Celcom FIRST Gold upgraded with 20GB Internet data, Platinum with 60GB

in Celcom 27/10/2016 44 Comments 28,802 Views

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced a major upgrade for its Celcom FIRST postpaid plans today that gives customers Internet quota up to 60GB.

(from Left): Daren Victor, Head of Brand Management Access, A’an Sriyani, Group Brand Manager, Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer and Tengku Muneer Tengku Muzani, Head of Marketing.

Celcom FIRST Gold and FIRST Platinum will be enhanced with a bigger and higher Internet allocation without any additional cost, with FIRST Gold offering up to 20GB at RM80/month and FIRST Platinum with 60GB at RM150/month.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad explains the new FIRST postpaid plans

In addition, Celcom announced a new postpaid plan called FIRST Gold Plus with 40GB at RM98/month.

Details of the new Celcom FIRST Plans:

Celcom FIRST Platinum (60GB)

  • RM150/month
  • Weekend Internet: 30GB
  • Weekday Internet (Mon-Fri): 30GB
  • Unlimited WeChat & Whatsapp
  • Unlimited Calls to all Networks
  • Unlimited SMS to all network

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus (40GB)

  • RM98/month
  • Weekend Internet: 20GB
  • Weekday Internet (Mon-Fri): 20GB
  • Unlimited WeChat & Whatsapp
  • Unlimited Calls to all Networks
  • 20sen/SMS

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus (20GB)

  • RM80/month
  • Weekend Internet: 10GB
  • Weekday Internet (Mon-Fri): 10GB
  • Unlimited WeChat & Whatsapp
  • Unlimited Calls to all Networks
  • 20sen/SMS

Celcom also announced a new add-on feature called AnydayGB at RM10 per month (auto-renewed) allowing FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum customers to combine their weekday and weekend Internet allocations, to be used any day, anytime.

The new Celcom FIRST plans will be available for new sign-ups starting 28 October.  Existing Celcom FIRST Gold and FIRST Platinum customers, including Celcom FIRST Gold business and FIRST Platinum business customers, will automatically enjoy the new Internet allocation effectively 1 November without any additional charges.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said “As Celcom continues its focus on delivering the best mobile internet experience for its customers, we want our existing customers to know that Celcom has always valued their loyalty and trust in Celcom.

“To validate our highest appreciation and gratitude to our existing customers, within the next three days from tomorrow, all existing FIRST Gold and FIRST Platinum customers will be enhanced with the all new biggest internet allocation without any additional charges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Previously, Celcom FIRST plans provided customers with sufficient internet allocation, however, due to the rising demands for more internet, the new Celcom FIRST plans just got bigger and better! In addition, customers on existing postpaid plans with mobile internet will also enjoy a significant data increase for the best 4G mobile internet experience,” he said.

The new Celcom FIRST plans comes with other features including unlimited music with Yonder Music, WONDEROAM 1-day Internet roaming at RM38 and WONDEROAM 1-week Internet roaming at RM138.

More details on the Celcom website.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • antu jely

    wow.. 60gb.. seriously

    • Alex Anderson

      i wonder how people can finish 60GB in 1month LOL?

      • Mohd Fadzlan Hafizie

        Im ps4 gamer..its easy to finish that 60gb.its still not enough for ps4 gamer

        • Alex Anderson

          wow,normally people using wifi for PS4 right? haha
          but hwever, its quite huge amount if only for mobile using..you can addition data if u are needed but extra charge too

        • Wanda900

          40-60GB is just about right for most people out there. As a PS4 gamer, how many games do you own to justify hundreds of GBs per month of download. If you can afford that many “original games”, I’m sure you can afford a good fixed line at home would you? Think of the rest of the public who cannot afford overpriced Malaysian fixed lines. I don’t really think game developers release patches or updates in such ridiculous large amounts of data volume sizes every month that frequent. You’re not being honest.

          • Mobile networks are not suitable for gaming. 4G networks are fast but fixed line broadbands are more stable.

      • Alisa Lai

        Well, you can share hotspot and connect with your laptop or share with your family what.. Better than get those family plan unless your whole family are heavy user.

        • hafizroro

          How about the speed? If the internet quota 60GB, but the speed slow. It’s no use.

          • Boldkamen

            the speed is quite impressive… even though i’m using 20gb, i connect with my laptop and don’t have any distraction while i’m doing my assignments..

          • hafizroro

            Really? I heard that Celcom had problem with line? Why ehhhh? Is disturbing I guess.

          • Boldkamen

            nopeee i already use it around 13 years and still counting.. from prepaid to postpaid… i dont facing any problem with their line except that day they got modernization so having a bit distraction

          • Wanda900

            Just like their parent company TM, they love implementing surveillance and bandwidth throttling devices at their network operating centres for no reason which bogs down their entire network. I mean what’s the point of throttling VPN connections when you’re already selling your service by quota limit? If users download high traffic P2P contents, they pay dearly for their actions, why bother? Quota cepat habis also affects them?

            I don’t think it’s actually due to network resources but something else more to it.The real reason is more to internet policing/surveillance.

          • Wanda900

            No it is not! My company VPN connection to Singapore hosted on a 10G/1G servers could only get me speedtest results of 1-2Mbps on Celcom 4G. If it’s not throttled on purpose what else?

          • My VPN is fine…I get like 10Mbps to Singapore.

          • Wanda900

            When Celcom is already throttling VPNs and P2P traffic despite selling by quota. 60GB is just a marketing ploy.

      • Wanda900

        Celcom was caught throttling my 4G connection the other day in the early hours of the morning when using a company VPN despite selling a quota based plan to me which is very dishonest of them. If you’re operating on the Webe all you can eat model, then throttling users with high traffic consumption is appropriate to allow others to enjoy decent QoS but not when you’re already selling by quota pricing model. Even if people decides to torrent with their quota, you cannot in any way deter them because they’re already paying by the traffic.You cannot accuse them of hogging your network capacity because they’ve already paid for the slots by volume.

  • code10

    My friend First Blue also got upgrade today new quota is 5GB monthly 5GB weekend but notsure about bring forward quota

  • jaynce twj

    If i were the existing customer of celcom, they will automatically upgrade for me
    or i have to register from them? Let say i am using First blue plan, celcom will help me upgrade to first gold or first platinum also? Will they ask for your permission before upgrade? how does it working for upgrade version for existing customers?

    • code10

      This not plan upgrade, it is internet quota upgrade. At celcom website only first gold and first platinum got upgrade. but my friend first blue got upgrade today.

    • Alex Anderson

      yea,as code say,thats a inter net quota upgrade coming with +10GB / +20GB and +30 GB

      • jaynce twj

        Thank you code10 and Alex Anderson for your kind information. Now i have known that they will auto upgrade your existing plan in term of data quota only without any changes of other thing. Your comment has saved my time from doing any research regarding the question.

  • kzm

    Malaysia telco data plan now becoming quite affordable n data is oso large.. even Singapore don’t have 40GB plan let alone 60GB plan sim only plan.

    • Alvin Alison

      hey, i wonder how to finish 60GB of data lah ? haha

      • Wanda900

        You won’t get to finish it if they enforce p2p throttling despite their plans already is quota based. It took me the entire morning just to try finishing a movie download. The speed is like your old 512k Streamyx despite with no VPN used but the speedtest result was over 20Mbps.Many of those IPTV or streaming channels cannot load properly because Celcom’s DPI firewall identifies these traffic packets as P2P contents. It’s more of a anti-competition monopoly practice if you ask me. Large quota is meaningless if you’re only allowed to use it to surf websites with texts and video contents that paid royalty fees to the telco provider for partnerships. Take for example Netflix and iFlix that have partnership with telcos, they actually have worked out some profit sharing so the partnering telco will only allow their traffic to pass through properly.

        • Wanda900,

          The moment P2P usage are detected, DPI kicks in and starts managing your bandwidth. The Telcos don’t admit this but legally, its being done for Fair Usage.

          You must understand that most P2P contents are illegal, that’s why ISPs normally limit those traffic. Take for example the movie that your are downloading, do you have the rights to store the file on your PC? Did you purchase that movie?

          From a consumer point, if you going to use P2P, I strongly recommend it over VPN. I download movies too, over VPN and its hasn’t been a problem for me, for years.

          Usage are different depending on users. For example, my mom consumes about 20GB Youtube data a month, this doesn’t include Facebook Video and browsing usage yet.

          • Wanda900

            Kugan, I think Celcom has just removed their throttling today or just very recently. I’m using Burung Hantu now as I’m writing, with VPN speeds have resumed normal(not during the last 2 weeks before). Maybe they mistakenly overlooked and applied Webe’s firewall ruling on all Celcom/Xpax users, but rest assured people would never abuse their internet use unless they have plenty of money to keep topping up for more quotas.

            It’s fine they implement VPN and P2P throttling rules on Webe since it’s sold as an FUP Unlimited plan to consumers but I think it’s unfair to also apply it to Celcom/Xpax quota plans.So I hope they don’t get mixed up and end up being scrutinized by public for their mistake.(Webe 3G actually uses Celcom’s roaming agreement setup)

            On the part that when we assume that P2P contents are mostly illegal or falls in the grey category, the more reason why ISPs should allow VPN to work on their networks. It is not only intended to protect the consumer but at the same time allowing lawsuits to first reach the ISP as well. Also don’t forget there are some of us who needs to connect to our company’s servers for work with the use of VPN, how does the ISP going to make up for it?

            40-60GB is just the nice figure for most people out there for healthy use from a working adult bachelor. It’s almost impossible to break the 10GB-15GB limit per week even if you spend most of your time watching TV at SD-quality streams and download a few iso images/large files once in a while.From experience those who have acute syndromes or habits of not being able to leave their lines idle for even an hour from downloading, most of their files they download goes wasted untouched in their HDDs. Too much overload will either just go to waste or result in unhealthy use of a supposed information facility.

  • JaneAusten

    Yeap I have to agree the data price is quite reasonable, but don’t u guys think 20 cents for a message is really expensive?

    • Ashleyray

      yes, perhaps they are encouraging us to use social chat to deliver msg. Nowadays,honestly we rarely use sms as there are many free social chat. Unless for those who are doing sales, if not normal people would use free social chat instead of sms. It will not be any problem to me.

    • Alex Anderson

      yea i think its expensive too..but so what? we dont even use sms now or rarely… thats why celcome giving us free social apps and encourage us to use that. XD so this is what a market/bussiness running haha
      BTW,im so agree with the Rm80 coming with so much service inside..

  • Nurul Batrisya Airinna

    im wondering how im gonna finish up all the data in the month?with unlimited Whatapp apps some more….huhuhuhuuhu

    • jaynce twj

      The feeling is so awesome when u have a lot of data to be used. Downloading drama, playing online games or streaming video will not be the problems anymore/

      • Wanda900

        I tried downloading and content from a non partnering company that day with servers hosted within the region SG/HK. Need to wait over 2 hours for a single episode to finish despite being only SD content.No problems when downloading same content with Maxis/DiGi/Umobile.

        Back last year when Celcom launched the Burung Hantu plans which were totally unlimited and everyone jumped unto it, despite the congestion from time to time, people were still getting decent speeds with no throttling system behind yet. Now that they already implemented anti throttling firewalls behind and subscribers already dropped turned away by limited quota limits, the speed even fell worse than before. So the blame could not be their subscribers but their problematic DPI firewall solutions that affected their network efficiency?

        Yet they made the purchase for these surveillance devices despite they know it actually lowers their network efficiency and chase away their customers to competitors. There must be another reason that justify loss of sales/customers? Public policing?

        • Personally, Facebook videos load pretty slow for me on Celcom. I suspect it has to do with peering or congestion.

          No issue on U Mobile and Digi though.

          Btw, DPI is also there for security reasons. The mobile networks are also used to carry spam, malicious traffic…these needs to be blocked.

    • jaynce twj

      Isnt that the feeling is so awesome when u still a lot of data can be used. ?With huge data provided,downloading drama, streaming video or playing online games will not be any problems .

  • Alisa Lai

    60gb data at only RM150 per month? I can replace my home wifi with it as the commitment is way lower than the wifi bill, my home wifi charge monthly RM200+

    • JiYong Kwon

      yeap, i had signed up the plan too. the plan consist of unlimited calls&sms and huge amount of data. i can share hotspot to my laptop for working purpose.

      • Alisa Lai

        Seriously?! Thanks for your opinion! I will go to the nearest outlet and get this plan tomorrow. haha

  • Syafikah Nurul

    celcom prepaid so far is ok , monthly internet is cheaper and postpaid for me is second choice

    • ElijahSchez

      cheaper? but have hidden charge no use maaaa…. than the coverage so slow in my area… so, better use wifi laaa….

      • Elisha Chan

        It’s really had hidden charge? I think no laa. Celcom need to take care of their customer if not they will change to other telco mehh. It’s actually cheaper than other telco.

        • daniel

          yeah so far i got my bills and its actual price and dont have any hidden charge or whatever.. coverage in ur place got problem but in my place, celcom coverage is the best and speed also faster than other telco

  • Jerry Siah

    really? just paid RM80 get the 20gb internet data, how about the line?

    • Audil

      hurmmmm I’m using rite now so far okay no problem and the line i already got a 4G connection.. no regret because with rm 80, i got unlimited calls to all nwetwork and free unlimited social apps like wechat and whatsapp.. so, i recommend it to u hahahahaa

  • John Faiz Faiz

    So boringg..u mobile already give unlimited kuota rm78 permonth..celcom out of date..booo

