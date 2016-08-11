U Mobile Pokemon Go contest: 10 iPhone 6s, RM42k airtime credit to be won

U Mobile Sdn Bhd is now running a Pokemon Go contest for its subscribers. Contest prizes include ten (10) iPhone 6s, RM42,000 worth of postpaid and prepaid credits as well as powerbanks to the winners of its ‘Power-Up for Pokemon Go’ contest.

Pokemon Go is a free-to-play, location-based augmented reality game developed by Niantic for iOS and Android devices. Pokemon GO allows a player (Trainer) to find and catch more than a hundred species of Pokemon as they explore their surroundings.

The U Mobile Pokemon Go contest will run over a period of two (2) weeks starting from 10th August 2016 to 23rd August 2016.

U Mobile will have lures set up during the two (2) week contest period so that the number of Pokemon characters at selected Pokestops will increase. Pokestop locations (marked in-game by blue squares) allows the players to gather in-game items — such as Eggs, Poke Balls, Potions, and more. These locations will be announced to customers via social media.

How to participate in ‘Power-Up for Pokemon Go’ Contest:

U Mobile will be uploading the selected Pokemon characters that customers have to capture for the day on its Facebook, Instagram and website during the two (2) week contest period.

To participate, customers have to screen capture their catch, post the image on Instagram with a creative caption. More details on the U Mobile website.

U Mobile will select 35 daily winners based on the overall best caption. Winners will be announced via its Facebook, Instagram and website every three (3) days. Five (5) daily winners will win a 4000Ah powerbank each The other 30 daily winners will receive RM100 postpaid or prepaid credits



At the end of the two-week contest period, ten (10) grand prize winners will be picked from the pool of daily winners based on the overall top ten (10) best caption. The ten (10) grand prize winners will each receive an iPhone 6s.

From 10th August 2016 to 10th September 2016, U Mobile customers will receive discounts off their Uber rides so trainers may get to their desired Pokestops or Gyms faster. On top of that, the telco will soon be sharing some safety and gaming tips to enhance the play experience for their customers.

U Mobile said customers never have to worry about not having enough data for Pokemon Go, from the free 3GB of data from Power Prepaid to the 30GB of data from Hero Postpaid P98, there is a plan to meet the needs of every type of Pokemon Go Trainer.