New Xpax with cheaper mobile Internet plans, free 10GB Basic Internet

Celcom Axiata Berhad today announced an all-new Xpax plan with more affordable Internet plans and no split internet quota.

The new Xpax plan now offers 10GB of Free basic Internet at 64Kbps and Free 10GB high speed Internet for Facebook usage, as long as the prepaid number is active.

The retail price for the New Xpax starter pack is RM10. It comes with free 200MB high speed Internet data, RM6 pre-loaded airtime credit.

The new Xpax Internet plans:

Daily: RM3 for 1GB

RM3 for 1GB Weekly: RM10 for 2GB

RM10 for 2GB Monthly: RM30 for 5GB

RM30 for 5GB Monthly: RM50 for 10GB

Celcom said that the older Xpax plans, including Magic SIM, M4gic may also subscribe to the new Internet plans. All the new Xpax Internet plans comes with unlimited access to Yonder Music, a music streaming service.

Voice calls are charged 30sen/min, while each SMS cost 15sen.

Celcom also offers the following add-on plans for the new Xpax plans.

At RM1 a day, Xpax customers can pick one of the following:

1GB Late Night Internet (1am-7am)

1GB Facebook Internet

1GB Youtube data

Unlimited Basic Internet usage

Unlimited Calls to 1 number (any network)

At RM7/week, Xpax customers can pick one of the following:

10GB Late Night Internet (1am-7am)

10GB Facebook Internet

10GB Youtube data

Unlimited Basic Internet usage

Unlimited Calls to 10 numbers (any network)

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said the all-new Xpax, that is perfected to suit the customers’ digital needs, represents Celcom’s acknowledgement to their issues and demands for simplicity.

“Celcom understands the issues that prepaid customers are frustrated with concerning their current Internet plans. Hence, the all-new Xpax, supported by Celcom’s 4G network, will further enhance and simplify their internet experience. With Xpax, what you see, is what you get,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Xpax customers will enjoy freebies with no complicated terms and conditions together with Internet plans that do not split the promised quota. Xpax add-ons will also offer customers the best way to complement their various digital lifestyles with more voice, late night and other specific data needs,” he said.

The new Xpax Starter Pack is available at more than 10,000 outlets nationwide. For more information please visit the Celcom Xpax website.