Its too late Maxis, other telco dah kasi banyak data than you.

    Pepole nowadays need more data. Kalau setakat ciput nak tengok dragon ball online pun fikir 2 3 kali. I used to be Maxis customer but after find that Digi give more data (7GB) at more reasonable price, I was like, bye bye maxis..

    • Arisha20

      kalau nak banyak data baik guna First Platinum bro…60gb lepastu bulan2 rm150 je…nak tengok Dragon ball sampai lebam pun boleh..!kikikikikiki

  • GS Guilto Steno

    Maxis is counter back by given xtra data quota to whom want to port out now it offer to all their cust once it get viral by angry ‘loyal cust’..but still not worth it..RM 98 wth 5GB..need to sign a contact n remaining quota burn if not use
    Compare to Digi Post Paid..you only pay RM78 n get 7GB..u get xtra 2..
    2gb more with less RM20
    u get an unlimited call n can carry forward remaining quota balance to next month

  • Syafiera Yamin

    So Mahal RM 128 for 3 Gig only ? If I watch Online videos in Facebook, I bet not more than 20 minutes I cannot watch dah… Lucky I tak pernah guna Maxis since I was 16 ha3..

    Btw Digi offered much better la RM 78 for 7 gig, Okay la at least its unlimited calls tau.. hu3..

  • ana auni

    Hi Maxis user!

    Let’s see this comparison..

    Maxis: RM98 1GB (upgrade 5GB) / RM128 3GB (upgrade 8GB)
    Digi: RM68 3GB / RM78 5GB / RM128 9GB

    Digi is reliable. No regret at all after port out Maxis. Bye Maxis. Hello Digi.

  • just run into surveys with other telco like digi and celcom, surprisingly, they offers, more competitive price with much more data. and yeah, i agree that they offers better than maxis. now i choose digi with 7gb and pay for rm78. kinda cool plan for me

  • Syafiera Yamin

    Whattt… so frustrating when you said yes to confirm and terminate the maxis service but they didnt receive any YES from you… zzzz ? so surprise RM150/month with the maxis plan.. feel like paying my electricity bills much cheaper !

    Digi has a new postpaid plan with 7GB data (roll over data to the next month), Unlimited Calls at RM78/month. Details here.

  • Yazid Izzat

    Maxis should reduce the monthly fee for any plan in MAXIS like other Telco like DIGI, UMOBILE n CELCOM offer more data n unlimited call with more cheapper than MAXIS…

  • #MOMI

    It’s time to change guys because Maxis always seem to charge more and more. Better use another telco like Digi or Celcom. I think i’m prefer to choose Digi RM78 7GB with unlimited calls. 🙂

  • cikpinz

    now i’m chosen the best telco. For me DiGi is the best. Unlimited call only RM78 & 7gb data.

  • Syukri Tahir

    Maxis not understand what consumers want. We all want good coverage and cheap price. But what you (maxis) offer to us? Nothing! Digi can offer RM78 for 7GB. What your reason? hahahha

    • Gaffer Long

      So agree with you bro. I was paying rm188 per month for 7GB before i ported out to Digi. Now that im using Digi, its soo much better.

  • Gaffer Long

    I was a maxis user since the first day i got my first phone and number. But recently i had done something i should had done a long time ago. Yes, i ported our from maxis as i have given up on them and to be honest, iv never been more satisfied with the new line. I wont say its the best like super fast and stuff, but its cheaper and better. Although i need to get used to the new line and what number to dail and features and stuff, but anyway its time for a change.

  • Joseph Johnson Packiaraj

    Maxis services is the worst & most expensive with very poor PR, equivalent to 3rd. world country. My pain has yet to see the end in the near future!!! MAXIS SUCKS!!!

  • Gao Siong

    nowaday Maxis had improved their service and package to the old customer. i was complaining about the data not enough to use. they have upgraded me to 5GB. quite ok now.

  • Chin Tai Lee

    Customer service dept. especially the manager has to up his game in engaging with the customers who r not satisfied with their juniors handling the issues they face. Do not chicken out by ignoring customers who want to speak to managers despite numerous calls !

  • Dalbir Singh Sandhu

    After 18 years, I left Maxis for U mobile. Maxis doenst appreciate customers who have been with them for long time. Loyal customers should be rewarded with exclusive plans instead of one time off giving old phones. Maxis does not respect Loyalty.

