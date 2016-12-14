Celcom Passport offers Unlimited Calls & SMS for International Roaming

Celcom Axiata Berhad on last week announced its new and enhanced International Roaming Service – Celcom Passport, an add-on roaming plan with unlimited calls/SMS, Internet for postpaid and prepaid customers.

The new weekly and daily plans comprise of the new Celcom Passport 7-Day 3-in-1 Pass, Celcom Passport 1-Day Calls and SMS Pass, Celcom Passport 1-Day Internet Pass and 1-Day Social Roam Pass, ensuring customers have no bill shock for their plans.

Celcom FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum subscribers will enjoy roaming with Celcom Passport 7-Day 3-in-1 Pass offering:

3GB High Speed Internet

Unlimited Calls and SMS from/to Malaysia and within visited/roaming country

RM138 for 7 days, available in more than 30 countries across the globe including Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Kingdom and more.

Meanwhile, FIRST Blue, FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum may opt for Celcom Passport 1-Day Call & SMS Pass that offers:

Unlimited Calls and SMS from/to Malaysia and within visited/roaming country

RM18 per day in 8 ASEAN countries (except for Vietnam)

Also offered to all Celcom Postpaid and Prepaid customers is the Celcom Passport 1-Day Internet Pass, comes with:

Unlimited Data

Only at RM38 per day, available in more than 165 countries

Celcom Passport 1-Day Social Roam Pass is applicable to all Xpax Prepaid plans with features such as;

1GB for Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and WeChat

Free 50MB Hi-Speed Internet and Free 50MB Basic Internet

RM10 per day and available in 10 countries in Asia Pacific regions.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said that data connectivity is now a necessity that many would not leave home without. As customers want to remain engaged digitally wherever they might be, Celcom Passport™ now meets that demand.

“We want to change the perception of travellers being afraid of the high charges with Celcom Passport™, which offers our customers one flat rate packages, tailored to suit their roaming needs. Whether in United Kingdom, Brazil, or even South Africa, we give them the peace of mind when using their devices to casually surf Facebook, chat on WhatsApp, upload pictures and videos on Instagram and many more.” he said.

For more details, please visit the Celcom website.