Youtube, HyppTV, Astro, iflix, Youku – Free Unlimited Video Data Streaming for U Mobile Customers

U Mobile Sdn Bhd announced its new free video data streaming service called “Video-Onz”. The new service offers free video streaming data, unlimited for selected postpaid customers and 100% more video streaming quota for all Internet plans.

U Mobile’s Video-Onz service is available to customers who stream from any of the telco’s 11 partners’ content. These content providers offer a wide variety of popular shows in various languages including Malay, English, Korean, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tamil, Hindi and even Bengali.

Video-Onz 11 video streaming partners:

YouTube HyppTV Viu (Asian entertainment) iflix Youku Tudou ( China’s leading online video service) Astro on the Go tonton Eros Now (Unlimited Indian movies, music, TV shows) Herotalkies (Best and latest Tamil movies) ONFM (Chinese Visual Radio) Pocketimes (Chinese daily news clips, live talk show & more)

Video-Onz offers 24/7 unlimited video streaming for free to customers with P70, i90, i130 postpaid plans. Other postpaid and broadband customers will get an additional 100% of their current data quota allocated just for Video-Onz, i.e. video streaming without using their data. E.g. Subscribers of P50 postpaid plan with 5GB will be allocated an additional 5GB for Video-Onz.

Prepaid customers will receive an additional 100% of their current data quota allocated for Video-Onz with the purchase of UMI/MB data packages. E.g. Subscribers of UMI 30 prepaid plan with 1.5GB will be allocated an additional 1.5GB for Video-Onz. On top of that, all UMI customers enjoy free extra 1GB unitl 30 June 2016.

Video-Onz streaming speed is limited to 1.5Mbps. The promo is valid until 31st July 2016.

As part of the new announcement, HyppTV is offering 2 months free access to U Mobile customers for their Live TV channels on the HyppTV Everywhere service. Viu is also offering 60 days premium access for free to U Mobile customers.

Jasmine Lee, U Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer explained that when the telco launched free video streaming during off peak hours for YouTube and tonton since October 2014, it proved to be very popular. U Mobile experienced fourteen times increase in data usage for video streaming since the start of the promotion. In fact, forty five percent of the telco’s data traffic may be attributed to video streaming. Based on the insights, U Mobile worked very hard to explore ways to further enhance customers’ video streaming benefit. The result is Video-Onz™.

“We are a data centric telco, one that is always looking at ways to provide best value and best data experience to our customers. After months of planning and working with our valued partners, we are delighted to present Video-Onz™ to our customers. No customer will be able to resist the lure of streaming now that they can stream all their favourite content for free without using their data. It is a win-win for our partners and U Mobile. We make our customers happy and our partners get to share their wonderful content with our customers who are keen to stream 24 hours every day.”