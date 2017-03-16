Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom / 3 new Celcom Business plans with Internet quota up to 1100GB

3 new Celcom Business plans with Internet quota up to 1100GB

in Celcom 16/03/2017 10 Comments 9,379 Views

Last week, Celcom Axiata Berhad launched Celcom Business – a postpaid mobile plan that is designed for business owners.

(L-R) Dato’ Kenneth Lee, Head of SME Business of Celcom Axiata Berhad, Afizulazha Abdullah, Chief Business Services Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, Rizal Nainy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SME Corp Malaysia, Mohamed Ali Nordin, Executive Director of ABX Express (M) Sdn Bhd, Zuraida Jamaluddin, Chief Corporate Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad at the launch of Celcom Business Plans.

Celcom Business comprises three customisable plans, the Celcom Business S, Celcom Business M and Celcom Business L. The Celcom Business S plan offers up to 100GB with 5 lines at RM490 per month while Celcom Business M plan comes with 550GB and 25 lines at RM2,300 per month. The Celcom Business L plan offers 1,100GB and 50 lines for RM4,500 per month. All three plans comes unlimited and free Calls and SMS.

celcom business

The Telco said its business postpaid plans are unique because business owners are provided the flexibility to expand, share and customise their mobile plans and meet the evolving needs of their organisations, including managing their employees’ internet allocation.

The new plan also offers add-on unlimited additional lines at RM70 per line, that has an extra 5GB internet allocation and unlimited calls and SMS for each line.

Celcom Business also provides subsidies for the latest smartphones and is now offering a one-month promotion on smartphones for ‘early bird’ customers.

Afizulazha Abdullah, Chief Business Services Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom Business is the perfect product for any business as it addresses the many concerns of Small Medium Businesses (SMB).

“At present, business mobile packages in the market can be complex, rigid and restricted. This is why Celcom designed a mobile plan that will give our users a good customer experience and will cater to their digital needs. Celcom Business offers the best business deals with an abundance of internet allocation, without the complexity and on Celcom’s best 4G network,’’ he said at the product launch.

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
  • Marvinkong

    What is the different between business plan and personal plan since both also got unlimited call and personal data has more data and cheaper than business one..

    • mas meriyah

      I also think the same way. In terms of quota,for work purpose personal plan also can subscribe for huge data and company will pay also. So what the benefits for company to use this plan?not so much different except for the price.

      • Marvinkong

        i do visit to their center to ask for more information and they say business plan is different to personal plan due to business plan can be flex allocate all those usage among all the users and all the lines is unlimited call and sms no like personal complementary line

    • Bobby

      As the article mentioned, the data can be share between the lines.
      So you can arrange the quota between the lines, based on their usage.
      Plus, the data do not split into weekends and there is no complimentary fee required for the fix amount lines, unless you plan to add on.

    • Dvin

      The purpose of business plan is especially for corporate use…I think it will be a lot of special offer for u guys
      like for the early bird can get the lastest smartphone, not sure what phone it is hahaha

    • Amanda

      but i want to ask if my company have 9 people need to take the business plan and how can i allocate to them all by using this S business plan since it was stated maximum to 5 person only?

      • Marvinkong

        actually this business plan can be addon extra line by paying addition rm 70 per line so no need to purchase the M plan one. The addon line also applicable to unlimited call and sms as well.

        • Wilson

          besides that , per add on line will get an extra 5GB data as well . this telco line coverage isn’t that bad , i still able to received line which is 4G when i head back to hometown

  • indra del

    i think WiFi is more cheaper than this since a lot of companies use WiFi . This business plan is quite expensive but i have to do more surveys regarding this in order to make it more clearer. i don’t want to waste my company money if it not worth.

    • William

      It’s worth if your company work outside of your office location , as staff need to make calls and emails and waze. Not only that , u can allocate data usage on each number so its benefits you n your staffs , win-win situation

© Copyright 2006-2017, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | Powered by AIMS Data Centre