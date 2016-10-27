Celcom FIRST Gold upgraded with 20GB Internet data, Platinum with 60GB

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced a major upgrade for its Celcom FIRST postpaid plans today that gives customers Internet quota up to 60GB.

Celcom FIRST Gold and FIRST Platinum will be enhanced with a bigger and higher Internet allocation without any additional cost, with FIRST Gold offering up to 20GB at RM80/month and FIRST Platinum with 60GB at RM150/month.

In addition, Celcom announced a new postpaid plan called FIRST Gold Plus with 40GB at RM98/month.

Details of the new Celcom FIRST Plans:

Celcom FIRST Platinum (60GB)

RM150/month

Weekend Internet: 30GB

Weekday Internet (Mon-Fri): 30GB

Unlimited WeChat & Whatsapp

Unlimited Calls to all Networks

Unlimited SMS to all network

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus (40GB)

RM98/month

Weekend Internet: 20GB

Weekday Internet (Mon-Fri): 20GB

Unlimited WeChat & Whatsapp

Unlimited Calls to all Networks

20sen/SMS

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus (20GB)

RM80/month

Weekend Internet: 10GB

Weekday Internet (Mon-Fri): 10GB

Unlimited WeChat & Whatsapp

Unlimited Calls to all Networks

20sen/SMS

Celcom also announced a new add-on feature called AnydayGB at RM10 per month (auto-renewed) allowing FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum customers to combine their weekday and weekend Internet allocations, to be used any day, anytime.

The new Celcom FIRST plans will be available for new sign-ups starting 28 October. Existing Celcom FIRST Gold and FIRST Platinum customers, including Celcom FIRST Gold business and FIRST Platinum business customers, will automatically enjoy the new Internet allocation effectively 1 November without any additional charges.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said “As Celcom continues its focus on delivering the best mobile internet experience for its customers, we want our existing customers to know that Celcom has always valued their loyalty and trust in Celcom.

“To validate our highest appreciation and gratitude to our existing customers, within the next three days from tomorrow, all existing FIRST Gold and FIRST Platinum customers will be enhanced with the all new biggest internet allocation without any additional charges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Previously, Celcom FIRST plans provided customers with sufficient internet allocation, however, due to the rising demands for more internet, the new Celcom FIRST plans just got bigger and better! In addition, customers on existing postpaid plans with mobile internet will also enjoy a significant data increase for the best 4G mobile internet experience,” he said.

The new Celcom FIRST plans comes with other features including unlimited music with Yonder Music, WONDEROAM 1-day Internet roaming at RM38 and WONDEROAM 1-week Internet roaming at RM138.

More details on the Celcom website.