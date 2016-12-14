Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom / Celcom Passport offers Unlimited Calls & SMS for International Roaming

Celcom Passport offers Unlimited Calls & SMS for International Roaming

in Celcom 14/12/2016 5 Comments 8,210 Views

Celcom Axiata Berhad on last week announced its new and enhanced International Roaming Service – Celcom Passport, an add-on roaming plan with unlimited calls/SMS, Internet for postpaid and prepaid customers.

(L-R) Steven Chong, Head of Roaming, Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad, and Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad

The new weekly and daily plans comprise of the new Celcom Passport 7-Day 3-in-1 Pass, Celcom Passport 1-Day Calls and SMS Pass, Celcom Passport 1-Day Internet Pass and 1-Day Social Roam Pass, ensuring customers have no bill shock for their plans.

Celcom FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum subscribers will enjoy roaming with Celcom Passport 7-Day 3-in-1 Pass offering:

  • 3GB High Speed Internet
  • Unlimited Calls and SMS from/to Malaysia and within visited/roaming country
  • RM138 for 7 days, available in more than 30 countries across the globe including Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Kingdom and more.

Meanwhile, FIRST Blue, FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum may opt for Celcom Passport 1-Day Call & SMS Pass that offers:

  • Unlimited Calls and SMS from/to Malaysia and within visited/roaming country
  • RM18 per day in 8 ASEAN countries (except for Vietnam)

Also offered to all Celcom Postpaid and Prepaid customers is the Celcom Passport 1-Day Internet Pass, comes with:

  • Unlimited Data
  • Only at RM38 per day, available in more than 165 countries

Celcom Passport 1-Day Social Roam Pass is applicable to all Xpax Prepaid plans with features such as;

  • 1GB for Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and WeChat
  • Free 50MB Hi-Speed Internet and Free 50MB Basic Internet
  • RM10 per day and available in 10 countries in Asia Pacific regions.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said that data connectivity is now a necessity that many would not leave home without. As customers want to remain engaged digitally wherever they might be, Celcom Passport™ now meets that demand.

“We want to change the perception of travellers being afraid of the high charges with Celcom Passport™, which offers our customers one flat rate packages, tailored to suit their roaming needs. Whether in United Kingdom, Brazil, or even South Africa, we give them the peace of mind when using  their devices to casually surf Facebook, chat on WhatsApp, upload pictures and videos on Instagram and many more.” he said.

For more details, please visit the Celcom website.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy

  • peiyu

    the 2x data roaming is under which plan?
    izzit the 1 day pass? my frend said she went to thailand last week get double data roaming. but i wonder which plan she using?

    • jolintay

      maybe is the 1 day internet pass, becoz i heard the price for internet roaming is rm38 no matter which country, so should be that one. u plan for traveling tis yr end holiday? i plan to go hongkong shopping but dunno they hv coverage there or not?

      • Perline Hui

        Thats alot of country. Ill be going to Philippines for training. so ill be there for almost a week. So im thinking i should get this pass or not. because as i know the current location does not have wifi. so im abit worried.

  • Perline Hui

    Its been awhile since i heard there are promotion for roaming. Im using two type of number so i guess im thinking should i change one to celcom to enjoy this roaming. because i do travel. 24 i would be going oversea. so i wonder do i need to.

    • nitrogen921

      It will take a couple of days to change ill recommend you do it at the center. and do it asap. because i worried weekend is not calculated. This is quite good. try read up the term and condition also. just to be on the safe side.

